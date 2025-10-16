An American science fiction film directed by David R. Elliott.
Plot Summary
An evil secret organisation, the One World Foundation, is manipulating the world’s population, creating a global atmosphere of fear and despair allowing them to take over the world. Newspaper journalist Sam Jensen comes across the conspiracy story when he’s approached by Christian Jenny Marshal who wants him to publish a story exposing the conspiracy as the “end times” approach.
Written and directed by Henry Kissinger.
"it is my opinion that within a year we could present the devil himself as a world leader. "
Funny how 'Childhoods End' by Arthur C. Clarke was required reading when I was in the 7th or 8th grade.
An excerpt;
"There was no mistake. The leathery wings, the little horns, the barbed tail—all were there. The most terrible of all legends had come to life, out of the unknown past. Yet now it stood smiling, in ebon majesty, with the sunlight gleaming upon its tremendous body, and with a human child resting trustfully on either arm. "
Clarke, Arthur C.. Childhood's End (Arthur C. Clarke Collection) (pp. 71-72). RosettaBooks. Kindle Edition.
