Share this postBodhisattvas Betty"33 Degrees of a Virus"Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore"33 Degrees of a Virus"Brought to you by Conspiracy (Badass) Sarah Me StuffApr 08, 202512Share this postBodhisattvas Betty"33 Degrees of a Virus"Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore83Sharehttps://substack.com/home/post/p-158063205 12Share this postBodhisattvas Betty"33 Degrees of a Virus"Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore83Share
Lol yup. Which is why we turn off the television.
What degree is Joe Biden? Is there a < 1 degree? Now that he got his apron.