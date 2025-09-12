Bodhisattvas Betty

Bodhisattvas Betty

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
7h

Yup. They used that term for Their manufactured "movement" rather as an "in" joke.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jeannettecally Modified's avatar
Jeannettecally Modified
6h

In the comments somebody pointed out:

In the Southern Jurisdiction it goes:

32° Master of the Royal Secret (Black Hat)

32° K.C.C.H. Knight Commander Court of Honour (Red Hat)

33° Inspector General Honorary (White Hat gold and white band)

33° G.C. Grand Cross (White Hat Blue band special Teutonic cross)

33° Active I.G. (White Hat red band member of Supreme Council)

33° S.G.I.G. Sov. Grand Inspector General (Purple Hat in charge of a State / one of 33 Supreme Council members)

33° Sovereign Grand Commander (Light Purple Hat Head of Scottish Rite Southern Jurisdiction)

Either way, I'm pretty sure the Masons run on INVERSION. White could mean dark or absence of light.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Me & Stuff
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture