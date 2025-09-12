"33rd Degree Freemasons...Are Sometimes Referred to as White Hats in the Fraternity" 🤔Me StuffSep 12, 2025823Share823Share
Yup. They used that term for Their manufactured "movement" rather as an "in" joke.
In the comments somebody pointed out:
In the Southern Jurisdiction it goes:
32° Master of the Royal Secret (Black Hat)
32° K.C.C.H. Knight Commander Court of Honour (Red Hat)
33° Inspector General Honorary (White Hat gold and white band)
33° G.C. Grand Cross (White Hat Blue band special Teutonic cross)
33° Active I.G. (White Hat red band member of Supreme Council)
33° S.G.I.G. Sov. Grand Inspector General (Purple Hat in charge of a State / one of 33 Supreme Council members)
33° Sovereign Grand Commander (Light Purple Hat Head of Scottish Rite Southern Jurisdiction)
Either way, I'm pretty sure the Masons run on INVERSION. White could mean dark or absence of light.