9/11: WTC Gelatin - The B-Thing - E-TeamProps to 9/11 Revisionist for This Information! Me StuffOct 18, 2025814Share814Share
the first interview wuz important.... I'mma fan of Mark Conlon's work... (didn't check out the others as I'm multi-taskin' lol)
indeed, imho this is a LOOK here! not there! Blame Israel/Mossad eggsclusively
in mah equally humble opinion this wuz a 5-eyes + Saudis effort involvin' MI6, CIA, Mossad, an' even the Bin Ladens who were escorted outta the US "just in time" etc....NOT any one nation alone an' ta ignore it an' just pernt one funky finger at Israel is dishonest (but most don't care)...an' it was not EVEN Israel in charge & the CIA just follerin' orders. SIGH. IMHO Bush wuz soitenly CIA (fambly legacy) but we also must in some cases separate the nayshun from the "intelligence"--MI6 & Mossad BOTH are able to operate independently of their respective nayshuns/leaders... there's that too. I've read the FBI & the CIA are often at cross purposes... the deep state is uber-deep an' this "event" went deeper than the 3+ sub basements of the WTC... Each intelligence agency is highly compart-MENTAL-ized. Folks don't know what's goin' on two doors down from 'em (ta quotheth Dolly Parton).
I'm with Judy Wood's DEWs & Holograms (no planes!) but I also know the deaths were REAL (I know some fams who lost members an' nope, I do NOT think thousands were put in Witness Protection....) Also real were the jumpers (imho the sonic effects of the DEWs were so painful an' skin-burnin' in sensation that anythang ta stop them would've seemed a relief from all I've read)... Folks that say nobuddy died (even tho' yep, this was an OP and Psy-Op fer sure)... were not New Yawkers an' didn't know the trooth or any individuals lost.
Many of us "ahrtists/performerz" temped (fer good $$$) at downtown invest-mint banks an' I know from real peepull that the losses at Cantor-Fitz (which fwiw had quite a few jooish bankers) were real. Ditto fer the FDNY losses (personally knew folks) Alzo, I lived within' BLOCKS of the "event" an' wuz 5 mo preggers at the time an' my oldest has autism an' other health issues which I DO atrribute ta all that toxic air/dust so.... Occam's Razor y'know.
Many would like the "buck ta stop there" at Israel.... imho when BB (fer all hiz many faults includin' prideful gloat!) said that "now the US knows how Israel feels" wuz not an admission to complicity but ruther a ill-timed an' rude "so there!"--which I'm sorry ta say many've us parents have been guilty of... (eg. ya warn yer kid NOT to leave their backpack on the chair unattended every time ya see 'em do it b/c you KNOW what it's like ta lose stuff ya value.... an' finally they come home all teary cuz their backpack got stolen by bein' left on a chair etc. an' their X & Y & Z are all lost ferever an' you say.... "now you know how it feels/I tried ta warn ya kid..." which is both a bit insensitive an'....satifyin' in the "I wuz right" sense...) I put no more stock in it than that.... Israel (wuther ya hate 'em 'er love 'em) has been attacked from within (but subversives let in) as well as without so the US on 9/11 got a taste of inside-job-ism in a way far more public than prior "events" which did eggzist (Oklahoma, etc)
First Clip; imho this dude's kerrect...
The Austrians were neither joos nor Israelis NOR explosive expurts (Wolfgang Gantner, Florian Reither, Ali Janka and Tobias Urban). They often invited Arab artist-friend Maria Hassabi to observe/hang out. Zo WHY do they keep sayin' jooish/Israeli ahrtists? WHO are the coverin' up for? The "gallery owner" Koenig (means King lol) did happen ta be a young-ish Russian joo (in NYC many joos owned galleries that's not odd--an' many feature promote non-jooish artists ta the benefit of ALL)....but Koenig's team includes TWO Arabs: Lara Abouhamad & Rob de Oude. He started his gallery at age 21 which is preternatch'urly YOUNG fer such thangs so perhaps he too wuz a patsy--youn'uns don't ask qvestions. NOR do ahrtists so grateful to be funded--an' sure, it's possible some of their project had some steerin' but they may not have understood. Many moons ago I wuz workin' on a low budgie film shot in a funky neib an' the director had been SO happy ta git the tenement location zo cheap... an' then suddenly we smelled smoke, the bld. was on fire... WE (film crew) were blamed by the landlord who later was taken ta court fer ARSON as FDNY proved it was NOT one of our lights that started the fire--there were gasoline traces an' rags found in the basement. We were the fall guys... the Super was in on it. The bld had forced out many but not all tenants--thankfully all of us (crew, cast) knocked on doors an' everybuddy got out...nobody died. THAT wuz when I larned how easy it was to frame "ahrtists..." jus' sayin'....
Zo sure, there was supposedly one Israeli ahrtist an' the dude wuz not involved with Gelitin--BUT, IMHO Gelitin were patsies & "cover" an' didn't know it hence their bein' open 'bout interviews at first/'fore bein' told to hush up an' any foller up (like the $900 book on their project) wuz also part of the cover / instructions given... I know lotta yer readers here would jus' like ta think 'twas da joos da joos da evil joos (or replace with Israelis) but I think 'twas a multi-national globalist bizness endeavor...
Seems it went accordin' ta plan (includin' the blame part)...