Bodhisattvas Betty

Bodhisattvas Betty

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Trace L Hentz's avatar
Trace L Hentz
3d

I have an adoption timeline when I did my books... mind control of children is "take them while they are young." https://blog.americanindianadoptees.com/p/adoption-history-in-brief.html

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J.-J.'s avatar
J.-J.
3d

The falsification of history is fundamental to their agenda.

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