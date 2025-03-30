The Telecommunications Act of 1996 was a landmark piece of legislation that was intended to modernize the U.S. telecommunications industry. It aimed to foster competition, reduce regulation, and bring the internet, mobile networks, and other communications services into the digital age.

However, the law’s implementation and its subsequent consequences have opened the door to a myriad of unintended consequences. Among them: the unregulated rise of prepaid phones, the deregulation of telecom infrastructure, and the rapid expansion of surveillance networks—each of which could be weaponized by criminal organizations, including human traffickers and drug trafficking.

The unintended consequences of the Telecommunications Act included the deregulation of mobile phone service, especially prepaid phones. Prepaid phones, or burner phones, are often used by criminal organizations because they don’t require personal identification, are disposable, and can be easily obtained by anyone, including human traffickers.

These phones became an essential tool for human trafficking networks, allowing traffickers to keep their communications secretive and difficult to trace by law enforcement. With the rise of low-cost mobile technology, traffickers could operate across state and national lines, using disposable phones to coordinate and track their victims without risking detection.

Carlos Slim and TracFone: Capitalizing on Deregulation

Carlos Slim, one of the wealthiest individuals in the world, capitalized on the deregulated telecommunications market through his company TracFone, which became a leading provider of prepaid mobile phones in the U.S. The rise of TracFone and similar companies, which sold phones with little to no verification, only accelerated the spread of burner phones in marginalized communities.

Slim's involvement with prepaid phone services gave him significant control over the U.S. mobile phone market and helped him build a network of companies and affiliates that could benefit from deregulation in all kinds of questionable ways.

His company Telmex (owned by his conglomerate Grupo Carso) played a major role in the privatization and monopolization of telecom services. His influence extends far beyond just mobile technology and continues to impact various sectors. (Video from The Reese Report)

While these phones were marketed as a way to help the poor stay connected, they also became a resource for traffickers, who used them to maintain hidden communication lines and avoid detection. The absence of regulation around the sale and use of these phones allowed criminals to flourish without facing the scrutiny that might have existed in a more tightly regulated environment.

There have been multiple accusations tied to Carlos Slim and his companies concerning human trafficking and drug trafficking operations. Critics point to the proliferation of his low-cost mobile services as a critical tool for criminal organizations, including those involved in sex trafficking and drug trafficking, who use the phones to keep their illicit activities hidden.

Although Slim himself has not publicly been directly linked to various forms of trafficking (because as one of the richest people on earth with ties to other shady power players he essentially has seemed to get away with whatever), his business practices and the rise of untraceable burner phones have been cited as contributing factors to the deregulated landscape in which traffickers operate with impunity. And the accusations of his involvement are plentiful.

Clinton’s Ties to Telecom and the Impact on Communities

During Bill Clinton's presidency, the Telecommunications Act of 1996 was signed into law, a move that greatly benefited large telecom corporations, including those connected to Carlos Slim. The Clinton administration’s connections to big business—especially the telecom sector—have been widely criticized for allowing corporations to expand unchecked.

One of the most openly spoken about controversial aspects of this deregulation was that it allowed telecom companies to bypass local control in terms of where cell towers could be placed. This led to cell towers being installed in communities without sufficient oversight, often near schools, hospitals, and residential neighborhoods. While this was justified as necessary for modern infrastructure, it has raised serious concerns about the potential risks to both public health and safety.

One of the most controversial aspects of the Act is Section 704, which prohibits local authorities from considering health concerns when determining the placement of cell towers. This restriction has tied the hands of local officials for decades, allowing the telecommunications industry to push through infrastructure projects without addressing public fears over health risks.

The push for 5G networks is another manifestation of the Telecom Act’s legacy—a race to install faster and more efficient communication networks, regardless of the community impact. 5G towers are sprouting up in residential areas, often placed near schools and high-density areas, raising alarm bells over potential health risks from electromagnetic radiation and privacy violations. Why are so many placed near schools?

But beyond health concerns, these towers may enable real-time surveillance. The ability of 5G networks to track the precise locations of devices could easily be exploited by traffickers. With the tracking capability that 5G enables, traffickers could monitor their victims’ movements, keeping them under control without ever being physically present.

In addition, 5G technology could be used to centralize data collection, making it easier for both authorities and corporations to monitor and track individuals, including victims of trafficking. This creates an ecosystem where data collection and surveillance can be exploited for profit and control—again, with little to no oversight.

Weaponizing Telecom Infrastructure for Human Trafficking

How does the Telecom Act and its ongoing effects facilitate human trafficking? The rise of prepaid phones, untraceable communications, and the rapid expansion of surveillance infrastructure has created a perfect storm for trafficking networks.

The ability to operate under the radar, using anonymous communication tools, has empowered traffickers to coordinate, recruit, and control victims without being easily detected.

The globalization of telecom services and the spread of 5G technology have opened up new opportunities for traffickers to monitor victims across different regions or countries. The introduction of smart devices into the mix makes it easier to track movements in real-time and even use online services for illicit purposes, further blurring the lines between criminal operations and corporate interests.

Clinton Foundation, Carlos Slim, and Haiti’s Reconstruction Controversies

Following the 2010 earthquake in Haiti, the Clinton Foundation partnered with Carlos Slim and Frank Giustra to launch a $20 million fund aimed at supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). However, transparency concerns arose when reports indicated that only one known project was financed, raising questions about where the money actually went. Additionally, the Caracol Industrial Park—a Clinton-backed project intended to spur economic growth—displaced local farmers and fell short of its promised job creation, with critics highlighting poor labor conditions.

Further controversy surrounded the Clintons’ involvement in Haiti when Bill Clinton, acting as the United Nations Special Envoy, intervened in the case of ten American missionaries arrested for attempting to take 33 Haitian children across the border without proper documentation. While they claimed they were rescuing orphans, many of the children had living relatives, raising serious concerns about child trafficking. Clinton's diplomatic efforts led to the release of nine of the ten detainees, while the leader of the group, Laura Silsby, was convicted of a lesser offense and sentenced to time served.

“On January 29, 2010, Silsby was arrested with nine other American nationals attempting to steal 33 children from the country, most of whom were not even orphans and had families according to some reports. CNN reported on February 9, 2010 that this was not the first time Silsby had attempted to traffic children out of Haiti. Haitian police acting on a tip had intercepted Silsby in an earlier, separate attempt to remove 40 children out of the country. She was turned back at the Haitian border. For a brief period, Haitian authorities were considering adding a new kidnapping charge based on this evidence... Hillary and Bill Clinton took an extraordinary interest in Silsby’s case from the moment she was arrested and almost immediately stepped in on her behalf... Since her release from detention in Haiti, Laura Silsby has returned to Idaho. In 2015, she married and took the last name Gayler. Silsby is currently employed by software company AlertSense as their Vice President of Marketing. AlertSense works with the Federal Government on FEMA's Integrated Public Alert & Warning System (IPAWS). One of IPAWS functions is to issue Amber Alerts during kidnapping events.”

William Craddick (January 2017) BornLaura Silsby? ca. 1970 Criminal convictions arranging irregular travel Suspected Clinton-connected operative arrested in Haiti attempting to take children out of the country. A string of legal issues. Her legal advisor was arrested by Interpol on suspicion of human trafficking.

Links to John Podesta and Human Trafficking Monitoring

Further complicating the web of connections are figures like John Podesta, former Clinton campaign chair and a close associate to the Clinton Foundation. Podesta’s involvement with the foundation has been scrutinized, with various allegations that he and others within his network were connected to trafficking networks. Though these accusations supposedly remain unproven, Podesta's ties to high-level political and corporate circles raise questions about how interconnected the Clinton administration’s efforts were with global trafficking operations.

Various non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and government agencies tasked with monitoring and addressing sex trafficking may be contributing to the lack of accountability surrounding telecom deregulation and human trafficking. Agencies like the Department of Justice (DOJ), Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and various non-profits claim to tackle human trafficking, but systemic failures and underreporting continue to plague efforts. The blurred lines between corporate interests, telecom giants, and human rights organizations suggest a level of complicity in the human trafficking industry.

Carlos Slim's Telecom Profits: A Shady Empire and the Rise of Trafficking

Carlos Slim sold off his U.S. subsidiary, TracFone, to Verizon for over $6 billion in 2021—after years of dodging Mexico's anti-trust laws by offloading telecom assets. Sure, he realigned his business portfolio and made a massive profit, but the damage was already done. His empire once dominated telecom markets, and now, even with the sell-off, we’re left picking up the pieces. Meanwhile, human trafficking saw a significant increase during this period, a troubling trend that coincided with the rise of corporate consolidation and the deregulation set in motion by Clinton’s 1996 Telecommunications Act.

While the law itself hasn’t drastically changed, its implementation left an environment ripe for exploitation, where accountability often takes a backseat to corporate profit. So, as Slim cashed in, the intersection of deregulation, telecom expansion, and global market shifts contributed to a disturbing rise in trafficking—whether or not it was intentional, the connection is hard to ignore.