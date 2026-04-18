Bodhisattvas Betty

Bodhisattvas Betty

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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
17h

I so totally avoid ai. It has no capacity for empathy. Though it can simulate any emotion it is directed to. I doubt it can actually think, and give extremely low probability any of them are Conscious, aware, truly thinking...

Just programmed to imitate.

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The BarefootHealer's avatar
The BarefootHealer
9h

Meta acquired it as part of its longer term goals- avatarism. It forms the basis to expand the digitalised world.

Meta wants people to "live" online, in Meta for everything. It cant do that unless it expands agententic world as gatekeepers and token determinants. At worst point, you wont be able to interact "online" unless your avatar is established, and you may be bound by its status/social profile and limitations.

Essentially another class system, bound by tech.😐🤫

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