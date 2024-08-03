PARADIGM SHYFT

The United Nations is a Luciferian Cult Controlled By the Knights of Malta, Jesuits, Rothschilds, and Rockefellers

covid-19, politics, The Great Reset by paradigmshyft13July 4, 2021

“No one will enter the New World Order unless he or she will make a pledge to worship Lucifer. No one will enter the New Age unless he will take a Luciferian Initiation.”

– DAVID SPANGLER, Director of Planetary Initiative, United Nations, ‘Reflections on the Christ’, 2012

The Rockefeller Connection With the United Nations

It is a widely-known fact, that on April 25, 1945, in New York City, the non-governmental organization, known as the United Nations came into being; but did you know that the United Nations was founded, funded, chartered, and established under the auspices of the oil and banking Rockefeller family; the very same (Luciferian) family, that funded American and Nazi eugenics programs, and is now working with the U.N. to build a one-world government?!

United Nations exhibit at Rockefeller Plaza during WWII

On October 23, 2015, Andrew Glass of Politico Magazine, reported the following facts, regarding the Rockefeller family’s connection to the founding of the United Nations. Glass stated,

Advertisement

“On Oct. 24, 1949, four years after the charter went into effect, the cornerstone was laid for the U.N. headquarters building near the East River in mid-Manhattan. [Pay close attention to what is written next…] Nelson Rockefeller arranged for the purchase, after an initial offer to locate it on the Rockefeller family estate in Westchester County was rejected as being too far from New York City. The $83.4 million purchase — as adjusted to reflect current dollars — was funded by Nelson Rockefeller’s father, John D. Rockefeller Jr., who donated the land to the city.

Technically, the U.N. headquarters complex in New York remains an extraterritorial site that remains beyond the jurisdictional reach of the surrounding city and state as well as the federal government. However, in exchange for police and fire protection and other essential services, the U.N. has agreed to abide by most local, state, and federal laws. United Nations Day is celebrated on this day each year.”

https://www.politico.com/story/2015/10/united-nations-comes-into-existence-oct-24-1945-215020

Notice how the United Nations has been designated as an

“extraterritorial site that remains beyond the jurisdictional reach of the surrounding city and state as well as the federal government“.

This is done so that, like the Vatican in Rome, London in England, and D.C. in Washington (all globalist centers of power), the United Nations (the main globalist front organization) in New York is legally shielded from any National charges of high treason!

Andrew Glass, of Politico, also stated in the 2015 article, that;

Advertisement

“Nelson Rockefeller arranged for the purchase [of the U.N. headquarters], after an initial offer to locate it on the Rockefeller family estate in Westchester County was rejected as being too far from New York City.”

This brazen display of Rockefeller’s control over the U.N. (the Family being so arrogant, as to literally attempt to place the headquarters of the United Nations in their own backyard), should make it very clear to any critically-thinking person, who’s in control.

The United Nations has been, since its very inception, nothing more than a Jesuit-Rothschild-Rockefeller tool of global control; in short, the United Nations acts as a central banking front organization, designed and built with the sole purpose of eliminating National sovereignty, by bringing about “global governance” through global dependence.

Considering the evil past of the Rockefeller Foundation, should anyone be surprised? In 1933 (and for 20 years after that), the Rockefeller Foundation spent $1.5 million, funding the CIA’s “Operation Paperclip”; which referred to the task of identifying, finding, hiding, aiding, and assisting 10,000 Nazi scientists and “scholars” from Nazi Germany, which were to be safely relocated to U.S. universities, and other U.S. allied locations around the world. Unbelievably, ardent Nazis, such as Dr. Wernher Von Braun, and Dr. Josef Mengele, were given safe-haven!

The Rockefeller family and Foundation are still engaging in a global war against National sovereignty, and individual rights/freedoms; but why, and for who? If the United Nations was established under the auspices of the Rockefeller family, who’s in control of the Rockefellers?

To put it simply… the House of Rockefeller works under the House of Rothschild, and the House of Rothschild works under the Jesuits of Rome. Both families have been affiliated with the Jesuits, since the 1700’s!

Advertisement

To further understand this fact, one must possess a deeper knowledge of the history of the Rockefeller and Rothschild families. For instance; in 1722, the Jesuits, being expelled from every Catholic country in Europe, found that Russia, Great Britain, and the United States were their only refuge! To carry on their eternal war against the Christian Reformation, thousands of Jesuits entered the United States, under the banner of “tolerance and freedom of religion for all”. Among the thousands of Jesuit families that entered the U.S., were the Morgans, Roosevelts, and German Roggenfelders; to make the name sound less German, they changed the Roggenfelder surname to Rockefeller.

As for the Rothschild family… many still believe that they control the world, via their central banking system, but that can’t be (entirely) true; considering the fact, that the House of Rothschild has always been an agent of the old Holy Roman Empire (i.e. the “Old World Order”).

If the Rothschilds were in control of the world, why would they waste their time serving Jesuits, and the Vatican? They act as the Pope’s official Papal Barons and Bankers. Also, why would they, as a “Jewish” family, swear allegiance to the “Holy Father at Rome, the Pope, and the Roman Catholic Church Universal throughout the world”, as the Jesuit Oath demands? Who’s really in control? One who swears allegiance, or the one who demands it?

(This is a portrait of Mayer Amschel Rothschild. Rothschild means “Red Shield”. Mayer Amschel Rothschild was a High Ranking Knight of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta.)

So you see; just as the Morgans, Roosevelts, and Rockefellers were Jesuits in 1722, Mayer Amschel Rothschild was of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta (Knights of Malta), and his family considered, Imperial (Holy Roman Empire) Crown Agents, in 1800!

In truth, both the Rockefeller and Rothschild families, serve the Pope of Rome as Papal Knights; who, to this very day, continue to serve as the Papal Barons and Bankers of the new Holy Roman Empire. The official title of the House of Rothschild is the ‘Guardians of the Vatican’s Treasury‘!

Therefore, the new world order is not new, but a rebirth of the old world order (or the old Holy Roman Empire). Just as Sol Invictus (Nimrod/Baal) was the official Sun “God” (false light/Lucifer) in the later Roman Empire; the Jesuits of Rome still worship Lucifer! This explains why their Order’s emblem is a sun; it represents Sol Invictus (Nimrod/Baal), Lucifer!

Advertisement

The Canaanite god Baal (who is Nimrod) has always been associated with Beelzebub; and in theological sources (mostly Christian), Beelzebub is just another name for Satan! Clearly, the “new age” movement is the externalization of the elite’s “secret doctrine” of Lucifer, onto society and culture; turning the whole of global society into a U.N. Luciferian cult.

The United Nations (Jesuit-Rothschild-Rockefeller) new world order agenda, is in reality, an anti-Christian war against the Way, the Truth, and Life, Jesus Christ; and real the children of Light (God)!

The United Nations is dividing and conquering the free Nations of the world; by saying one thing, and doing another. For instance, they say they’re ambassadors of “world peace”; but they also admit to acting against the best interests of America, and other free nations around the world. Who do you think is funding the riots; promoting socialism, causing social division, poverty, and economic dependence? Never forget; you were born with God-given rights, to life, freedom, liberty, property, and the pursuit of happiness!

The Rothschilds, who have held the title of ‘Guardians of the Vatican’s Treasury’, since 1776! Even now, the House of Rothschild still works directly under the Jesuit Order, as Papal Knights, Barons, and Bankers (centralizing the world’s political, economic, and spiritual power for Rome)! The “secret cabal”, is the Jesuit Order; and all roads do lead to Rome! http://wlym.com/archive/oakland/brutish/StampOuttheAquarianConspiracy.pdf

New World Government of the United Nations

Here are three good and clear reasons, no just and free-thinking Nation should ever willingly cooperate with the United Nations; a highly treasonous, “non-governmental” organization:

Advertisement

The first reason being, that the main goal of the U.N. is to build a “one-world government”, which would require the speedy elimination of “National auto-determination”; meaning, the elimination of every Nation’s sovereignty, along with the elimination of every individual’s chartered rights and freedoms!

Free-thinking sovereign Nations should not co-operate with the United Nations. It is an act of treason to do so; forcing the free people of free Nations to follow the “recommendations” of an (unelected) “intellectual elite”, working for a non-governmental organization called the United Nations (which was established under the auspices of “world bankers”, like Rockefeller, etc.), while politicians, bankers, teachers, and police, etc. are ignoring the recommendations (i.e. the free will), of the Nation’s people!

“We are grateful to the Washington Post, the New York Times, Time magazine, and other great publications whose directors have attended our meetings and respected the promises of discretion for almost forty years. It would have been impossible for us to develop our plan for the world if we had been subject to the bright lights of publicity during those years.

But, the world is now more sophisticated and prepared to march toward a world government. The supranational sovereignty of an intellectual elite and world bankers is surely preferable to the National auto-determination practiced in past centuries.”

– David Rockefeller in an address to a Trilateral Commission meeting in June of 1991

New World Economy of the United Nations

“It is well enough that people of the nation do not understand our banking and monetary system, for if they did, I believe there would be a revolution before tomorrow morning.” – Henry Ford

The second reason being, that the United Nations promotes the idea of an inevitable “great reset”, which is really the building of a new world economy. A global stock market crash will act as the global catalyst; but, before the needed market crash occurs, the people of the world must be brainwashed with socialism/communism, to the point that they will actually (in the words of Aldous Huxley) “come to love their servitude”.

Advertisement

https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2021/02/how-the-davos-agenda-2021-outlined-a-path-for-global-cooperation/

The central bankers will buy up their debt, and literally own anyone in debt, or anyone too poor to keep up with the ever-growing costs of inflation… A future of digital assets for the rich, and perpetual debt for the poor. As Klaus Schwab (Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum) recently proclaimed; “You will own nothing, and you will be happy.” For the debtor is a slave to the lender; and the “great reset”, is a euphemism for the new world order!

On page 405 of David Rockefeller’s “Memoirs”, he reveals the whole (NWO) truth; that is:

My family and I are “part of a secret cabal working against the best interests of the United States.” My family and I are “internationalists” (globalists). My family and I are “conspiring with others around the world.” My family and I are working to build a new “global political and economic structure — one world if you will.” My family and I feel no guilt for our actions; on the contrary, “I stand guilty, and I am proud of it.”

“Some even believe we are part of a secret cabal working against the best interests of the United States, characterizing my family and me as ‘internationalists’ and conspiring with others around the world to build a more integrated global political and economic structure — one world if you will. If that is the charge, I stand guilty, and I am proud of it.“ – David Rockefeller, Page 405 of David Rockefeller’s “Memoirs”

New World Religion of the United Nations

The third and last reason being, that the United Nations promotes religious “ecumenism”, the World Council of Churches, along with the global Inter-Faith movement”; a movement that hides behind the cause of “world peace”; but in reality, the Inter-Faith movement is nothing more than a global religious deception; mainly involving, the U.N.’s “Arcane School” of the “Lucis Trust”, and “The Temple of Understanding”, which is the official ecumenical “Spiritual U.N.” for the six major faiths of the world.

The Temple of Understanding was originally supported by globalists, like Defense Secretary and President of the World Bank, Robert S. McNamara, along with Eleanor Roosevelt, and the Bodman Foundation, in 1969.

Advertisement

https://templeofunderstanding.org/united-nations-2/

Hayden Ludwig, of Capital Research, wrote the following, regarding the U.N.’s Temple of Understanding:

“Spearheading the charge was a new coalition formed in 1993: the National Religious Partnership for the Environment (NRPE). The coalition included the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, the Jewish Council for Public Affairs, and the National Council of Churches of Christ (mostly composed of mainline, liberal denominations).

The NRPE was always ecumenical—so much so that its initial executive director, Paul Gorman, is a historical ally of atheists. Gorman was a press secretary for arch-liberal Sen. Eugene McCarthy (D-MN) and a radical environmentalist who once called “the relentless magnitude of environmental degradation” the defining feature of his generation’s “struggle for social justice.” In the 1980s, Gorman headed the Temple of Understanding in New York City’s Episcopal Cathedral of St. John the Divine, then the headquarters of the Gaia Institute, a pagan organization that worships an earth spirit called “Gaia” (the personification of the Earth in ancient Greek mythology).”

We can only assume that their end goal is to completely erode Judeo-Christian culture (especially Christianity); then, “re-educate” the global population, to accept the “new world religion” of the “New Age” (the doctrine of Lucifer — a doctrine of Self-Worship, also known as “Apotheosis”).

To confuse everyone, and draw people further away from the Truth (that is Jesus Christ), all the while drawing them ever closer to the father of lies, Lucifer (Satan); they’ve merged paganism, hermeticism, Gnosticism, cabalism, and magick, of the “western esoteric tradition”, with the paganism, mysticism, yoga, zen meditation, and magick of the “eastern esoteric tradition”!

Advertisement

The very history of “elite” foundations proves the existence of a grand conspiracy against Judeo-Christian culture; our God, our beliefs, and us! In short; the U.N. is a Satanic cult, warring against the children of the One True Living God.

For instance, do your research, and you will discover that, since its founding in London in 1922, Lucis Trust has been the world’s leading Satanic cult. It is the controlling force behind The Temple of Understanding. Luciferianism is the false doctrine that will sweep the globe, before God sends a “strong delusion” to disbelievers, “so that they may believe what is false“. Coming soon is the time of “falling away”. Do not be deceived by the United Nations!

“Let no man deceive you by any means: for that day shall not come, except there come a falling away first, and that man of sin be revealed, the son of perdition;…” – 2 Thessalonians 2:3

“And with all deceivableness of unrighteousness in them, that perish; because they received not the love of the truth, that they might be saved. And for this cause, God shall send them strong delusion, that they should believe a lie:…“ – 2 Thessalonians 2:10-11

Followers of the Luciferian doctrine have flipped the Biblical Garden story on its head; seeing Lucifer as an enlightened liberator, and God as a brutal and unjust tyrant. They believed that God (Jehovah) was keeping Adam and Eve captive (as prisoners), in the Garden of Eden; and that Lucifer did not trick man into a life of sin, but freed him, with the gift of intellect. With intellect; they believe that they will subdue nature with science, conquer physical death live forever with transhumanism, and by their own will, become Gods with Luciferian gnosis.

Advertisement

The (Luciferian) sponsors of the Lucis Trust include the usual (globalist) suspects; such as:

The Rockefeller Foundation Robert McNamara (former Secretary of Defense, one of Henry Ford’s “Whiz Kids”, former President of Ford Motor Company, and former President of the World Bank) Henry Clausen (the former Supreme Grand Commander of Scottish Rite Freemasons) Thomas Watson, Jr. (of IBM) Rabbi Marc Tannenbaum (of the American Jewish Committee)

Is it just me… Or, are many of these names, the same, ones that made World War II possible?!

They are mixing lies (false gods) with the Truth (Jesus Christ), and the spirit of the ecumenical movement is entirely anti-Christian. They claim that “all paths lead to God” (meaning, Hindus, Buddhists, pagans, and even Satanists, will all go to heaven because, in their twisted view of reality, all Gods are but an expression of the “Light”, Lucifer).

The Luciferian goal of the United Nations inter-faith movement is to introduce a Lucifer “new world religion”; ever drawing humanity further away from the Way, the Truth, and the Life, of Jesus Christ. However, Christians will not be fooled. We know that God is the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit!

(This video shows Lucis Trust President, Sarah McKechie, talking about their Messiah, “Lucifer”.)

In the future, the Christian’s inability to “pledge to worship Lucifer” in a world of spiritual relativism, will lead to a global conflict; then, Christians all over will be seen as the global “enemies of peace and tolerance”, by the lost and fallen Nations of the world, who will choose to follow the U.N.’s gnostic-cabalistic Luciferian Doctrine.

Advertisement

Little does the average person know, the U.N.’s ecumenical movement has always drawn its Luciferian inspiration from past occult organizations; such as the Knights of Malta, the Jesuits, Prieure de Sion, Knights Templar, Cathars, Ordre de la Rose-Croix Veritas, Illuminati, Free Masons, Ordre Martiniste, and most recently, the Theosophical Society. The U.N.’s Lucis Trust openly promotes the Theosophical Society’s evil doctrine of Lucifer by teaching a blasphemous “esoteric gnostic form of Christianity” called, “Theosophy”.

(Lucifer, was the name of the Theosophical magazine, published by Helena Blavatsky.)

The “new Atlantis”, the “new age”, the “new world order”, and the “great reset” all represent the same Luciferian agenda; to use the U.N., to promote the notion of a global “utopian” pseudo-Christian society of ecumenism, ruled by a, relatively unknown, Luciferian “priesthood”; a “priesthood” dedicated to the doctrine, and steady execution, of the Luciferian agenda, to rule the entire world (and seamlessly legalize evil and lawlessness). To Luciferians; “freedom of religion” and “tolerance”, mean liberty from the holy law of God!

Click on the link below, and you will notice the following Lucis Trust (U.N.) .pdf documents; entitled “STUDY TWO — DEPARTMENT OF RELIGION”, which includes a section at the end, titled “Section I: The New World Religion, and the Universality of Life“. You will also find a .pdf document at the bottom of the page, entitled “STUDY SEVEN — DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION (CULTURE AND THE ARTS)”, which includes the section at the end, titled “Section VI: Creating Form and Structure for the New World Order“! It’s all very real! https://www.lucistrust.org/arcane_school/service_the_plan_study_course

(This video shows the actual opinion of one who studied the Lucis Trust’s Theosophy lessons.)

Remember, Lucis Trust is not just the same crazy fringe group; they are in their own words, the “spiritual foundation of the United Nations”… and they don’t even bother to hide the fact that they’re Luciferians! In fact, if you visit the Lucis Trust website, you will see exactly what the “spiritual foundation of the United Nations” is promoting. In a Lucis Trust document entitled, “Department of Religion” (notice, they are already prepared for a World “Department of Religion”), you will find proof of the obviously Luciferian (Satanic) belief system held by the United Nations. The document states that in the “New World Religion”, the whole world will acknowledge/worship Lucifer as the “Ruler of Self-consciousness”. Click the link below, to see the following document, then press Ctrl + F, to perform a keyword search for “Lucifer”.

Advertisement

Still, believe there’s no “new world order” conspiracy; to build a one-world government, one-world economy, and one-world religion?! Keeping your eyes closed, is worse than being blind!

Lucis Trust has six thousand members worldwide. All members were/are globalist “insiders”, like Robert McNamara, Henry Kissinger, David Rockefeller, Paul Volker, George Shultz, etc. The Rockefeller Foundation does not only manage the United Nations but also the “spiritual foundation of the United Nations”; that is, Lucis Trust.

The “founder” of Lucis Trust, Alice Bailey was a fellow Luciferian, that used the Lucis Press in 1924, to publish 20 or so books, written and distributed by Bailey herself. These books consisted of her own writings, and the writings of a “channeled” disembodied Tibetan she called, “Djwhal Khul”. If that’s not crazy enough; or enough to prove the connection between Lucis Trust and Luciferian cults… Upon the death of Helena Petrovna Blavatsky (leader of the Theosophical Society), Bailey assumed the leadership of the Luciferian (Satanic) Theosophical Society (remember… the U.N.‘s Lucis Trust teachings and curriculum were adopted by this same, Luciferian, Theosophical Society)!

Now, to prove, beyond a shadow of a doubt, that the U.N., Lucis Trust, and the Theosophical Society are, in fact, Satanic. Here’s a telling quote from Helena Petrovna Blavatsky herself:

“It is Satan who is the God of our planet and the only God.” – Helena Petrovna Blavatsky

Isn’t it strange, that Lucis Trust, an openly Luciferian spin-off organization of the mystical (occult) “new-age” spiritual movement of Theosophy; was one of the first NGOs to be granted “consultative” status with the U.N.? Maybe… Until you understand who’s in control!

Advertisement

https://www.iatp.org/sites/default/files/Global_Governance_Why_How_When.htm

Do you think it was a complete coincidence that the Nazis also believed in occultic powers?… It wasn’t. In fact, Hitler was not just “dabbling” in magick, he was actually a long-time occult student of the German O.T.O. offshoot, the Thule Society, and was an avid follower of Helena Petrovna Blavatsky’s teachings. It is a well-known fact, that Hitler was so obsessed with Luciferianism, that he actually slept with a copy of Helena Petrovna Blavatsky’s book, entitled The Secret Doctrine, by his bedside!

By the way, the “secret doctrine”, is the “doctrine of Lucifer”, and that is the doctrine that “Man is God”; which is also the very same doctrine that the United Nations Lucis Trust is now trying to promote to the entire world! The United Nations is now selling the same lie, that Lucifer sold to Adam and Eve, in the Garden of Eden!

“3 Now the serpent was more subtle than any beast of the field which the Lord God had made. And he said unto the woman, Yea, hath God said, Ye shall not eat of every tree of the garden? 2 And the woman said unto the serpent, We may eat of the fruit of the trees of the garden: 3 But of the fruit of the tree which is in the midst of the garden, God hath said, Ye shall not eat of it, neither shall ye touch it, lest ye die.

4 And the serpent said unto the woman, Ye shall not surely die: 5 For God doth know that in the day ye eat thereof, then your eyes shall be opened, and ye shall be as gods, knowing good and evil. 6 And when the woman saw that the tree was good for food and that it was pleasant to the eyes, and a tree to be desired to make one wise, she took of the fruit thereof, and did eat, and gave also unto her husband with her; and he did eat.” – Genesis 3:1-6

Sin itself, is a sacred act of expression (a sacrament to Lucifer if you will), in their unholy war against the Judaeo-Christian God of Life and Light; believing Lucifer to be the light. In their unholy quest to accomplish the “great work” of “apotheosis”, Luciferians will engage in cabalistic sex magick with men, women, and children; even demons. They will also contact and commune with unseen spirits (demons). They “eat the fruit” of occult knowledge from the cabalistic “tree of knowledge of good and evil“, in a grand effort to achieve what Luciferians would call “gnosis”, “Self-realization”, “Self-empowerment”, or “Self-enlightenment”.

Advertisement

Instead of saying what they really mean, they hide behind new-age phrases; like “manifest the divinity within”, “awaken the divinity within”, or “awaken your higher self” (etc.). But, what they’re always saying (in a covert way that is), is… “Become the God you are.” The message that you don’t need God is one thing, and bad enough; but, getting people to believe that the Christian God is evil and that Man is God, is Satanic.

“And no marvel, for Satan himself is transformed into an angel of light.” – 2 Corinthians 11:14

Madame Blavatsky, the founder of modern Theosophy, was clearly a worshipper of Satan. You just need to read her quotes regarding Satan, and you’ll see, that it’s very evident:

“And now it stands proven that Satan, or the Red Fiery Dragon, the ‘Lord of Phosphorus,’ and Lucifer, or ‘Light-Bearer,’ is in us: it is our Mind.” – Helena Petrovna Blavatsky

“Curriculum is being drafted to indoctrinate our children in what John D. Rockefeller Jr. called, “the church of all people.”” – Edith Roosevelt, 1962, “Universal Theocratic State”

Waking Up From the U.N. Spell of “Peace and Safety”

Face it; America, and the world at large, have been misled by a “secret cabal” of Luciferian central bankers, elitist intellectuals, corrupt politicians, greedy judges, etc.! To willingly work with such an openly treasonous organization, such as the United Nations, goes against everything we were taught in the past; that a good citizen loves God, hard work, and family values. We were taught to fight for these things; to preserve the truth, our freedom, and our County! Where there’s Truth, there too is freedom! But now, the world is being tricked by the U.N. into trading individual rights for “global peace” and individual freedom for “global safety”!

If the world trades the Truth for a lie then the world will be doomed! If the world wasn’t being conditioned to accept lies; long ago, the free people of the free Nations of the world would have laid charges of treason against politicians openly cooperating with the United Nations!

Advertisement

It’s sad that the average American is unable to grasp the truth… that the United Nations is a Central Banker’s “globalist” tool of world domination (it’s a non-governmental organization “beyond the jurisdictional reach of the surrounding city and state as well as the federal government”); designed solely for the purpose of creating “order” (a new world order) out of National instability and dependence (caused by the economic and political chaos) they secretly cause and manage on a global scale, all the while, pretending to be wise men, ushering in a time of “global peace and safety”.

When in reality, the tyrannical goal of the U.N. is to normalize global inter-dependence (or dependence) of Nations on (in the telling words of David Rockefeller)… “an intellectual elite and world bankers”; which comprises a “secret cabal” that works day and night, “against the best interests of the United States”. The United Nations says that they promote “global peace and safety” among the free and independent, sovereign Nations of the world; in reality, their actions promote trauma, confusion, fear, anger, desperation, and dependence, on an internationalist “secret cabal” of Luciferians, comprised of the world’s most powerful (evil) central banking families.

In short, the secret new world order cabal consists of an “intellectual elite” (of Luciferians). They manage the agenda for “world bankers” (such as the Rothschilds, and Rockefeller, etc.); the Houses that fund and control the new world order agenda, from behind the scenes.

When a Nation foolishly makes it known to the United Nations that they need something, like money, or military protection; the U.N. doesn’t help, instead, they start plotting, behind the scenes, to work against the best interests of that Nation (i.e. funding radical communist or fascist “social movements” and violent street riots, “pandemics”, economic crashes, famines, martial law, etc.), making the problems of that Nation even worse off than they already were.

Advertisement

Then, when the timing is perfect (in other words, when the Nation is economically and emotionally broken, and on its knees, literally begging for a solution; that’s when the United Nations will begin discussions with that particular Nation, offering “friendship” and solutions, while playing the role of global heroes. In doing so, that Nation’s people become dependent on their apparent heroes, as they now feel a false sense of “peace and safety”.

This allows for that Nation to be further manipulated and fleeced in the future. For too long, the Luciferian megalomaniacs were in charge of the. U.N. has been playing with entire Nations like pawns on a chessboard. Like witches and warlocks, they’ve cast their spell of “peace and safety” on unsuspecting Nations. The new world order mantra of the United Nations sums up their entire Hegelian dialectic scam with one phrase; “Global problems, require global solutions.”

The United Nations can never offer true peace and safety; only Jesus Christ can do that!

“For God hath not given us the spirit of fear, but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind.” – 2 Timothy 1:7

By Sebastian Aguanno Jr.