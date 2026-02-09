Modern academia, research, science, and medicine all share the same problem. Excuse the ensuing rant… I am writing this because of a very specific interaction tonight on social media that perfectly captures everything broken about modern academic and pseudo-academic freedom fighter culture. A certain self-described freedom fighter online who shall not be named. Anti-establishment. Anti-captured science. Anti-Rockefeller medicine. Someone who speaks with absolute certainty about everything, as if being degreed, loud, and confident automatically makes you right (Cs get degrees bud).

This “freedom fighter” enjoys algorithm boosts by parroting the same tired explanations about the science. Immune system nonsense, autism research, and everything in between from a Rockefeller science lens while claiming to fight the very narratives that taught him those explanations in the first place (and don’t seem to be getting anyone closer to curing anything).

I challenged his framework he was proposing. Not with some kind of nonsensical woo. With scientific synthesis in a different framework. Developmental biology. Electrophysiology. Membrane physics. Bioelectric signaling. I connected existing, well-documented pieces and offered a different lens. Instead of engaging with the idea, he clutched his man pearls and did the laziest and most revealing thing possible. I got the ol, “Cite your sources” spiel. It wasn’t the well what is your degree in this time because I mentioned I was working on my PhD dissertation. My issue isn’t about whether sources exist. They do. Plenty of them. The issue was that I did not first kneel, signal submission, and wrap the thought in someone else’s high and mighty authority before speaking. Asking for citations was not curiosity. It was not rigor. It was a status move. A way of saying you do not get to speak unless you prove you belong here with approved frameworks from zeeee science that I accept.

Coming from someone who claims to be fighting the system, it is especially gross. Because the same recycled explanations he confidently repeats are part of the reason we are nowhere near a meaningful understanding or treatment of autism, and why prevalence continues to rise while insight stagnates. We keep circling the same immune system talking points, the same age-based generalizations, the same reductionist stories, and then act shocked when nothing improves. But challenge that framing and suddenly the rebel becomes a bureaucrat.

These people love to talk about rebellion in the abstract. They hate institutions until an idea threatens their authority. Then they immediately retreat to institutional ritual. They do not want independent thinking. They want independent thinking that still asks permission (specifically their permission). Cite your sources is a shutdown. The subtext is obvious. Show me a citation from some long-dead authority or some modern credentialed mouthpiece (but make sure it’s within the last five years or it doesn’t count) so I don’t look like maybe I don’t know what I am talking about. Show me your sources translates into your idea has to be in language I already accept or it does not count. That is not intelligence. That is insecurity wrapped in credential worship and information gatekeeping. It's bullshyte.

Synthesis of ideas (with or without citations) is how science actually moves (or is supposed to move) forward. Every meaningful shift in understanding started with people connecting dots across domains before the language or citation trail caught up. I would love to see this guy ask someone like Tesla (not that I am saying I am anywhere near his level of brilliance) for citations. Tesla would have told him to kiss both of his cheeks (and not the ones on his face).

Modern academic culture (yes even the supposed freedom fighters) has trained people to confuse thinking with compliance. They know how to audit references (great so do I). They do not know how to recognize a new framework forming in front of them or how to actually think for themselves unless the science they spew comes from the same tired models that makes them a few buck or makes them look experty. That’s why we are in a total stalemate with public health and modern medicine. So when someone challenges a stale explanation like immune system development (which doesn’t exist like we’re told) by age (along with some germ theory sprinkled in for good measure) and replaces it with a bioelectric framing that cuts across systems, the response is not curiosity. It is retreat. Show me your sources. Prove you are allowed to be here amongst my brilliance. Perform legitimacy.

The irony is thick. The same people who claim to oppose captured science will defend its gatekeeping rituals and fraud the moment their authority feels threatened. His show me your citations was never about wanting to try to understand what I was saying. It was about control. And until people start noticing that difference, we will keep pretending these people are fighting the system while obediently thinking inside it. (Might take this down later after I do some deep breathing, maybe not).

Brain loading… PhD pending… citation wings engaged… little peer-reviewed only bird fly…fly! Spread your tiny gate-kept knowledge references wings!!!!!