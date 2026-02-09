Bodhisattvas Betty

Bodhisattvas Betty

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael A. Stilinovich's avatar
Michael A. Stilinovich
26m

I love your rant.

You do so with much more eloquence than the best of them.

But if you do happen to get through to one individual well .........

Another minor detail when railing against the machine is they own the science, IRS, DoD, Law Enforcement and all the other agencies that protect those in power.

Including the internet and press.

Surely they are not here to protect us.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Me & Stuff · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture