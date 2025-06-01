A Blueprint of Control: From the American South to Global River Blindness Campaigns

The Rockefeller Foundation’s early 20th-century hookworm and malaria “eradication” efforts—launched in the Southern United States but later extended into Latin America, the Caribbean, and beyond—laid the foundation for the same toxic strategies later deployed during river blindness campaigns in Africa and Central and South America. Hookworm was infamously labeled “the germ of laziness,” a propaganda term used to shame poor, rural populations—particularly in the South—by framing their poverty and exhaustion as a parasitic affliction rather than the result of systemic neglect.

This narrative paved the way for mass drugging campaigns using toxic chemicals like carbon tetrachloride and thymol, alongside widespread pesticide spraying that included early forms of DDT and arsenic-based concoctions. Entire communities were chemically assaulted under the guise of public health, and when severe side effects like skin burns, seizures, blindness, and even death occurred, they were dismissed as symptoms of the disease or attributed to personal weakness. This was not medicine—it was social engineering through toxic Rockefeller (and his stakeholders) interventions.

Decades later, the same model resurfaced in the river blindness campaigns, now repackaged through mass administration of ivermectin ushered in by The World Bank and their stakeholders. Once again, entire populations—especially in remote African and Latin American regions—were targeted with neurotoxic drugs, while DDT and other hazardous pesticides were sprayed directly into homes, fields, and even water supplies. The environmental and human toll was enormous, but the suffering was buried beneath glowing reports of "philanthropy." What began in the American South as a eugenics-laced chemical experiment became a global template for coercive public health, used not to heal populations but to subdue, sterilize, and control them.

Chemical Warfare Disguised as Aid: The Dark Origins of the River Blindness Campaign

In the heart of West Africa, beginning in the 1970s, an aggressive international campaign was launched under the benign label of "public health". The target: so-called "river blindness" (Onchocerciasis) a disease attributed to a parasitic worm spread by blackflies.

The solution? A toxic cocktail of insecticides sprayed across vast stretches of land and onto the bodies of impoverished Africans, paired later with mass drugging using ivermectin—an antiparasitic drug now also tied to infertility. Behind this campaign stood the World Bank and a cabal of global health and finance elites who dressed up their geopolitical and depopulation agendas in white coats and humanitarian slogans.

The Onchocerciasis Control Programme (OCP), launched in 1974, claimed to be fighting a parasite. Leading this chemical assault on these poor villagers were men like Robert McNamara, the former U.S. Secretary of Defense and then-president of the World Bank, who had a long track record of overseeing mass suffering—from Vietnam (Mr. Agent Orange himself) to Africa.

He was joined by the likes of Roger Chaufournier (who deserves his own substack and many others) who played their parts in administering this sanitized war on fertility, autonomy, and sovereignty that has lasted over decades.

Fifty years ago, the World Bank Group, led by President Robert S. McNamara, embarked on a new path that would become the organization's first foray into the health sector of developing countries. The Onchocerciasis Control Program (OCP), instituted by the Bank Group and its partners in 1972, was ultimately one of the greatest coordination successes in the history of the organization. The program involved aerial sprayings of larvicide beginning in 1974 in Benin, Burkina Faso, Cote d'Ivoire, Ghana, Togo, Mali, and Niger, expanding to Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Senegal, and Sierra Leone in 1989. In the same year, a strategy was developed to combine larvicide spraying with mass distribution of ivermectin to treat people infected with the parasite.

But let’s be honest: they were spraying human beings with known toxins—chemicals like DDT, malathion, carbaryl, and others that had already been banned or heavily restricted in the Global North. Communities were told they were being saved. In truth, many were being sterilized, blinded, and slowly poisoned. Chemical Warfare Masquerading as Aid.

A list of some known chemicals used in aerial spraying campaigns in West Africa included:

DDT: Banned in the U.S. in 1972, but generously dumped on African populations under the pretext of saving them from blackflies. Known to bioaccumulate and cause reproductive harm, cancer, and neurological disorders.

Malathion: An organophosphate insecticide linked to skin conditions, respiratory issues, and potential neurotoxicity.

Carbaryl (Sevin): A carbamate pesticide with known carcinogenic potential and impacts on the endocrine system.

Chlorpyrifos: Banned in many countries due to links to brain damage in children, but still used abroad.

While these chemicals were sprayed year after year, many men in their prime—20s and 40s—developed blindness. Coincidence? Or were these the men most likely working the land, the ones most exposed to repeat aerial dumps of these toxins? The program explained it all away: "blackfly bites and worms." Never mind that the same chemicals are known to cause ocular damage. Or that "elephant skin" and other leathery skin conditions often blamed on parasites look suspiciously like the kind of dermal side effects caused by organophosphate or other toxic exposure.

Population Control in Disguise

By the late 1970s and early 1980s, the World Bank began distributing ivermectin, a drug donated by Merck & Co. and pushed globally with evangelistic fervor. The drug’s own literature hinted at reproductive impacts, but no one dared question it. After all, it was "free," and it was for "the poor."

Whitewashing the Results

The narrative spun by the World Bank and its partners (WHO, FAO, UNDP) painted the OCP as a major success—millions treated, blindness prevented, land reclaimed. But the stories they ignored—the voices of the sterilized, the blinded, the poisoned—tell a different tale. When entire communities are told they are being "saved," but are instead sterilized and sickened, that's not aid. That’s chemical colonialism. That’s genocide by policy. And it’s being whitewashed in history books and glossy reports that still call this a "public health triumph." But…but…but…ivermectin and the inventors received a Nobel Prize. Sure. And so did Henry Kissinger.

Follow the Money, Follow the Motive

Behind the World Bank’s paternalistic policies lies a simple motive: control. Control of land, population, and resources. By disabling populations under the guise of saving them, by drugging and spraying under the flag of "healthcare," these institutions advanced the goals of economic exploitation and global depopulation. What they did was not a mistake. It was a deliberate strategy disguised as compassion. And this great work (haha) has not stopped by any means.

Fighting Blindness A story from one of my heroes How a global coalition came together to curb a crippling disease. By Bill Gates published on Thursday, May 15, 2014 Work Bill Foege is one of my heroes. He’s a giant in the field of global health, having devised the strategy that led to the eradication of smallpox (among many other accomplishments). Melinda and I are very lucky that he has been an adviser to us since the early days of our health work. Bill is not only a great thinker and doer, he is also a great writer. He recently sent Melinda and me a fascinating note about his experience working to save children’s lives with vaccines and medicine in the 1980s and ’90s. The whole thing is too long to post here, but I want to share this excerpt with you. It’s the story of how a coalition came together to fight a debilitating disease called river blindness (or onchocerciasis), which is caused by a parasitic worm and was one of the leading causes of blindness in poor countries. The coalition set out to deliver a drug called Mectizan, which was made by the pharmaceutical company Merck, to everyone who needed it. In Bill’s telling, the story is filled with twists and turns, and success was hardly preordained. Bill’s note captures the power of partnerships to improve health for the poorest people in the world. It is also a good account of all the logistical details required to pull off an ambitious goal. And it is a vivid reminder of why Melinda and I love what we do. I hope you find this story as instructive and inspiring as I do. It starts in 1997, after the Mectizan program has been in place for several years… Bill Foege writes: In November 1997, I visited a village in Mali and sat with a gathering of village residents on benches that had been pulled together for the meeting. One bench was for blind people. And there was one young man, only 39 years of age, who had been blind for 21 years! Blind for over half of his life! The people in that village were very sophisticated about onchocerciasis. They knew that their children would never have to put up with this cause of blindness, and they were grateful. The visit helped those of us who spend time in meetings, thinking about policy, or writing papers. It helped us to be grounded, to see the impact of the Mectizan program on people. But it was also a chance for the villagers to become connected, to see Merck employees and to know that medicine doesn’t just appear in a village by magic. They saw the faces of people who spend their days worrying about schedules and customs, about dosage and packaging, about storage and records. We were reminded that we live in an interdependent world where it takes the whole world to raise a healthy child! What led up to that meeting in Mali? And where does one start? History is always a book that we begin in the middle; however, we must begin someplace. It was in 1893 that onchocerciasis was first described. It was in 1926 that the life cycle was finally understood. And it was in 1974 that the Onchocerciasis Control Program was established by World Health Organization (WHO). That is a story in itself. But the story took a leap forward in 1978, when Merck researcher William Campbell went to see Roy Vagelos, head of the Merck Research Labs, with the idea that ivermectin, being used to prevent heartworm in dogs, might have an impact on onchocerciasis in humans. It would take millions of dollars to determine if that was true… and the potential market was small. Roy Vagelos decided to approve the proposal. It is hard to reconstruct the ethos of this company, where the founders’ son, George Merck, declared, “We try never to forget that medicine is for the people. It is not for profits, and if we have remembered that, they have never failed to appear.” Add to that Roy Vagelos and you have an understanding of what followed. In February 1981, the first human tests were conducted at the University of Dakar. By 1983, the results were so encouraging that Phase II studies began and by 1986 Phase III studies on 1,200 patients in Ghana and Liberia had determined optimal dosing. In 1987 papers were filed in France for regulatory approval. Roy Vagelos tried to find a way to distribute the drug. He went to WHO and found himself overwhelmed by the bureaucracy, then to USAID. USAID was not interested. On Oct. 21, 1987, at press conferences in Washington and Paris, Merck said it would supply Mectizan, for the treatment of river blindness, to everyone who needed it, for as long as necessary, at no charge. That is as important in the history of global health as the breaching of the Berlin Wall was to democracy. John Maynard Keynes once said, “The day is not far off when the economic problems will take a back seat to our real problems.” He was talking about human relations, behavior, health, and religion. Maybe Oct. 21, 1987 was that day. The moment when a corporation had the audacity to make social need more important than profits. To make a commitment that went beyond what could actually be seen. To treat anyone free, as long as required. Merck came to the Task Force for Child Survival [a group Foege was working with—ed.] and made the same offer they had made to WHO and USAID. If they gave the drug free, would we figure out a way to distribute it? The Mectizan Expert Committee was formed in 1988 to provide a mechanism to make Mectizan available for community use to any applicant who could show they would get the drug to the right people, in the right amounts, that the drug would not be diverted to the marketplace, and that all applications would be approved by the Ministry of Health of their country so that we could have total transparency with the government. I chaired that committee for 12 years and the Task Force hired a few people to run the program. I believe in a cause and effect world rather than a world of magic. And yet that doesn’t keep me from being filled with awe at the inspirational and even miraculous ingredients of this program. The birth of the drug involved a soil sample taken from a golf course in Japan, the scientific facilities and managerial abilities of Merck in the United States, the obsession and zeal of a researcher named Mohammad Aziz (a product of the Indian subcontinent), field trials involving people and sites in Africa, and finally, regulatory approval by France. This is a global story. We saw a magical coalition for Mectizan. It started quite small, including a few people on the Mectizan Expert Committee, the group interested at Merck, and the Onchocerciasis Control Program in West Africa. But it grew. As church-sponsored medical mission groups found they could get Mectizan, but only if they applied through the Ministry of Health to the committee, they worked with governments, and a widening coalition developed. And soon even the World Bank was involved in developing a fund for Mectizan distribution. So the gift, in turn, was amplified by a coalition of global organizations, ministries of health, foundations, mission groups, community organizations, and volunteers, all held together by a shared goal rather than a true organizational structure. Then there is the miracle of Mectizan delivery. We originally hoped to reach 6 million people in six years. We did it in four. When President Carter got involved, the distribution increased rapidly. He would talk to Heads of State in Africa and they would find an interest in the disease. If they were interested, one could depend on their Ministers of Health to become interested. Soon the program was reaching 10 million, then 20 million a year.

Rewriting the Record

It’s time to challenge the official narrative. The campaign against so-called river blindness needs to be reexamined as what it was: a coordinated assault on African populations and other poor regions by global powers cloaked in the language of medicine. The flies were a scapegoat.

The real vector was policy—designed by banks, deployed by bureaucrats, and sold as salvation. We must name the perpetrators, question the science, and rewrite this dark chapter not as a footnote of success, but as a case study in systemic abuse dressed as philanthropy. Because if we don’t, they’ll do it again. And again.