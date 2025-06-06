Share this postBodhisattvas BettyAbout the big TreesCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreAbout the big TreesAn Interesting CompilationMe StuffJun 06, 202510Share this postBodhisattvas BettyAbout the big TreesCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore3Share10Share this postBodhisattvas BettyAbout the big TreesCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore3Share
CFR Obama PSYOP PTSD 2008-2016 fake birth certificate, forged with obvious Photoshop layers, then released by DNC democratic apparatchik in your face black ops to divide and conquer RNC right with division and infighting
Similar to CIA divide and conquer tactic of misinformation directed at 9:11 truth act activists of infighting regarding pod theory no plane WTC one WTC two
Missile versus plane pentagon zero evidence of plane
CIA disinformation PSYOPS to divide, and conquer truthers:
Flat earth, ice wall, ( firmament ? ) ( Werner Von Braun )
Giant trees
Mud flood
Non CiA pranks: birds aren’t real ( author admits )
Obama birth certificate, whistleblower, executed, assassinated, pacific ocean plane crash Hawaii, with frog man, clearly visible, emerging aside, her bobbing head before her disappearance as only loss of survivors. CIA or intel black ops hit assassination?
Biden PSYOP 2020-2024 CPTSD
Shock and Awe Sturm Und Drang
NWO New World order
TPTB the powers that be
Abuse, gaslight genocide, exterminate humans, while laughing all the way to the bank
See also Baku Azerbaijan UN COP21 confession mocking:
Reality Based Thinking
DiggingEverDeepr
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2010/09/wayne-madsen/the-story-of-obama-allinthecompany/
https://inscribedonthebelievingmind.blog/2023/04/13/fake-and-cia-obama-background/
https://libertysoft4.github.io/conspiracy-text-post-archive/conspiracy/comments/b/i/k/1/m/did_you_know_obama_iswas_a_cia_asset.html
JFK JR BREAKING: Obama’s Presidency Was an ILLEGAL COUP – A Globalist Operation to DESTROY America from Within! His FAKE Birth Certificate EXPOSED – PROOF He Was INSTALLED to SABOTAGE the United States! On March 6, 2025, the final, undeniable proof has emerged—Barack Hussein Obama was NEVER a natural-born U.S. citizen.
CIA dis info PSYOPS
Flat earth
Ice wall
Giant trees
Mud flood
CIA disinfo PS SYOPS serve function of dividing and conquering opposition a.k.a. infections
CIA coined the phrase conspiracy theorist after 1963 hit on JFK a.k.a. assassination by CIA
To mock belittle poke fun at DElegitimize and relegate to laughingstock
Dissidents like Oliver Stone, who would question the official narrative of CIA controlled MSM mainstream media parrots
CIA operation mockingbird
Ghost writers control, narratives of all MSM mainstream media news desks in USA for 60 years
Newspaper
Radio
Television TV
Cable broadcast
Internet MSM and lower tiers next tier common
Wikipedia narratives are largely controlled by CIA ghost writers
Wikipedia is a CIA PR propaganda dogma public relations machine