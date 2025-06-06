Bodhisattvas Betty

CFR Obama PSYOP PTSD 2008-2016 fake birth certificate, forged with obvious Photoshop layers, then released by DNC democratic apparatchik in your face black ops to divide and conquer RNC right with division and infighting

Similar to CIA divide and conquer tactic of misinformation directed at 9:11 truth act activists of infighting regarding pod theory no plane WTC one WTC two

Missile versus plane pentagon zero evidence of plane

CIA disinformation PSYOPS to divide, and conquer truthers:

Flat earth, ice wall, ( firmament ? ) ( Werner Von Braun )

Giant trees

Mud flood

Non CiA pranks: birds aren’t real ( author admits )

Obama birth certificate, whistleblower, executed, assassinated, pacific ocean plane crash Hawaii, with frog man, clearly visible, emerging aside, her bobbing head before her disappearance as only loss of survivors. CIA or intel black ops hit assassination?

Biden PSYOP 2020-2024 CPTSD

Shock and Awe Sturm Und Drang

NWO New World order

TPTB the powers that be

Abuse, gaslight genocide, exterminate humans, while laughing all the way to the bank

See also Baku Azerbaijan UN COP21 confession mocking:

Reality Based Thinking

DiggingEverDeepr

https://www.lewrockwell.com/2010/09/wayne-madsen/the-story-of-obama-allinthecompany/

https://inscribedonthebelievingmind.blog/2023/04/13/fake-and-cia-obama-background/

https://libertysoft4.github.io/conspiracy-text-post-archive/conspiracy/comments/b/i/k/1/m/did_you_know_obama_iswas_a_cia_asset.html

JFK JR BREAKING: Obama’s Presidency Was an ILLEGAL COUP – A Globalist Operation to DESTROY America from Within! His FAKE Birth Certificate EXPOSED – PROOF He Was INSTALLED to SABOTAGE the United States! On March 6, 2025, the final, undeniable proof has emerged—Barack Hussein Obama was NEVER a natural-born U.S. citizen.

CIA dis info PSYOPS

Flat earth

Ice wall

Giant trees

Mud flood

CIA disinfo PS SYOPS serve function of dividing and conquering opposition a.k.a. infections

CIA coined the phrase conspiracy theorist after 1963 hit on JFK a.k.a. assassination by CIA

To mock belittle poke fun at DElegitimize and relegate to laughingstock

Dissidents like Oliver Stone, who would question the official narrative of CIA controlled MSM mainstream media parrots

CIA operation mockingbird

Ghost writers control, narratives of all MSM mainstream media news desks in USA for 60 years

Newspaper

Radio

Television TV

Cable broadcast

Internet MSM and lower tiers next tier common

Wikipedia narratives are largely controlled by CIA ghost writers

Wikipedia is a CIA PR propaganda dogma public relations machine

