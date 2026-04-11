Bodhisattvas Betty

Bodhisattvas Betty

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vigilant Amalek Snow Leopard's avatar
Vigilant Amalek Snow Leopard
1d

https://x.com/gumby4christ

-----

"The US Army sprayed my family with toxic dust as part of a top secret experiment to test radiological weapons on the public. My uncle died of an extremely rare form of cancer at 39, my mom had non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, my aunt gave birth to a baby with organs outside her body."

-----

𝙂𝙐𝙈𝘽𝙔

@gumby4christ

Who can stab a rumor in your back? So when you bleed it's documented fact

STL

Joined May 2016

----

STL - St. Louis

------

More here:

the Army really hammered St. Louis in a variety of vectors.

https://www.atomichomefront.film/news/archives/

Reply
Share
1 reply by Me Stuff
Te Reagan's avatar
Te Reagan
11h

Carnivore diet helps. My husband was stage three COPD and we reversed it with carnivore diet.

The doctors refuse to acknowledge this. They shrug their shoulders and refuse to acknowledge that diet changed his COPD. His lungs are clear as a whistle. He used to be on an inhaler, and six breathing treatments a day. We had a portable nebulizer we took everywhere. We no longer have to do this. He is also off high blood pressure medication. And it has slowed the dementia process down.

For now, for us… Carnivore diet helps us to eat clean and stay away from processed foods.

Zero food noise and that is worth everything.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Me Stuff
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Me & Stuff · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture