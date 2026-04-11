About Those Pesky "Respiratory Viruses"
"WTF! Declassified Docs Reveal Genocide Caused By Chemtrail Testing"
Mucho thanks to Amalek. Shalom. LOL.
Zinc cadmium sulfide
From Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia
Zinc cadmium sulfide is a mixture of zinc sulfide (ZnS) and cadmium sulfide (CdS). It is used for its fluorescent properties. Bioaccumulation of this chemical may occur along the food chain, for example in plants and in seafood. Long-term or repeated exposures are expected to have harmful effects on the kidneys, bones, and respiratory tract, resulting in kidney impairment, osteoporosis (bone weakness), and chronic inflammation of the respiratory tract.[1]
Use
Operation LAC (Large Area Coverage) was a United States Army Chemical Corps operation in 1957 and 1958 which dispersed microscopic zinc cadmium sulfide (ZnCdS) particles over much of the United States. The purpose was to determine the dispersion and geographic range of biological or chemical agents. Zinc cadmium sulfide was used as it could be easily detected.
It was also used in an experiment on unwitting civilians in the UK and Canada.[2]
Health effects
Anecdotal evidence[3] exists of ZnCdS having adverse health effects as a result of LAC. However, a 1997 U.S. government study, done by the U.S. National Research Council stated, in part, “After an exhaustive, independent review requested by Congress, we have found no evidence that exposure to zinc cadmium sulfide at these levels could cause people to become sick.”[4] It said that the material was dispersed at very low levels, and people were exposed to higher levels in typical urban environments. Responding to the 1997 study, Leonard A. Cole said that by testing ZnCdS the Army was “literally using the country as an experimental laboratory”.[5]
https://x.com/gumby4christ
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"The US Army sprayed my family with toxic dust as part of a top secret experiment to test radiological weapons on the public. My uncle died of an extremely rare form of cancer at 39, my mom had non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, my aunt gave birth to a baby with organs outside her body."
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𝙂𝙐𝙈𝘽𝙔
@gumby4christ
Who can stab a rumor in your back? So when you bleed it's documented fact
STL
Joined May 2016
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STL - St. Louis
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More here:
the Army really hammered St. Louis in a variety of vectors.
https://www.atomichomefront.film/news/archives/
Carnivore diet helps. My husband was stage three COPD and we reversed it with carnivore diet.
The doctors refuse to acknowledge this. They shrug their shoulders and refuse to acknowledge that diet changed his COPD. His lungs are clear as a whistle. He used to be on an inhaler, and six breathing treatments a day. We had a portable nebulizer we took everywhere. We no longer have to do this. He is also off high blood pressure medication. And it has slowed the dementia process down.
For now, for us… Carnivore diet helps us to eat clean and stay away from processed foods.
Zero food noise and that is worth everything.