Bodhisattvas Betty

Bodhisattvas Betty

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tarn - mutual eye-rolling's avatar
Tarn - mutual eye-rolling
2h

I wonder why AI thinks that unicorns have baby fat chubby legs.

I have never seen any with such legs.

Reply
Share
Alamo Dude's avatar
Alamo Dude
4h

It is an easy Bot detector, bad grammar and misspellings generated by A I.

Mean while back at Fraud Ranch;

So Ilhan Omar’s Hubby is under investigation for Fraud in his WINE Bidnezz, because you know…Sharia Law and Whiners…booze and Jihadis.

Meanwhile, GreenLanders are trying desperately to assemble the IKEA Defense systems Denmark sent them.

https://www.jpost.com/american-politics/article-881970

Reply
Share
3 replies by Me Stuff and others
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Me & Stuff · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture