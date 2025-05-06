Share this postBodhisattvas BettyAI Needs to go!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreAI Needs to go!This Robot Already Owns Everything (And it's just getting started) : Blackrock AladdinMe StuffMay 06, 20258Share this postBodhisattvas BettyAI Needs to go!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore13Share8Share this postBodhisattvas BettyAI Needs to go!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore13Share
News about insider trading on Wall Street goes back the the Clintons in the 1990s (Whitewater). For decades, global investors have been manipulating the Stock Market all over the world, creating about 90 percent of the traffic (my estimate), which is what the lion's share of the US's GDP comes from ("money changing hands").
While it's possible to spend thousands of dollars on up-to-date info, nobody can compete with "competing" AI (all from globalist investors) that can make "deals" in a fraction of a second, and are willing to sacrifice some assets in order to make a killing somewhere else. Stocks are so overpriced that dividends would never pay for them. For the average person, the "investment game" has been over for several years:
The technocratic rulers have been collecting data for decades, and they have been collecting live data for about two decades. The visible examples of AI are either terminals for data collection or for a show to convince people that AI doesn't pose any threat, while the live global data are processed and stored in a central AI:
