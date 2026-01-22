All the Colors of the Toxic Rainbow
Rainbow Herbicides
The Rainbow Herbicides are a group of tactical-use chemical weapons used by the United States military in Southeast Asia during the Vietnam War. Success with Project AGILE field tests in 1961 with herbicides in South Vietnam was inspired by the British use of herbicides and defoliants during the Malayan Emergency in the 1950s, which led to the formal herbicidal program Trail Dust (see Operation Ranch Hand). Herbicidal warfare is the use of substances primarily designed to destroy the plant-based ecosystem of an agricultural food production area and/or to destroy dense foliage which provides the enemy with natural tactical cover.
Background
The United States discovered 2,4-dichlorophenoxyacetic acid (2,4-D) during World War II. It was recognized as toxic and was combined with large amounts of water or oil to function as a weed-killer. Army experiments with the chemical eventually led to the discovery that 2,4-D combined with 2,4,5-trichlorophenoxyacetic acid (2,4,5-T) yielded a more potent herbicide.[1] Some batches of 2,4,5-T manufactured for Rainbow Herbicide use were later found to have been contaminated with synthesis-byproduct dioxins including 2,3,7,8-tetrachlorodibenzodioxin (TCDD). Work by researcher Alvin Lee Young identifies examples of Agent Pink and Agent Green containing as much as double the TCDD concentrations observed in Agent Purple or Agent Orange.[2]
Types
This is a list of the different types of agents used, their active ingredients, and the years they were being used during the Vietnam War as follows:[3]
NameContentusedAgent Green100% n-butyl ester 2,4,5-Tprior to 1963[2]Agent Pink100% 2,4,5-T (60% n-butyl ester 2,4,5-T, and 40% iso-butyl ester of 2,4,5-T)prior to 1964[2]Agent Purple50% 2,4,5-T (30% n-butyl ester of 2,4,5-T, and 20% iso-butyl ester of 2,4,5-T) and 50% n-butyl ester of 2,4-D1961–1965Agent Blue (Phytar 560G)65.6% organic arsenicical (cacodylic acid (Ansar 138) and its sodium salt sodium cacodylate)[2]1962–1971[4]Agent White (Tordon 101)21.2% (acid weight basis) triisopropanolamine salts of 2,4-D and 5.7% picloram1966–1971[2][4]Agent Orange Herbicide Orange (HO)50% n-butyl ester 2,4-D and 50% n-butyl ester 2,4,5-T1965–1970Agent Orange II50% n-butyl ester 2,4-D and 50% isooctyl ester 2,4,5-Tafter 1968[5][6]Agent Orange III66.6% n-butyl 2,4-D and 33.3% n-butyl ester 2,4,5-T.[7]Enhanced Agent Orange, Orange Plus, Super Orange (SO), or Dow Herbicide M-3393Standardized Agent Orange mixture of 2,4-D and 2,4,5-T combined with an oil-based mixture of picloram, a proprietary Dow Chemical Company product called Tordon 101, an ingredient of Agent White.[8][9]
Use
In Vietnam, the early large-scale defoliation missions (1962–1964) used 8,208 U.S. gal (31,070 L; 6,835 imp gal) of Agent Green, 122,792 U.S. gal (464,820 L; 102,246 imp gal) of Agent Pink, and 14,500 U.S. gal (55,000 L; 12,100 imp gal) of Agent Purple. These were dwarfed by the 11,712,860 U.S. gal (44,338,000 L; 9,753,000 imp gal) of Agent Orange (both versions) used from 1965 to 1970. Agent White started to replace Orange in 1966; 145,239,853 U.S. gal (549,792,650 L; 120,937,476 imp gal) of White were used. The only agent used on a large scale in an anti-crop role was Agent Blue, with 142,166,656 U.S. gal (538,159,330 L; 118,378,504 imp gal) used.[10] The bombardment occurred most heavily in the area of the Ho Chi Minh Trail.[1]
The rainbow herbicides damaged the ecosystems and cultivated lands of Vietnam, and led to the buildup of dioxins in the regional food chain.[1] About 4.8 million people were affected.[11] The environmental destruction caused by this defoliation has been described by Swedish Prime Minister Olof Palme, lawyers, historians and other academics as an ecocide.[12][13][14][15][16]
In addition to testing and using the herbicides in Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia, the US military also tested the “Rainbow Herbicides” and many other chemical defoliants and herbicides in the United States,[17] Canada, Puerto Rico, Korea, India, and Thailand[18] from the mid-1940s to the late 1960s. Herbicide persistence studies of Agent Orange and Agent White were conducted in the Philippines.[19] The Philippine herbicide test program was conducted in cooperation with the University of the Philippines College of Forestry, and was also described in a 1969 issue of The Philippine Collegian, the college’s newspaper. Super or enhanced Agent Orange was tested by representatives from Fort Detrick and Dow Chemical in Texas, Puerto Rico, Hawaii, and later in Malaysia, in a cooperative project with the International Rubber Research Institute.[8] Picloram in Agent White and Super-Orange was contaminated by hexachlorobenzene (HCB).[citation needed] The Canadian government also tested these herbicides and used them to clear vegetation for artillery training.[20]
A 2003 study in Nature found that the military underreported its use of rainbow herbicides by 2,493,792 U.S. gal (9,440,030 L; 2,076,516 imp gal).[11]
Long-term effects
Vietnam remains heavily contaminated by dioxin-like compounds, which are classified as persistent organic pollutants. These compounds remain in the water table and have built up in the tissues of local fauna. However, the contamination has begun to deteriorate, and the forest canopy has regrown somewhat since the Vietnam War.[1]
Dioxins are endocrine disruptors and may have effects on the children of people who were exposed.[1]
Rainbow herbicides and other dioxin-like compounds are endocrine disruptors, and evidence suggests that they continue to have long-term health consequences many years after exposure. Because they mimic, or interfere with, hormonal function, adverse effects can include problems with reproduction, growth and development, immune function, and metabolic function. As an example, dioxins and dioxin-like compounds influence the hormone dehydoepiandosterone (DHEA), which has a role in the determination of male or female sex characteristics. There have been thousands of documented instances of health problems and birth defects associated with rainbow herbicide exposure in Vietnam, where tested levels remain high in the soil, water, and atmosphere, decades after initial exposure.
Soldiers exposed to Rainbow Herbicides in Southeast Asia reported long-term health effects, which led to several lawsuits against the U.S. government and the manufacturers of the chemical.[1]
See also
Fort McClellan: A Nightmare of Toxic Exposures in the U.S Military
Written by:
Claire Szewczyk
Last Updated:
May 20, 2024
Reviewed by Cassandra Crosby
Fort McClellan in Alabama has a long, tumultuous history as a toxic exposure nightmare for U.S military personnel. This military installation, originally known as Camp McClellan, has been a breeding ground for various chemical, biological, and radioactive compounds.
Want to know if your base was one listed for toxic exposure? Check out our interactive map.
It once functioned as a training center for the Alabama National Guard and the Army Chemical Corps. In 1999, it was closed under the Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC) legislation.
If you think you’ve been affected by toxic exposures at Fort McClellan, it’s crucial to explore your options for an appeal.
Toxic Exposures at Fort McClellan: What We Know
One of the most concerning elements about Fort McClellan is its historical involvement in chemical warfare training, which included the storage and testing of hazardous agents like Agent Orange.
This places Fort McClellan alongside other military bases like Camp Lejeune in North Carolina, which have also faced scrutiny for toxic exposures.
Agent Orange exposure at Fort McClellan has been a significant concern for veterans, especially those from the Vietnam War era.
The Chemical Corps trained extensively with these toxic substances, and their long-term effects are only beginning to be understood.
Other Concerns Fort McClellan Veterans Face
While many Fort McClellan veterans have stepped forward with health problems attributed to toxic exposures, they still face a variety of hurdles in obtaining benefits and recognition.
Some of the issues they face include:
The VA has not fully recognized linking issues from toxic exposure to service at Fort McClellan.
Fort McClellan was a location for training of troops who served in the Gulf War and may be connected to Gulf War illness.
Nearby Anniston Army Depot has also been a source of environmental toxins.
Fort McClellan was home to the Army Chemical Corps School and Army Military Police School, both having close contact with toxic substances.
During World War I and World War II, Fort McClellan was also an important training ground and has a history of chemical warfare.
List of Toxic Chemicals stored at Fort McClellan, Alabama
Starting in the 1920s, Fort McClellan and Anniston, Alabama were home to a host of deadly chemicals. Below is a list of the different chemicals and examples of medical conditions they may have contributed to in veterans. This list is not exhaustive.
Polychlorinated Biphenyls (PCBs)
Changes in the immune system
Impaired reproductive systems
Mace
Tear and Mustard Gas
Long-term respiratory problems
Lower sperm count
White Phosphorous
Cobalt (Co-60)
Changes in genetic materials of cells
Certain types of cancer
Uranium
Kidney damage
Increased probability of cancer
Plutonium
Bone Cancer
Liver Cancer
Lung Cancer and Respiratory Diseases
Impaired Immune System
Cesium (Cs-137)
Napalm-B
Agent Orange
Monoclonal gammopathy of undetermined significance
Porphyria cutanea tarda
Agent Blue
Nerve Agents
Tightness in the chest
Excessive salivation
Abdominal cramps
Diarrhea
Blurred vision
Tremors
Paralysis
Blister Agents
Please note that the above conditions are not an exhaustive list of the health effects of exposure to the toxins at Fort McClellan.
This was only about 140 miles away from where the Tuskegee Experiment took place. What really happened to the men involved?
fer sure the herbicides were chemmy-cull weapons--arguably the first "run" wuz Hiroshima (not convinced it wuz nukes at all...) Of course the noble milly-tarry did us good here too--not as intensely but ya know polio wuz from DDT (etc) an' all our wetlands are contaminated with arsenic ('twas in the pasky-cide) so ALL rice in the USA includin' (sadly!) Wild Rice & Buckwheat is chock fulla arsenic. Even supposedly pristine farmland is high in lead (long story but yearz ago our Weston Price group tested some bone broth from both beef & chicken in PA an' 'twas a big "ta do"--as lead intensifies in the bones of all animauls...) Yep, we've been poisoned... gives "Eat the Rainbow!" a new meanin', right?! (https://draxe.com/nutrition/eat-the-rainbow/ an' other sites...'tis a thang)