A little while ago this morning, I was sitting in my car, waiting for my little nugget to get out of their art class, just scrolling, letting my mind wander. And then I saw it, a woman running across the parking lot toward a car. I noticed two tiny heads poking out from the ground where this woman ran, so then I ran over. Two of the cutest little old people had fallen on top of each other on the concrete. They had to have been in their nineties. I honestly don’t even know how they navigated their way to the restaurant they were going to have lunch at. They were just trying to go have lunch with friends, maybe just get out and feel alive, and boom, they were on the asphalt, looking dazed and helpless. It was one of the saddest things I have seen in awhile.

Me and the other women there helped them up, got them sitting in their car, and their faces, oh, the horror when I said, I think we should call an ambulance. I get it. Healthcare is ridiculously expensive. I can practically see the panic in their eyes just at the thought of a bill.

They absolutely refused to let me make sure they got home safely. They insisted they had help at their assisted living facility, that they were fine to drive. I tried to reason, how are you going to get out if your husband cannot even walk? But their friends were there too, insisting they would follow and make sure everyone got back safely. They were stubborn, tiny 90-year old warriors, and I felt so helpless standing there, just hoping they would be okay. I called the assisted living facility anyway. That made me feel a little better, even if just a tiny bit.

I keep seeing this scenario almost everywhere I go. Yesterday, I saw an elderly man, struggling to walk with an oxygen tank, trying to get to a motorized wheelchair in a store so he could do his shopping. He could barely hoist the bottle of laundry detergent in his basket. And it made me wonder how he was going to get it into his house. It is everywhere. These small, basic things we take for granted are mountains for them. How do they do it? How do they take care of the basics without help?

It breaks my heart. We should be investing in people, caregivers, nurses, helping our elderly live with dignity, with love, with respect. Not endless pharmaceuticals that make them sicker or systems that force them to fend for themselves. Not fancy tech, not AI, not wars. Just basic human decency. Just helping them live out their days with care and respect; the end of life they earned.

I wish we could do better. Families are so disconnected in this day and age. There are so many elderly people out there struggling to do the most basic things. I wish we could really see them. Really help them. Because they deserve more than the struggle they have been left with in their fragile state.