Bodhisattvas Betty

Bodhisattvas Betty

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JetteMae Abildgaard's avatar
JetteMae Abildgaard
42m

Wow - by now, I'm expecting this good looking native American coming galopng into the screen, feathers, bow, arrows and all 🤗

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Me & Stuff
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture