Bodhisattvas Betty

Amaterasu Solar
2h

I do cringe when I see a reference to "viruses." Nothing new happened in 2020 but the injection of fear over Rockefeller's lies of "viruses" and "contagion" through the media - until December when the jabs o' toxins arrived. Then deaths began to rise.

Flu (a seasonal detox) deaths were about 1/4 million in 2019. In 2020 They were less than 2,000! They rebranded the flu to create the fear. All to get Their mystery tech and toxins into Us.

A Post to Be Viral (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/a-post-to-be-viral

Michael A. Stilinovich
2h

Thanks,

although I only scanned it I see , and have previously learned, enough evidence of the overall harms it does to all of life.

Reminds me of when I first learned of glyphosate, (GMO crops and Roundup), and all the testing being published.

The insects digest it, paraphrasing here, and their stomach explodes.

But don't worry it's safe for humans.

Hahahahahahahahahahahahhahha snort /?":@#&^#%&&#^ snort hahahahahhahahhahhahhaa

