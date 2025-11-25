Bodhisattvas Betty

Bodhisattvas Betty

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
consuelo's avatar
consuelo
Nov 25

It just blows my mind how in my life of, now 78 years, having been someone who loved to read, on many subjects, and now have the chance to read what people like you research and expose, while I am not a sleuther like you folks, I have a decent memory and can recognize how these evil people have been operating since forever. It didn't just begin in the last 50 years. When I was a child, even then reading everything I could find to read, like my granny's ladies' magazines (McCalls, Ladies' Home Journal, Good Housekeeping, etc.), and not knowing anything about many of these people like Margaret Mead and Eleanor Roosevelt who had columns in those magazines, looking back on how their writings were used to help brainwash the public, and now, years later, it is clear that this world has always been mostly lies, killings, evil of every sort but concealed and sugar-coated for us.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Me & Stuff · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture