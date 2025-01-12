Share this postBodhisattvas BettyAplanetruth Paradise LostCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreAplanetruth Paradise LostVideo CompilationMe StuffJan 12, 20256Share this postBodhisattvas BettyAplanetruth Paradise LostCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore2Share6Share this postBodhisattvas BettyAplanetruth Paradise LostCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore2Share
https://www.youtube.com/live/2DAE2kNZ1Mo?si=GdH0svhOQm2VDyWR
Cali4~nya (to the tune of Hallelujah
by Leonard Cohen)
Now I've heard there was a secret chord
That David played, and it pleased the Lord
But you don't really care for music, do you?
It goes like this, the fourth, the fifth
The minor falls, the major lifts
The baffled Goobernator composing Cali4~nya
Cali4~nya, Cali4~nya
Cali4~nya, Cali4~nya
Your faith was strong but you needed proof
You saw her bathing on the roof
Her beauty and the moonlight overthrew you
Karen tied you to a kitchen chair
Karen broke your throne, and she cut your hair
And from your lips she drew the Cali4~nya
Cali4~nya, Cali4~nya
Cali4~nya, Cali4~nya