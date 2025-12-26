Bodhisattvas Betty

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
kitten seeking answers's avatar
kitten seeking answers
8hEdited

in “Baron Trump Underground Journey” Formifolk “ant people” have apple iPhones that emit DEW (in olden days would people would have been scared by a demonic device called “apple” with a bite out of it?)

https://kitten.substack.com/p/land-of-enchantment

thinky thinky…

https://kitten.substack.com/p/sharine-got-me-wondering

1 reply by Me Stuff
Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
1h

They do hide technologies from Us, that's for sure. I give high probability that the "Titanic" was used to take some characters off the stage. The character "dies," but the actor just moves offstage, maybe to come back as a different character, maybe to retire...

Given I know They pulled electrogravitics into black projects in mid-1959, I can say for sure that there are technologies that would free Humanity from the moneyed psychopaths in control on Our planet (by virtue of money). What else They hide? I can't say for sure, but no doubt it's impressive!

Good piece looking at what We have to evaluate what's really going on.

