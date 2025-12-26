Most people have never heard this story. It does not trend. It is not taught. It exists in footnotes, forgotten books, sealed files, and in that uneasy feeling you get when too many strange details line up and no one wants to talk about them.

John Jacob Astor IV was not just a wealthy socialite. He served as a colonel on the military staff of the Governor of New York from 1894 to 1896 and was later commissioned as a Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Volunteers during the Spanish American War in 1898. In that role he went to Cuba, participated in combat operations, coordinated logistics and troop movements, and received an honorary promotion to full colonel for his service before leaving the military that same year. This was serious leadership experience, not a ceremonial title. It gave him firsthand understanding of strategy, organization, and the power of technology and communication in high-stakes situations. That experience may have helped shaped or influence how he saw the world and the value of controlling knowledge and innovation.

In 1894, Astor published A Journey in Other Worlds. On the surface it is a whimsical adventure about a society that has mastered travel to other planets, conquered disease, and eliminated war. The story imagines a future year 2000 in which human civilization has evolved technologically and socially beyond our wildest expectations. Astor describes enormous cities with towering architecture, machines capable of moving enormous weights, airships navigating through the skies, and subterranean networks transporting people at incredible speeds.

The characters explore Mars and Venus and encounter civilizations that are far older and more advanced than Earth, navigating social structures that are ordered, efficient, and governed by principles of logic and reason rather than chaos or politics.

The book goes further than just imaginative planetary travel. It describes methods of harnessing energy from the atmosphere, manipulating climate, and using science to prevent poverty and disease. It portrays a world where hierarchy is clear but benevolent, and where technological mastery is concentrated in the hands of informed and capable individuals. The protagonists are explorers, scientists, and military leaders who act as custodians of this knowledge while the rest of humanity remains largely in the dark about the full extent of what is possible. Astor even speculates on communication systems that connect continents instantly, advanced weapons capable of incredible precision, and social reforms designed to create a globally stable society.

Beneath the science fiction, the book reads as a manifesto of power and influence. It envisions a world run by those who can see the future and control it, a world where knowledge itself is the ultimate currency. The parallels to Astor’s own life are striking. He was a man who straddled finance, military leadership, and cutting-edge science. His interest in Tesla was a continuation of this vision, supporting experiments that could literally bend the rules of reality.

When Astor published his book on traveling to other worlds, the fact that D. Appleton & Company was behind it is telling. Founded by Boston Brahmin Daniel Appleton in 1825, the firm was deeply embedded in elite networks, printing works on families like the Astors while simultaneously building a vast educational and reference empire.

Over the decades, Appleton merged with Century Company to form Appleton Century, later Appleton Century Crofts, and portions were absorbed by Meredith Publishing and Prentice Hall, eventually landing under corporate giants like Pearson. Through textbooks, medical and scientific texts, and encyclopedic works, the company continues to shape what generations of Americans learn and how history is framed. Their motto, Inter Folia Fructus, fruit among the leaves, feels like a quiet emblem of influence. Hidden within books, these Brahmin-controlled channels cultivate narratives, shaping reputations and public memory from Tesla to Astor, all under the veneer of scholarly authority.

Astor’s fascination with hidden worlds extended into reality. He became one of Nikola Tesla’s largest early investors, funding experiments in wireless energy, atmospheric resonance, and radical science that could alter the natural order. Tesla spoke of energy weapons, weather manipulation, and forces that seemed to touch the edges of time itself. Astor first backed Tesla in the late 1890s, then pulled support after disagreements about spending and project direction, only to return years later when the genius’s discoveries could not be ignored. This was not casual philanthropy. It was high-stakes investment in technologies that, if realized, could change civilization.

Then comes 1912. Astor boards the Titanic. By now he has remarried a much younger woman who had been his mistress while he was still married to his first wife. The details of his estate and the distribution of wealth raise eyebrows even before the disaster. His nickname was Jack. Later, Hollywood would immortalize a heroic Jack in the Titanic movie, a man who sacrifices himself while the fictional story of romance unfolds. Coincidence? Or carefully crafted engineering?

Meanwhile, Tesla’s work continued, though funding supposedly dried up (or so we are told) after Astor’s disappearance. When Tesla died in 1943, the government supposedly seized his notebooks, machines, and papers. John G. Trump, MIT engineer and military consultant, was tasked with reviewing them. Publicly he deemed the work speculative and a nothing burger, but much was never released.

Tesla had hinted at technologies that could manipulate time, though the details were never revealed. Knowledge vanished quietly into locked archives, leaving only tantalizing hints of what might have been.

Even stranger are the Baron Trump novels, written decades before the modern Trump family entered public life. Baron Trump’s Marvelous Underground Journey and 1900 or The Last President tell of a boy, who goes by the name Baron, exploring secret worlds guided by a mentor named Don, navigating hidden dimensions, and surviving political upheavals. At first, they seem whimsical, even absurd. Yet read alongside history, the coincidences are eerie. Mentorships, secret paths, political chaos, elite knowledge, and young protagonists moving through worlds the public does not see.

Combine all of this. A billionaire publishes a book imagining technocratic futures. He funds radical science capable of bending reality. He disappears in a catastrophe that immortalizes him as heroic while leaving questions unanswered. Tesla’s most dangerous work vanishes into government hands. Other strange novels written decades earlier seem to anticipate hidden journeys, elite mentorship, and political upheavals. The Titanic becomes less a tragedy and more a narrative device. Astor may have never truly died. Tesla’s notebooks may contain forces we can barely imagine. The worlds Astor dreamed of, and perhaps glimpsed through Tesla’s experiments, may exist somewhere just beyond the veil?

What we were told about history is a lie. Not a misstep, not a story told badly. A lie designed to hide the truth, to make the powerful look heroic, and to convince everyone else to watch from the sidelines. This is not theater. This is carefully crafted deception, and almost no one even knows it exists. The deeper you look, the stranger it gets, and most people cannot handle how deep the rabbit hole really goes.