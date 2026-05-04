Back to the Future "Predicted" Trump's Presidency?
A look into what Kitten Seeking Answers pointed out
Believe it: ‘Back to the Future’ predicted Trump’s run
Andrea Mandell
USA TODAY
Oct. 21, 2015, 7:48 p.m. ET
In the midst of celebrating the arrival of the future, one unbelievable tale has emerged: Back to the Future II actually predicted Donald Trump’s current presidential campaign.
You read that right.
Back to the Future II screenwriter Bob Gale told the Daily Beast that Marty McFly’s arch nemesis, the wealthy villain Biff Tannen, who turns his fortunes (among them, casino) into a quest for political power was...based
Clue No. 1:
“You watch Part II again and there’s a scene where Marty confronts Biff in his office and there’s a huge portrait of Biff on the wall behind Biff, and there’s one moment where Biff kind of stands up and he takes exactly the same pose as the portrait? Yeah,” says Gale.
Clue No 2:
In the 1989 sequel, Biff uses the profits from his towering casino to help shake up the Republican Party, before eventually assuming political power himself. In what becomes a lawless, dystopian wasteland, Biff encourages every citizen to call him “America’s greatest living folk hero.”
“Yeah,” says Gale, when a certain presidential candidate is brought up. “That’s what we were thinking about.”
Clue No. 3:
Those visuals speak for themselves.
The Delorean went through the portal at 88 mph. Now see https://youtu.be/tsjn6CQPaNc
And People don't believe Me when I say what We watch in the "news" is merely a production on the cave wall (Plato), scripted, actors cast, and directed from the wings by the moneyed psychopaths in control on Our planet (by virtue of money). This was not happenstance.
Your Attention is Worth More to Them than Money (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/your-attention-is-worth-more-to-them