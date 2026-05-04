Bodhisattvas Betty

Bodhisattvas Betty

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Peter70x7's avatar
Peter70x7
1d

The Delorean went through the portal at 88 mph. Now see https://youtu.be/tsjn6CQPaNc

Reply
Share
3 replies by Me Stuff and others
Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
1d

And People don't believe Me when I say what We watch in the "news" is merely a production on the cave wall (Plato), scripted, actors cast, and directed from the wings by the moneyed psychopaths in control on Our planet (by virtue of money). This was not happenstance.

Your Attention is Worth More to Them than Money (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/your-attention-is-worth-more-to-them

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Me & Stuff · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture