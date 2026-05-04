Andrea Mandell

USA TODAY

Oct. 21, 2015, 7:48 p.m. ET

Who gets McFly’s vote? Universal Studios Home Entertainment

In the midst of celebrating the arrival of the future, one unbelievable tale has emerged: Back to the Future II actually predicted Donald Trump’s current presidential campaign.

You read that right.

Back to the Future II screenwriter Bob Gale told the Daily Beast that Marty McFly’s arch nemesis, the wealthy villain Biff Tannen, who turns his fortunes (among them, casino) into a quest for political power was...based

Clue No. 1:

“You watch Part II again and there’s a scene where Marty confronts Biff in his office and there’s a huge portrait of Biff on the wall behind Biff, and there’s one moment where Biff kind of stands up and he takes exactly the same pose as the portrait? Yeah,” says Gale.

Clue No 2:

In the 1989 sequel, Biff uses the profits from his towering casino to help shake up the Republican Party, before eventually assuming political power himself. In what becomes a lawless, dystopian wasteland, Biff encourages every citizen to call him “America’s greatest living folk hero.”

“Yeah,” says Gale, when a certain presidential candidate is brought up. “That’s what we were thinking about.”

Clue No. 3:

Those visuals speak for themselves.