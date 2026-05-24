Bailey Sarian hits another homerun...Agent Orange, Birth Defects and Toxic Cereal: The Silent Killer, Monsanto Chemical CompanyMe StuffMay 24, 20261014Share1014Share
She asks "Why is it legal?" Because the legal system is there to protect the moneyed psychopaths in control on Our planet (by virtue of money). Pay enough and You can make ANYTHING legal. This is why I do not consent to that whole, ghastly, psychopathic legal(/governmafia) mess. I both expect and demand that all dealings with Me be Ethical.
The three Laws of Ethics (Natural Law expressed as the three things not to do):
1. Do not willfully and without fully informed consent hurt or kill the flesh of anOther
2. Do not willfully and without fully informed consent take or damage anything that does not belong to You alone
3. Do not willfully defraud anOther (which can only happen without fully informed consent)
And when We obsolete that tool that buys the things and the People to the agendas for those moneyed psychopaths, Humanity will emerge in love, peace, and Ethics.
The World They’re Building for Us (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/the-world-theyre-building-for-us
Let’s Obsolete Money and Get Rid of Cartels! (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/lets-obsolete-money-and-get-rid-of