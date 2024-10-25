Share this postBarbara O'Neil Flu Bomb Recipemestuff.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherBarbara O'Neil Flu Bomb RecipeGood for a Sore Throat and When you Feel Like Total GarbageMe StuffOct 25, 20247Share this postBarbara O'Neil Flu Bomb Recipemestuff.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1Share7Share this postBarbara O'Neil Flu Bomb Recipemestuff.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1Share
Influenza caused by sunspot cycle.
Russian scientist revealed that it affects a certain microbe in the gut. This cant hurt.