I grew up Mormon. Don’t blame me—I was a kid. I didn’t choose it. It was baked into the air I breathed: the Sunday rituals, the sacrament trays, the sing-song primary songs that stuck in my head. For years it seemed normal—comforting even to get my parents approval by doing what they wanted me to. But as I grew into a teenager, the shine started to wear off. Sacrament meeting testimonies turned into an exercise in self-congratulation: people standing up at the pulpit to remind everyone how righteous, obedient, or family-oriented they were. It felt like a stage play rather than a spiritual experience.
I’d sit through the nausea-inducing testimonies and the whole show with my parents, then quietly slip out during the follow-up classes, meeting my friends at their house until church ended and my parents were never the wiser.
From that vantage point—half-in, half-out—I started to notice how strange it all really was. And once you start tugging at the threads of Mormon history, you find yourself unraveling an entire world: Joseph Smith’s occult beginnings, Freemasonry rituals repackaged as temple ordinances, symbolic borrowings from Jewish mysticism, a territorial project called Zion that triggered bloodshed, the transformation of violent deaths into martyr myths, and today’s Church as a global investment machine with billions in assets.
Oh, and somehow all of that rhymes with our current political circus, where even Charlie Kirk’s recent death (in Mormon central no less) is being reframed as a kind of martyrdom for the cause. So what in the Freemason-Zionistic hell is going on?
Magic hats and seer stones: the occult roots
Long before there was a “prophet” Joseph Smith, there was a small-town treasure-seeker using seer stones in a hat. The Smith family lived in a frontier culture where folk magic wasn’t fringe—it was everywhere.
People sought buried treasure, hired diviners, scribbled protective charms, and whispered about spirits guarding gold.
Joseph built a reputation as someone who could see the unseen. He borrowed directly from occult practices: gazing into stones, channeling visions, and claiming access to hidden realities. Later, the same stone he used to hunt treasure was rebranded as a translation device for the Book of Mormon. The line between occult practice and prophetic authority wasn’t erased—it was repurposed.
There were other occult influences, too. Figures like Luman Walters, an itinerant mystic with magic books and seer stones, crossed paths with Joseph. Walters supposedly tutored or at least inspired the young Smith in ritualized, esoteric practice. This wasn’t just Protestant revivalism. This was folk occultism/freemasonry rebranded as revelation.
Kabbalah, Hermeticism, and the hunger for hidden knowledge
Dig deeper and the parallels with Jewish mysticism and Western esotericism become hard to ignore.
Kabbalah teaches a layered universe, where hidden knowledge is revealed only to the initiated. Mormonism introduced “degrees of glory,” secret temple rituals, and a cosmology of progression toward godhood.
Hermetic traditions emphasized light, veils, and ascent through hidden wisdom. Mormon rituals echoed this with veils, tokens, and revelations behind closed doors.
The obsession with ancient Israel, temple priesthoods, and Zion fed off Jewish symbolic capital—even as Mormonism appropriated and repackaged those motifs into its own story.
No, Joseph Smith wasn’t sitting in a study translating the Zohar—but he was absorbing the esoteric air of his time. The result was a new American mysticism wearing biblical clothes.
Hidden in Plain Sight: Sunbeams and Symbols
Here’s the thing most Mormons don’t even realize: the religion is drenched in esoteric symbolism, and they’re literally singing it without thinking. Take the primary song “Jesus Wants Me for a Sunbeam.” Cute, right? But stop and think—why sunbeam? The sun has always been central to esoteric and Masonic symbolism, tied to illumination, enlightenment, and divine authority.
In Kabbalah, Hermeticism, Freemasonry and beyond, the sun isn’t just a nice metaphor—it’s the ultimate symbol of hidden light, divine gnosis, and cosmic authority. It represents the secret source of power that only the initiated can access, the blazing center around which all ritual and hierarchy revolve.
And here you’ve got kids in Mormon chapels belting out “A sunbeam, a sunbeam, Jesus wants me for a sunbeam” like it’s nursery-level theology. Do most members have any idea what they’re actually repeating? Probably not. They think it’s innocent, but it’s straight-up esoteric light worship dressed up in Sunday school sweetness.
Freemasonry: the secret handshake
The Masonic thread is undeniable. Joseph Smith became a Freemason in Nauvoo in 1842. Within months, the Latter Day Saint (Mormon) temple endowment was revealed—an elaborate ritual of signs, tokens, oaths, special clothing, and dramatic passage through veils.
Anyone familiar with Masonry recognized the parallels. Freemasonry is not just a fraternity; it is a social technology of initiation. It divides insiders from outsiders, binds members by secrecy, and creates hierarchical stages of knowledge. When Mormonism grafted that framework into its temple system, it baked secrecy, hierarchy, and insider privilege into its DNA. This wasn’t just about spirituality. It was about control. Who gets in, who gets the knowledge, who gets to climb.
Mormon Magic Underwear and Its Hidden Symbols
Mormon “magic underwear” isn’t just modesty theater—it’s a wearable emblem of secret oaths, hierarchy, and centuries-old ritual symbolism most Mormons probably don’t realize they’re carrying.
Officially called temple garments, they’re given during the endowment ceremony, a key ritual where members participate in washing, anointing, and receiving sacred covenants.
After the endowment, adult Mormons are expected to wear these garments day and night, both as a symbolic reminder of their promises and, according to Church teaching, as a literal or spiritual source of protection from the evils of the world.
What most outsiders—and many insiders—don’t notice is how deeply the symbols embroidered on the garments echo Freemasonry: squares, triangles, compass-like marks, and crown or V-shaped emblems are reminders of integrity, vigilance, and access to hidden knowledge. Every day, Mormons are literally carrying a portable cheat sheet of ritualized secrecy and esoteric hierarchy beneath their clothes—funny, a little unsettling, and impossible to unsee once you realize the full history behind those tiny stitched symbols.
Zion, land, and blood
“Zion” wasn’t a metaphor. It was a map. Early Mormons didn’t just preach about heaven—they tried to build it on earth. They sought to establish a literal Zion in Missouri, then Nauvoo, then ultimately in Utah. They wanted a city-state, a theocracy, a separate kingdom of God on earth. Neighbors pushed back. Violence flared. Missouri’s infamous Extermination Order in 1838 declared Mormons must be “driven from the state or exterminated.” In Nauvoo, political and military tensions rose.
The climax came in 1844, when Joseph and Hyrum Smith were murdered by a mob at Carthage Jail (or so the story is told). The violence was supposedly brutal—but the story was even more potent: a prophet slain, a brother martyred, a movement sanctified through blood. If Joseph had lived and been convicted in court, history might remember him as a failed charismatic or a political agitator. But in death, he became a martyr. The Church rewrote him into sainthood. But what is the real story (there are a few)??? This is one of many:
The alchemy of martyrdom
Martyrdom is one of the most powerful narrative tools in existence. It transforms defeat into triumph, humiliation into moral high ground, death into proof of truth. Early Mormonism weaponized martyrdom to bind the community together. Persecution became proof of chosenness. Suffering validated the theology. That same pattern repeats in modern politics. When a political figure is killed or attacked, their death is often recast as sacrifice for the cause. Look at the frenzy around Charlie Kirk: instantly elevated into a symbol, eulogized as if his passing validated his message, wrapped in religious and political ritual in none other than Utah, homeland of the other chosen people. It’s the same alchemy: grief + spectacle = mobilization. The Mormons mastered it early. American politics is still playing the same game.
Utah, the Beehive State: Masonic Hive-Mind in Plain Sight
Utah isn’t just the heart of Mormonism—it’s a living, buzzing symbol of the Church’s esoteric ambitions.
Known as the Beehive State, the name evokes industry, community, and hierarchy, but the symbolism goes deeper than civic pride.
The beehive has long been used in Freemasonry to represent diligence, cooperation, and a well-ordered society where each member has a defined role in the collective structure.
When Mormons fled west to the Salt Lake Valley, they didn’t just build towns—they established ritualized, hierarchical “legions” designed to mirror divine order on earth, with themselves as the initiates and overseers. The beehive motif appears everywhere: in official seals, architecture, and even temple art, a constant visual reminder that the community functions like a Masonic hive—structured, secretive, and devoted to a sacred, collective purpose.
In other words, Utah itself is a living emblem of ritualized power and esoteric design, buzzing quietly under the desert sun.
From seer stones to stock portfolios
Fast-forward to today. The Church isn’t just hymns and temples. It’s a financial empire. Through Ensign Peak Advisors, the Church quietly built an investment portfolio worth tens of billions—with whistleblowers estimating total Church assets in the hundreds of billions. The SEC fined the Church and its managers in 2023 for hiding their holdings behind shell companies. The portfolio includes major stakes in Apple, Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Nvidia—the corporate titans shaping our digital and social landscape. This is not just a church. It is a sovereign wealth fund in religious clothing. It preaches modesty, but it builds malls. It preaches sacrifice, but hoards capital. It speaks of Zion, but it owns real estate portfolios that rival hedge funds. The same secrecy that shaped its rituals now shrouds its finances.
The through-line: secrecy, sacrifice, and power
When you weave the threads together—folk magic, Kabbalistic echoes, Masonic rituals, Zionist land grabs, martyr myths, financial secrecy—you see a clear pattern. Mormonism doesn’t seem to be just about belief. It was about building a system of control and legitimacy founded on the occult:
Rituals that mark insiders and outsiders.
Narratives of persecution that sanctify the cause.
Land and territory as proof of destiny.
Secrecy as both shield and binding agent.
Wealth accumulation as a means to secure survival and power.
And that’s why when you look at today’s political and religious landscape, the echoes are deafening. Institutions, whether churches or political movements, still lean on the same tools: secrecy, symbolic borrowing, martyr narratives, and capital.
The American Playbook
When I was a teenager, slipping out of boring Sacrament meetings where we eat the dead body and drink the blood of Christ (stale bread and gross tasting water) to meet my friends, I thought I was just bored. I didn’t realize I was standing at the edge of a rabbit hole. Now I see it clearly: Mormonism wasn’t just weird Sunday meetings. It was an American occult experiment fused with biblical theater, fortified by Masonic ritual, expanded through land and blood, and today weaponized with billions in capital. And that weird fusion—magic, money, martyrdom playbook—isn’t just Freemasonry or Judaism…it’s also Mormon.
And what a strange playbook it is indeed!
Excellent writeup, truly excellent. ❤️🔥 I also grew up Mormon, and I can confirm everything here.
That slush fund bugs me. Enough for Zion Jr.
How convenient that this church not only gets to play the stock market with tithing the members believe will feed and clothe the needy (10% x 10 believers= 1 full income)... but ALSO gets to do it *tax-free,* thus giving them a massive competitive advantage over both corporations and individuals.
That "church" burned me, badly. I refuse to let them take over the world, regardless of by proxy of directly.
Wowee, I had NO IDEAR that MormonIzm was so close ta Masonry (which, yep, uses all sorts of ancient biblical / judaic symbols pullin' more from kabbalah than standard-fare judaism fwiw...).
