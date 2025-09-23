Bodhisattvas Betty

Bodhisattvas Betty

Excellent writeup, truly excellent. ❤️‍🔥 I also grew up Mormon, and I can confirm everything here.

That slush fund bugs me. Enough for Zion Jr.

How convenient that this church not only gets to play the stock market with tithing the members believe will feed and clothe the needy (10% x 10 believers= 1 full income)... but ALSO gets to do it *tax-free,* thus giving them a massive competitive advantage over both corporations and individuals.

That "church" burned me, badly. I refuse to let them take over the world, regardless of by proxy of directly.

Wowee, I had NO IDEAR that MormonIzm was so close ta Masonry (which, yep, uses all sorts of ancient biblical / judaic symbols pullin' more from kabbalah than standard-fare judaism fwiw...).

I DID know that Mormons are uber-involved in SRA & the MKUltra programs. The Romneys who hailed from YouTau are inta the kiddie sacrifice thang per many survivors like Cathy O'Brien (who was used by Romney at Mackinaw (sp) Island in MI in all sorts've ceremonies perverse). It's sadly kinda known the incredibly talented Osmonds were MK'd an' abused....at least as kiddos (it's mentioned in the survivor / whistle blower annals of at least a few poor gals who lived ta tell).

Addin' too there's an'nuther weird-o thang with da joos... So geneology is normally a spendy purr-suit but the Mormons do it fer free an' "love trackin'" the ancestry of joos. Why? I heard that they do this b/c they want all the joos ta congregate in Zion as the "chosen people" so as ta either convert ta the LDSs or "burn in Hell." Whaaaat? (perhaps Ive mis -stated but it's sumthin' like that--cuz the LDSs think they have jooish origins but that they've evolved as the ultimate post-joos an' must force-convert all others in the promise land... or send those that won't inta fiery pitt....) That great lake is purdy salty, eh?

