Before Big Pharma, before the CDC, before needles and mass inoculation campaigns—who decided what made you sick and how to fix it? Turns out, for most of history, the authority on illness wasn’t some lab-coated expert, but a rotating cast of philosophers, priests, snake oil salesmen, and a few genuinely brilliant minds who actually almost had a clue. And while the theories have changed over time, they all had one thing in common: they were just different flavors of guesswork.

Some swore by “bad air.” Others blamed curses. Then came germ theory—just another fear-based narrative, swapping out demons for invisible boogeymen supposedly lurking on every surface, ready to attack. Sound familiar? Every era has its own medical superstition. The only thing that really changed was how they packaged the fear.

The Age of “Bad Blood” & Cosmic Curses

For thousands of years, people believed disease wasn’t just physical—it was spiritual, energetic, or even a punishment for moral failings. The ancient Greeks followed the four humors theory, claiming sickness came from unbalanced bodily fluids. Their solution? Bloodletting, vomiting, sweating, or leeches. Meanwhile, other cultures had their own spins:

Chinese medicine: If you were sick, your Qi (life force energy) was blocked. Time for acupuncture, herbs, and meditation.

Ayurveda (India): Sickness meant your doshas were out of balance. Eat cooling foods if you had too much “fire,” or drink warm milk if you had too much “air.”

Religious or divine healing: In medieval Europe, the Church claimed disease was punishment for sin or demonic possession. Cures? Prayer, holy water, or exorcisms. It was even believed that diseases could be healed by the touch of a monarch appointed by divine authority.

The common thread? Illness wasn’t blamed on invisible “germs” out to get you—it was seen as a sign of imbalance, toxicity, or even spiritual distress.

The Renaissance: When Doctors Started Pretending They Knew Things

By the 1500s-1700s, some people finally started questioning whether puking and leeches actually worked. Paracelsus rejected the humors theory and suggested that outside forces—like poisons or environmental toxins—could be making people sick. Others pushed Miasma Theory, the idea that “bad air” from filth and decay caused disease.

At least this made some sense—cities full of rotting waste, open sewers, and polluted water obviously weren’t great for health. And guess what? When people cleaned up their surroundings, disease rates dropped.

Still, medicine was mostly trial and error (emphasis on error). If you had syphilis? Here, drink mercury. Got a fever? Let’s drill a hole in your skull.

The 19th Century: The Birth of Modern Medical Superstition

By the 1800s, a new idea took hold: tiny, invisible creatures were out to get you. Instead of “bad air,” disease was now blamed on invisible “pathogens” floating around, attacking people at random. This was the birth of germ theory—a fear-based belief system that turned human bodies into battlegrounds against an army of invisible microscopic boogeymen.

But what if disease wasn’t caused by external invaders, but by internal toxicity, nutritional deficiencies, and environmental poisons? The sanitarians of the 1800s—who actually focused on clean water, fresh air, and hygiene—saw massive improvements in public health without vaccines, antibiotics, or pharma interventions.

Yet germ theory took over, not because it was the best explanation, but because it was the most profitable (and most funded) narrative of them all. If sickness is caused by external “germs,” then you need an external solution—drugs, vaccines, and a lifetime of medical interventions.

Pre-Vaccine “Treatments” (Some Good, Some Insane)

Before vaccines, people used a wide range of methods to deal with disease—some effective, some outright insane:

✔Not having children with your sister wife or uncle first cousin brother (because ewwww)

✔ Clean water & hygiene (because filth breeds illness)

✔ Nutritional fixes (Scurvy? Eat an orange. Beriberi? Get some B1)

✔ Detox methods (Sweating, fasting, herbal cleanses—old school, but effective)

And then there were the not-so-great treatments:

Variolation: The OG “immunization,” where people inhaled smallpox scabs or smeared pus into their skin (and it was mandated). (Yes, really.)

Tonic salesmen: Traveling quacks sold “miracle cures” loaded with opium, cocaine, and alcohol. Feeling sick? Have a sip of literal drugs.

Radiation therapy: X-rays were used for everything from sizing you for shoes to controlling acne and “tuberculosis”—until they realized, oops, that causes “cancer”.

Arsenic-based drugs: Yes, they actually used arsenic and mercury as medicine. You might “cure” your illness, but you’d also slowly poison yourself.

The Real Story: Medicine has Always Been a Game of Control

For most of human history, people understood illness as a result of environment, toxins, malnutrition, or energetic imbalance—not invisible “germs” waging war on your body. But once corporations and governments got involved, medicine stopped being about health and started being about control.

Germ theory gave them the perfect tool: a never-ending invisible enemy. If you believe your body is under constant attack, then you’ll accept endless interventions—vaccines, antibiotics, pharmaceutical drugs—without ever questioning whether the real problem is toxicity, malnutrition, or something they’re not telling you.

Medicine, at its core, should be about healing—but history suggests otherwise. Time and again, those in power have used it not just to treat illness, but to shape narratives, enforce control, and keep people in a state of fear. When health becomes a business and disease becomes an industry, can we really say the goal is wellness? Or is it about keeping people dependent, obedient, and always searching for the next "cure"?