Bodhisattvas Betty

Bodhisattvas Betty

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tom Tunes's avatar
Tom Tunes
11h

Thanks for posting the early McCullough pitch on the spike protein. He was probably the point man on introducing the concept of spike protein harm via the mRNA shots. I think you are bringing up important questions such as 1) is there a spike protein? 2) if so, does it do damage? 3) if so, what damage and for how long? As the poisonous injections were rolled out in late 2020 and throughout 2021, it was obvious there was damage occurring. The spike protein harm theory, as promulgated by McCullough, is attractive. There was a lot of temporal correlation, but there was precious little proof. Burkhardt, with his special staining techniques, seem to provide proof, but even that could be faked, imo. Unfortunately, as I see it, to this day we can not be sure what caused the obvious pathology and death of 2021 that correlated with the time of the poisonous injections. If not a spike protein manufactured by mRNA shots, then what was it? I’m not convinced that spike protein was a cause, the cause, or the sole cause. But I have no idea what it otherwise would have been.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
SLK's avatar
SLK
12h

Well done. Thank you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Me & Stuff
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture