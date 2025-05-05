Gather round, ladies and gentlemen, for the greatest molecular magic trick ever sold to humanity: the infamous spike protein.

You see, somewhere deep in the bowels of NIH labs and pharma boardrooms, a group of Very Serious Scientists (™) allegedly discovered this terrifying little molecular doodad. This pointy protein, we were told, was the key to unlocking Armageddon. It was the thing that made the mysterious "virus" stick to your cells like Velcro. Never mind that the isolation process was more theoretical than physical. Who needs actual purified viral samples when you’ve got computer models and a fat DARPA budget?

Let’s not forget the star performers in this viral soap opera: Barney Graham, Jason McLellan, and the Nobel Prize-winning dynamic duo Karikó and Weissman. These folks were hailed as the molecular Michelangelos of our time, chiseling the perfect spike out of RNA fairy dust. In reality, they were supposedly engineering a synthetic protein and calling it a naturally occurring monster. Convenient.

Then came the sequencers, scribbling away the virus’s so-called genome like medieval monks illuminating a manuscript. The spike protein was said to be encoded right there in the genetic scrolls. Of course, this was all based on in silico guesstimates, stitched together like Frankenstein’s monster from fragments of cellular junk pulled out of PCR soup.

Fast forward to 2021: Enter the mRNA shots, touted as miracles of modern science. These injections didn’t deliver a dead virus or even a whole virus—just the sacred spike protein, straight from the Church of Synthetic Biology. Never mind that the spike protein was never proven to exist in the way it was described, nor shown to cause the problems it was blamed for. Blood clots? Myocarditis? Menstrual chaos? These could be the results of the body’s reaction to synthetic materials, foreign substances, or even the broader consequences of rushing experimental treatments, not some mythical protein.

Oh, and for good measure, we got a new grift: the anti-spike detox economy. Supplements, detox kits, ivermectin, spike-busting enzymes, and enough shedding hysteria to fuel an entire cottage industry of pandemic profiteers.

But let’s cut to the chase: there is no spike protein. There is no virus. What we have is a masterclass in illusion—slick graphics, digital modeling, and molecular storytelling so fantastical that even Tolkien would blush. The real virus was the narrative. The real spike was the psychological one—driven deep into the public mind with fear and repetition.

Here’s a question that ought to trip a few mental alarms: if they can’t isolate a virus on its own—because it’s allegedly too small and fragile and must be summoned via some cell culture séance in a petri dish—then how exactly are they isolating something even smaller, like the spike protein? Think about it. If you can’t catch the car, how are you getting the hubcap? I may not be entirely smart. But I am also not totally stupid.

Meanwhile, individuals with half a brain who dared to question whether SARS-CoV-2 had ever been properly isolated, or whether any of this was more than a scripted simulation, were shouted down as tinfoil-hat heretics. Because if you pull back the curtain and ask too many questions, the whole pandemic pageant falls apart.

So here we are, living in a post-truth bioparody where science is done by press release, medicine is marketed like soda, and the spike protein is a celebrity with its own PR team.

The greatest trick Big Bio ever pulled was convincing the world that this synthetic spike was real, dangerous, but also oh-so-injectable. Wait…what?

Bravo, spike protein. Take a bow. You’ve earned a lifetime supply of lab coats, a commemorative statue in the NIH gift shop, a limited-edition Wheaties box, your own theme park ride, and a guest appearance on Dancing with the Vials.