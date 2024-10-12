While much of the world fixates on high-profile gatherings like the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos or the shadowy Bilderberg meetings, a quieter yet perhaps even more influential event takes place annually in the mountains of Idaho: the Sun Valley Conference, also known as the “Summer Camp for Billionaires.”

Sun Valley Resort. Image from https://manofmany.com/lifestyle/sun-valley-conference-2023

Hosted and funded by the secretive investment bank Allen & Company, this exclusive event brings together the titans of tech, media, finance, politics, and even defense and intelligence officials for a week of secretive deal making and informal networking. It's not just about hiking and swapping industry gossip; it's where some of the most powerful people in the world quietly shape the future while the rest of us remain in the dark.

While high-profile events like the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos and the Bilderberg meetings often grab headlines, the Sun Valley Conference in Idaho is arguably where the real power players gather.

Hosted annually since 1983 by the prestigious New York investment bank Allen & Company, this exclusive event has become a hub for some of the wealthiest and most influential people on the planet—billionaires, CEOs, political leaders, and figures from defense and intelligence agencies.

Warren and Astrid Buffet at the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference 2014. Image from https://www.arabianbusiness.com/gallery/summer-camp-for-billionaires-557610

Unlike the public spectacle of Davos or the secretive but well-known Bilderberg group, Sun Valley is a retreat of quiet influence and high-stakes dealmaking, where the global elite shape the future of business, politics, and security in private. (Warning the video below has some strong potty-mouth language).

The Origins of Sun Valley: Allen & Company’s Role

Allen & Company, founded by Charles Allen and known for its focus on media, technology, and communications deals, is the driving force behind the Sun Valley Conference. The event was conceived as a way for the firm's clients—ranging from media moguls to tech titans—to network and negotiate in an informal, off-the-record setting. What began as a modest gathering has since turned into one of the most important, albeit secretive, summits for the global elite where deals are made. Despite being a leading investment bank advising on the world's largest transactions, the company maintains a low profile and does not have a website.

The focus of the conference remains the same: allowing ultra-wealthy individuals to make deals, discuss corporate strategy, and further cement their dominance over global industries. Deals brokered at Sun Valley have included monumental mergers like AOL-Time Warner, Disney’s purchase of ABC, and Comcast’s acquisition of NBCUniversal. These deals not only shape industries but have lasting global implications.

Major Deals Born at Sun Valley

While the official agenda of Sun Valley is kept under wraps, the deals that come out of the conference are well-documented and far-reaching.

Some of the biggest corporate decisions of the past few decades were either initiated or finalized at Sun Valley:

PayPal Mafia Members at the Sun Valley Conference

Members of the so-called "PayPal Mafia" are frequent attendees of the Sun Valley Conference, showcasing their continued influence in tech and finance. Notable figures include Elon Musk, who founded companies like Tesla and SpaceX after his role at PayPal, and Peter Thiel, co-founder of PayPal and Palantir, known for his political involvement and venture capital investments. Reid Hoffman, another PayPal co-founder and the driving force behind LinkedIn, is also a familiar face at the event. These former PayPal executives have leveraged their success to become power players across various industries, making them prominent participants in the high-level discussions and dealmaking at Sun Valley.

2023: A Gathering of Tech Giants and Political Power

The 2023 Sun Valley Conference continued the tradition of attracting the world’s most powerful business and political figures. Key attendees included:

Elon Musk (Tesla, SpaceX, X/Twitter), who has used the event in past years to strategize about his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter in 2022. Musk’s attendance was particularly significant given his growing influence over global media, social discourse, and technology.

Sam Altman , the CEO of OpenAI, which is at the forefront of artificial intelligence development. He is also the chairman of clean energy companies Oklo Inc. and Helion Energy. Altman is considered to be one of the leading figures of the AI boom. Discussions about politics and AI were central to the conferences when he attended, with Altman’s role positioning him as one of the central figures in the tech industry.

Bob Iger , CEO of Disney, who remains a key figure in global media and entertainment. The drama surrounding Iger’s succession plan (as though he is royalty) was a hot topic during one year he attended the conference.

Tim Cook (Apple), Mark Zuckerberg (Meta), and Sundar Pichai (Google) also joined the gathering, their tech empires growing more dominant every year.

The Quiet Influence of Defense and Intelligence Agencies

One of the most underreported aspects of the Sun Valley Conference is the involvement of figures from the defense and intelligence sectors. In recent years, Palantir Technologies CEO Alex Karp, whose company is closely tied to intelligence and defense agencies, has attended multiple times. Palantir was founded by Peter Thiel, Stephen Cohen, and Alex Karp in 2003 and works with governments on data analytics, surveillance, and security issues underscores the growing collaboration between the tech sector and national security.

Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) representatives have attended in the past, solidifying the importance of international military collaboration at this exclusive summit. In particular, IDF Major General (Ret.) Amos Yadlin, a former head of Israeli military intelligence, was reportedly in attendance at Sun Valley in years past. His involvement is significant given the increasing role that Israeli technology companies play in global surveillance, cybersecurity, and AI development.

David Petraeus, a retired U.S. Army General and former CIA Director, is known for his leadership during the Iraq War and his focus on intelligence reform while at the CIA from 2011 to 2012. His expertise in military strategy and foreign affairs has made him a prominent figure in both government and private sectors. Petraeus has attended the Sun Valley Conference, where he engaged with other influential leaders on pressing global issues, highlighting the intersection of national security and business interests.

Political Intrigue: The Elite's Role in Shaping Global Governance

Sun Valley is not just about corporate power—it also serves as a venue for political maneuvering. In 2023, the event saw discussions about the future of American politics, especially with the 2024 U.S. Presidential election on the horizon. As rumors circulated about President Joe Biden’s (or whoever that is in a mask parading around like Joe Biden) ability to campaign, elite political donors and media moguls turned their attention to potential replacements.

Among the notable political figures at the conference were Governor Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, Governor Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania, and Governor Wes Moore of Maryland. All three have been mentioned as possible candidates should the Democratic party seek an alternative to Biden in 2024. With their presence at Sun Valley, the billionaires and media moguls attending the conference are not just shaping business decisions but may also be positioning themselves to influence the next presidential race. It's almost like these insanely wealthy individuals are handpicking the President themselves instead of leaving it up to our precious electoral college, isn't it? But of course, they'd never do something like that, right?

Donald Trump: A Billionaire Outsider or Still Part of the Club?

Donald Trump has crafted an image of being an anti-establishment outsider, railing against the elites and the "deep state" from his political podium. But the truth is more complex. Despite his populist persona, Trump has a long history with the same billionaire elites he publicly criticizes but how deeply connected he has been to these circles. Trump may act like he’s distanced himself from the ultra-wealthy power brokers, but has he really?

Events like Sun Valley are not just casual retreats—they are places where billionaires, tech moguls, media giants, and political figures gather behind closed doors to shape the future. Trump, during his rise to fame in real estate and media, was part of this world. His "outsider" narrative begins to crumble when you look at how his presidency was influenced by figures from these very circles. From Jeff Bezos and the media’s role in shaping narratives around his presidency to Peter Thiel and his financial backing, Trump’s connections to the billionaire class have always been in play.

“Tim Cook, right, and Peter Thiel, center with President-elect Donald Trump at a meeting with technology industry leaders. December, 14 2017.” Image from https://www.thenation.com/article/archive/will-donald-trump-be-the-most-pro-monopoly-president-in-history/

Trump's public battle with elites, in many ways, mirrors a strategy to appeal to his base, but his connections to corporate power are undeniable. Allen & Co.’s Sun Valley Conference, where media mergers and multibillion-dollar deals are made, is emblematic of a world that Trump has been a part of for decades. While he postures as a man of the people, Trump has always had a seat at the billionaire’s table.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have also attended the Allen & Company conference in 2017 and again in 2018.

Their participation reflects their connections within the business and political elite, providing opportunities for networking and discussions on key issues during their family's influential years in the White House.

Elon Musk: Freedom Fighter or Part of the Same Team?

Perhaps the most perplexing figure in this discussion is Elon Musk. Musk, the billionaire tech visionary, has become a vocal figure in supporting Trump’s return to the White House for the 2024 election. Musk has openly criticized Democrats and rallied around issues like free speech—using his newly acquired platform, Twitter (X), to shape conversations around politics, echoing the populist right-wing rhetoric that helped fuel Trump’s rise.

But here’s the question: Is Musk really the anti-establishment crusader he portrays himself to be, or is he just another billionaire playing both sides? Despite Musk’s public alignment with "freedom-fighter" values, his attendance at exclusive meetings like Sun Valley suggests something more cynical. Musk has attended Sun Valley around key moments in his career—most notably in 2022, when he was finalizing the purchase of Twitter (X), a platform he’s now using to advocate for Trump’s return.

Musk’s ties to the very establishment he claims to oppose are significant. After all, Tesla and SpaceX, two of Musk's largest ventures, are deeply embedded in government contracts and regulations.

And Musk isn't the only one. Other supposed champions of free speech, deregulation, and populist causes, like Peter Thiel, have attended the Sun Valley Conference, further illustrating the blurry line between populist rhetoric and elite power. Thiel, a key figure in Trump’s 2016 campaign, has been relatively quiet about supporting Trump again—at least publicly—but behind the scenes, his influence lingers. JD Vance who is running as VP with Trump seems to have talked Thiel into backing Trump again. But who knows what is really going on behind the scenes? We are only fed very crafted narratives that alter our opinions about these occurrences. The fact that these influential figures rub elbows at secretive gatherings like Sun Valley only raises suspicions about how separate they really are from the system they claim to fight.

Are They All on the Same Team?

So, the big question: Are these tech moguls, billionaire investors, and so-called "freedom fighters" really on the same team behind closed doors? At events like the Sun Valley Conference, where deals are made out of the public eye, it’s hard to avoid the conclusion that despite their public personas, these power players may share more in common than they let on. The cozy relationship between the ultra-wealthy and political elites could mean that what we see on the surface is just theater—a scripted battle designed to polarize the masses while maintaining the status quo for the rich and powerful.

For instance, Elon Musk champions free speech and opposes regulation, but his businesses are intertwined with government contracts.

Trump, on the other hand, claims to have broken free of the "elite establishment," but remains tied to billionaire financiers and media moguls, and has benefited from their influence. It’s entirely plausible that the political theater of opposing sides is merely a distraction while, behind the scenes, these individuals collaborate on deals that benefit them, regardless of political outcomes.

Sun Valley might be where the real political power plays happen. The public gets distracted by debates and election rallies, while decisions about who will get funded, what policies will be supported, and how the media will frame those narratives are being quietly made in Idaho. Deals made here, like Bezos’ purchase of The Washington Post or the creation of media conglomerates like Comcast-NBCUniversal, have shaped the media ecosystem that informs public opinion.

Where Are Our Politicians Really Chosen?

It’s tempting to think of the Sun Valley Conference as just another private retreat for the rich, but its influence runs deeper than that. Politicians like Trump have thrived on the support of these elites, even as they campaign against them in public. While Musk and others publicly back Trump now, it's clear they are operating in the same power structures that support both sides of the political divide. The truth may be that these gatherings are where the real decisions are made—where political futures are shaped, where policies are crafted, and where campaigns are born.

For all the political theater we see on television, the deals and conversations happening at Sun Valley might be far more consequential. Whether or not these elites are on the same team publicly, their private collaboration suggests they are part of the same game—a game where they continue to pull the strings, no matter who wins.

Governor Brad Little’s Sun Valley Attendance: A Quiet Influence on Policy?

Idaho Governor Brad Little attended the Sun Valley Conference multiple times, where he mingled with billionaires, tech moguls, and media elites. His presence at these exclusive gatherings raises questions about the influence they may have on his policy decisions—such as his glaring inaction on water curtailments that would have devastated Idaho farmers until he received massive public backlash for his inaction.

Attending a meeting where corporate interests dominate the conversation could explain why some of Little’s policies seem to prioritize big business and wealthy donors over the needs of his constituents.

How many other politicians quietly attend these elite meetings, where policies are potentially shaped out of the public eye, remains largely unknown. These interactions likely influence the laws and government actions that everyday citizens are forced to abide by, with public interest taking a back seat.

The Media Moguls and the Power of Public Narrative

The media plays a central role at the Sun Valley Conference, as it is deeply involved in the deals and discussions that unfold there. Key figures like Rupert Murdoch (Fox News), David Zaslav (Warner Bros. Discovery), and Oprah Winfrey are influential in shaping global narratives.

Meanwhile…

Murdoch, in particular, has wielded his media empire to shape political discourse, especially in the U.S. and U.K. Zaslav, following the Warner Media-Discovery merger, now oversees a vast media landscape, including CNN, HBO, and Warner Bros., all of which have a major impact on global politics and public opinion. Other regular attendees, such as Barry Diller (IAC), Gayle King (CBS), and Anderson Cooper (CNN), and many others are also part of this media “elite”.

These figures aren’t just covering the event—they are key players influencing the direction of global narratives. The media often keeps the world and the nation divided by pushing conflicting narratives that stir up tension. On issues like COVID-19 and other major topics, they flood the public with so much contradictory information that people are left unsure of what's truly happening. These conflicting stories contribute to widespread confusion, fear, and anger (which makes it easier to control the masses).

Why Sun Valley Matters: The Consequences for the Public

What makes Sun Valley particularly disturbing is the extent to which it reflects the concentration of wealth and power in the hands of a few. While millions around the world supposedly struggle with economic inequality, climate change, and political instability, the global elite are quietly shaping a future that increasingly benefits them at the expense of the public by causing or helping to create the very issues they claim to be fighting against.

These gatherings are a stark reminder of how much influence the billionaire class wields over industries that touch every aspect of our lives—from technology to media to defense. At Sun Valley, the lines between business, government, and military are blurred, and the implications of these deals often remain unseen by the public until they have already reshaped industries and political landscapes.

The conference is a rare moment when the world’s power brokers can gather in relative privacy, free from the prying eyes of the media and public. Deals are made, alliances are formed, and the future is charted. But with this concentration of power comes the danger of an unchecked oligarchy that answers to no one but itself.

The Secretive Future of Global Power

Sun Valley is much more than a “summer camp for billionaires.” It is the private engine that powers much of the global economy and political structure. At this conference, the leaders of industry and government converge annually to shape the future in ways that often reinforce their own dominance and privilege. The presence of figures from defense, intelligence, and media—alongside tech billionaires like Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, and Sam Altman—ensures that every aspect of life, from the way we communicate to the way we fight wars, is under the control of an elite few.

It’s time the public paid attention. The decisions made at Sun Valley may seem like private matters, but they are anything but. They are the quiet deals that shape the world we all live in, with the power and wealth of the few dictating the course of the many. The elite are working tirelessly to solidify their control, and as long as events like Sun Valley continue in the shadows, the rest of us are left to deal with the consequences.

A list of some of the individuals and when they were thought to have attended the Sun Valley conference. Definitely not a complete list of all attendees since 1983:

Tech & Business Leaders

Jeff Bezos (Amazon) – Regular attendee, notably in 2013 when the purchase of The Washington Post was discussed.

Elon Musk (Tesla, SpaceX, X/Twitter) – Attended in 2022 during his Twitter acquisition talks.

Mark Zuckerberg (Meta/Facebook) – Frequent attendee since the 2000s.

Bill Gates (Microsoft) – Regular since the 1990s, involved in “philanthropy” and global issues.

Larry Page & Sergey Brin (Google founders) – Attendees since the early 2000s.

Tim Cook (Apple CEO) – Frequent participant in the 2010s.

Sam Altman (OpenAI) – Attended in 2023, focusing on AI discussions.

Peter Thiel (PayPal, Palantir) – Regular attendee from the 2010s.

Satya Nadella (Microsoft CEO) – Attended during the 2010s.

Michael Dell (Dell Technologies) – Regular attendee.

Reid Hoffman (LinkedIn co-founder) – Known for attending in the 2010s.

Dan Gilbert (Quicken Loans) – Present in the 2010s, involved in tech-finance mergers.

Sebastian Thrun (Google X, Udacity) – Frequent attendee since the 2010s.

Owen Van Natta (MySpace) – Attended in the late 2000s, representing social media.

Media & Entertainment Figures

Rupert Murdoch (News Corp) – Attending since the 1980s, a media titan at the conference.

Bob Iger (Disney CEO) – Regular attendee since the 2000s.

David Zaslav (Warner Bros. Discovery CEO) – A regular attendee since the 2010s.

Oprah Winfrey – Frequent attendee in the 2010s, representing media influence.

Barry Diller (IAC) – Longtime participant, known for his media influence.

Katharine Graham (The Washington Post) – Attended in the 1980s and 1990s.

Jerry Yang (Yahoo co-founder) – Attended in the 2000s, representing early internet platforms.

Meg Whitman (eBay, HP) – Regularly attended in the 2000s.

Thomas Friedman (New York Times columnist) – Known for attending the conference.

Sumner Redstone (ViacomCBS) – Attended through the 1990s and 2000s.

Diane Sawyer (journalist) – Frequent attendee in the 2000s.

Harvey Weinstein attended the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference in July 2017. This was just a few months before the New York Times published a bombshell report in October 2017 detailing numerous allegations of sexual assault and misconduct against him. The allegations, which included accounts from high-profile actresses such as Ashley Judd and Gwyneth Paltrow, led to his subsequent downfall and the broader #MeToo movement that swept across various industries​. Image from https://guestofaguest.com/new-york/technology/billionaire-summer-camp-is-now-in-session-and-it-looks-hilarious What is interesting is that in 2015 The Hollywood Reporter reported that: Usually on the unofficial agenda are discussions of potential mergers and acquisitions. Last year, for example, insiders said there was speculation about the Weinstein Co’s. desire to sell its TV division and nine months later it was negotiating a sale of the unit for as much as $950 million to ITV, but the deal fell apart. This year, co-founder Harvey Weinstein is again invited to the Allen conference and, if he attends, he might be seen trying to line up other possible bidders.

Sports Figures

Roger Goodell (NFL Commissioner) – Attended in the 2010s, focused on broadcasting rights.

Adam Silver (NBA Commissioner) – Frequent attendee in the 2010s.

Rob Manfred (MLB Commissioner) – Attended during the 2010s.

Gary Bettman (NHL Commissioner) – Present in recent years, focusing on expanding hockey’s audience.

LeBron James (NBA player) – Attended the Sun Valley Conference in 2012 and 2013, representing sports, media, and business ventures.

Political Figures

Tony Blair (former UK Prime Minister) – Regular attendee in the 1990s and 2000s, involved in global discussions.

Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner – Attended in the mid-2010s as a political-business couple.

Chris Christie (former Governor of New Jersey) – Known for attending in the 2010s.

David Petraeus (former CIA Director) – Frequent attendee in the 2020s, focused on defense and global security.

Amos Yadlin (former IDF intelligence director) – Attended in recent years, involved in discussions on defense and geopolitical strategies.

Brad Little (Governor of Idaho) – Attended multiple times, notably influencing state policies during his tenure.

Michael Bloomberg (former New York mayor and 2020 Democratic primary candidate)

Finance & Investment