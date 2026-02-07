Back when Shelley wrote Frank~enstein, the Galvanists thought the secret to Life was electricity. All it did was make dead muscles contract.
Atheists tried to make Life zapping organics with high voltage, and created oil, not Life. But at keast they proved we don’t need Dinos to have hydrocarbon fuels. So the peak fosdil fuel oil myth is busted. And we don’t really need perpetual resource wars in the sand box, whoo hoo.
Clearly, humans do Not live by Bread alone. There is Divine Lifeforce embedded in God’s breath into our next breath. Which transforms into electricity and heart beats.
The MoL, Movie of Life, animating the UoT, Universe of Thangs, with the Harmonic Lifetrons, created Divinely by friction between Photons(light) and Sonitrons(Sound-Dark Energy).
