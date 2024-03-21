Governor Gavin Newsom's tenure in California has been marked by several contentious actions and laws. Assembly Bill 5 (AB5) sought to reclassify gig workers, generating debate over its potential disruption of the gig economy.

Senate Bill 145 (SB145) in California aimed to standardize treatment of consensual sexual activity between minors aged 14 to 17 and adults under ten years age difference, sparking controversy over leniency towards sexual offenders.

Newsom's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, including lockdowns and mask mandates, garnered both support and criticism, exacerbated by his attendance at a maskless indoor dinner party during safety advisories.

Newsom also signed Senate Bill 276 (SB276), tightening vaccination requirements and limiting medical exemptions for schoolchildren, sparking debates around parental rights and public health.

Newsom’s moratorium on the death penalty in California, enacted through an executive order, elicited criticism for circumventing the will of voters who supported capital punishment.

Environmental policies like restrictions on oil drilling, and bans on single-use plastics stirred debates between supporters and opponents.

Additionally, Newsom's efforts to tackle the homelessness crisis have faced scrutiny for his ineffectiveness in addressing root causes.

These laws, among others, have underscored Newsom's willingness to push progressive agendas even in the face of fierce opposition and legal challenges.

Are you a professional, like a Registered Nurse (RN) or an Advanced Practice Registered Nurse (APRN), endeavoring to secure licensure in the state of California?

RNs and APRNs are highly sought after, particularly due to the persistent nursing shortages that have afflicted the profession for years, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Data from the 2022 Survey of California Registered Nurses revealed that 22.5% of RNs aged 55 to 64 and 47.3% of RNs aged 65 planned to retire or exit the nursing profession between 2022 and 2024. Challenges confronting RNs in California encompass childcare and school closures (37.9%), eldercare responsibilities (21.8%), and pandemic-induced burnout (34.6%). The survey highlights California's severe nursing shortage crisis, but suggests it could be alleviated by an increase in nursing school enrollments.

How has Gavin Newsom and California's lawmakers tackled the nursing shortage crisis in California? Have they addressed unconstitutional COVID-19 vaccine mandates or restrictive exemption processes? Have they reinstated employment for nurses dismissed due to vaccination status? Is there a plan to support nursing schools and attendance for citizens? Have they lowered licensure costs to enhance the workforce or expedited the licensure process for citizens? What steps have been taken to address this issue?

Gavin Newsom and California lawmakers have not significantly advanced efforts to reemploy unvaccinated nurses, with stringent laws making vaccine exemptions nearly unattainable, while healthcare facilities can still enforce vaccination requirements for nurse employment, and there have been no changes in fee structures to bolster the nursing workforce within the state.

As of February 2024, California legislators are aiming to bolster nursing schools by introducing Senate Bill 895 (SB895), introduced by Senator Richard Roth, a pilot program that allows up to 15 community colleges to offer Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) degrees, leveraging existing Associate Degree in Nursing (ADN) programs to address the state's acute nursing shortage while making nursing education more accessible and affordable. Despite opposition from the California State University system, supporters argue that the bill will provide more affordable options for BSN programs, helping to meet the demand for over 36,000 licensed nurses in California by 2030 while also providing funding for additional nursing faculty, infrastructure, and resources.

Assembly Bill 2113 (AB2113), however, has already been signed into law in California on September 27, 2020. The law adds Section 135.4 of the Business and Professions Code, focusing on professional licensing for refugees, asylees, and special immigrant visa holders in California. This law mandates that licensing boards expedite and may provide assistance in the initial licensure process for applicants who can provide satisfactory evidence of being a refugee, granted asylum, or holding a special immigrant visa. While this law expedites the licensure process for eligible individuals, it does not alter existing licensure requirements, as applicants must still meet all applicable statutory and regulatory criteria.

Rather than prioritizing assistance for California residents to obtain licensure as RNs or APRNs, assisting individuals within the United States who are already licensed to gain licensure through endorsement, or reinstating healthcare workers who have been terminated for not complying with COVID-19 vaccine mandates, Gavin Newsom and state legislators have opted to expedite the licensure process for individuals they can recruit from outside the country, raising questions about their motives.

The Refugee Resettlement Program (RRP) assists eligible refugees, Cuban/Haitian entrants, asylees, certified human trafficking victims and their family members, Special Immigrant Visa holders, and certain Amerasians from Vietnam in successfully resettling in California. The Refugee Programs Bureau (RPB) within the California Department of Health and Human Services oversees the RRP and supervises various programs including Refugee Cash Assistance and Employment Services (including helping to foot the cost for expedited professional licensure costs), the Unaccompanied Refugee Minors Program, the Trafficking and Crime Victims Assistance Program, and the Repatriation Program.

These benefits and services are administered locally by county welfare departments and refugee service providers. Additionally, the Office of Refugee Health, supervised by the California Department of Public Health, coordinates health services for refugees. Refugee Cash Assistance (RCA) is a program offering cash aid, employment, and social services to refugees who aren't eligible for other cash assistance, including those listed: Refugees, Asylees, Cuban and Haitian entrants, Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) holders, Afghan and Ukrainian Parolees, Amerasians, and Certified Victims of human trafficking. RCA lasts up to 12 months from the date of qualifying status, admission to the U.S., final grant of asylum, or certification by the Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) as a trafficking victim. Cuban and Haitian Entrant Cash Assistance (ECA) mirrors RCA, providing 12 months of federally funded cash aid for qualified individuals. Additionally, victims of human trafficking may access services before certification by the Office of Trafficking in Persons (OTIP).

While the Refugee Resettlement Program (RRP) appears beneficial in principle, it imposes considerable financial strain on California taxpayers in an already burdened system where residents are already under duress.

Taxpayers cover the expenses of administering programs like Refugee Cash Assistance and Employment Services, the Unaccompanied Refugee Minors Program, and the Cash Assistance Program for Immigrants (CAPI). Additionally, providing healthcare through the Office of Refugee Health and coordinating various support services for refugees via county welfare departments and refugee service providers demand substantial public funding. This influx of refugees and immigrants could lead to heightened government spending, potentially impacting state budgets and taxpayer resources, prompting scrutiny of governmental motives and priorities.

There is significant concern regarding the vetting process for the influx of individuals entering California, particularly from regions with inadequate record-keeping practices. These individuals may possess undisclosed criminal histories or engage in human trafficking under the guise of seeking asylum. Additionally, they may lack the educational qualifications or skills required for the professional positions they seek licensure for, posing potential risks to the communities where they are employed. Furthermore, there is no assurance that these individuals are fluent in English or proficient in their roles, raising doubts about the safety of the state's procedures in place. This truly feels like a ploy to change the voting demographics of the state under the guise of philanthropic or altruistic endeavors.

However, there IS a loophole to expedite licensure available for California residents or those pursuing endorsement from other states seeking licensure as an RN or APRN in California (but they still have to pay several hundred dollars to get the licensure)...

Well, here's the catch... You just need to be open to providing abortion services under your licensure in California. Because what's more enticing than agreeing to terminate the life of a vulnerable fetus to speed up your professional licensing process? Am I right?

On September 27, 2022, Governor Gavin Newsom signed AB 657 (Cooper) (Chapter 560, Statutes of 2022) into law, adding Chapter 1.2 (commencing with section 870) of the Business and Profession Code. This law mandates the Board of Registered Nursing (BRN) to expedite licensure for applicants intending to provide abortions within their license's scope of practice.

AB 657 is unconstitutional and is religious discrimination due to its impact on healthcare professionals and institutions with religious objections to abortion. By requiring expedited licensure for individuals willing to provide abortion services, the law effectively prioritizes those who adhere to certain medical practices over those who hold religious beliefs opposing abortion. This preference for practitioners who align with a particular ideological stance could marginalize individuals or organizations with religious convictions, limiting their opportunities for licensure and practice within the healthcare field. Such discrimination undermines the principle of religious freedom and may create barriers for individuals seeking to uphold their faith while pursuing careers in healthcare.