Can Anyone tell What Forrest Gump's red MAGA-Like hat says in These pics Next to Clinton????
My old lady eyes aren't working
Image from https://www.foxnews.com/media/donald-trump-dishes-past-friendship-bill-clinton
Image from https://www.politico.com/story/2016/09/new-photos-bill-clinton-trump-melania-227945
Image from https://www.cnn.com/2016/09/09/politics/bill-clinton-donald-trump-photos/index.html
Image from https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3783224/Donald-Trump-Bill-Clinton-picked-old-photographs.html
Image from https://www.cnn.com/2015/08/05/politics/donald-trump-bill-clinton-2016/index.html
And is this audio legit? Image from https://www.yahoo.com/news/jeffrey-epstein-planned-visit-donald-042859585.html
I do believe the red hat (in your first photo) says four words, "Trump National Golf Club" under the gold emblem, which emblem is most probably T's official version of the T family's coat of arms.
For confirmation, see photo in link below of his golf club sign:
https://i.dailymail.co.uk/i/pix/2017/05/29/01/40E6D3D700000578-0-image-a-49_1496018682136.jpg
For more on his coat of arms, this D.M. article, either true or false, for what it may be worth:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4551060/Coat-arms-used-Trump-properties-rip-off.html
So the earlier (now deleted) comment is correct that T's red hat displays a coat-of-arms.
Jeannette is correct that the film Forrest Gump spawned (pun intended) a clothing line called "Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.," but it does not appear that DJT is wearing a Bubba Gump Shrimp brand of hat -- but it would be kinda funny if he did wear it, because Slick Willy's other nickname was BUBBA.
And what the heck is DJT reaching down to touch in your 1st photo? I doubt DJT would be grabbing Bubba by his slick willy?
The Red hat says Bubba Gump Shrimp co ..... I found it on Amazon. It has a picture of a shrimp in the middle splitting the words.