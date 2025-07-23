Share this postBodhisattvas BettyCan Someone Help Decipher the Meaning/Symbolism in This Please?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreCan Someone Help Decipher the Meaning/Symbolism in This Please?Rockefeller Tree Tragedy-What in the Freemason did I Just Watch?Me StuffJul 23, 20255Share this postBodhisattvas BettyCan Someone Help Decipher the Meaning/Symbolism in This Please?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore32Share5Share this postBodhisattvas BettyCan Someone Help Decipher the Meaning/Symbolism in This Please?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore32Share
Sure, I think the trees are belief systems and the least attractive, but most resilient tree was selected. Mr. Rockefeller (the enlightened) thought the tree was perfect unadorned (in a raw form) whereas a child and the public (the profane) believed it needed to be decorated (that it needed to look like other Christmas trees). The rejection of the raw form by the children and the public led to the shedding of false branches and the first decoration (which would've lead to many). The depiction of the tree itself (three branches with no visible root *three in one...a Trinity) reacted in a way that altered the perceptions of the children keeping them locked in an altered state where even that which was common to them is now a mystery. Such is the rejection of the truth.
WTF? LOL! Weird.