⚠️Warning…
May cause:
Nausea
Diarrhea
Dizziness
Fatigue
Stomach pain
Loss of appetite
Headache
Sleepiness
Rash
Itching
Fever
Swelling of face, hands, or feet
Muscle pain
Joint pain
Confusion
Tremors
Seizures
Loss of coordination (ataxia)
Brain inflammation or swelling (encephalopathy)
Low blood pressure
Rapid heart rate
Dizziness when standing up
Elevated liver enzymes
Liver injury
Blurred vision
Eye pain
Conjunctivitis (red or inflamed eyes)
Allergic reaction
Hives
Swelling of lips or tongue
Difficulty breathing
Hepatitis
Coma
Death
https://odysee.com/@Argusfest:b/mismanaged_pandemic:d
Here is Wrench in Gears in 2022 blowing through this treating preemptively a never-isolated alleged virus for NO SYMPTOMS with Pharm Products and asking people to imagine in 2019 accepting this.
This entire "alternative treatments" must co-sign the DIAGNOSIS of the condition and the SCIENCE that 80-85% of those allegedly infected are asymptomatic.
There is a so much dubious premises being laid down here and I lament that my non-STEM brain has taken so long to get where I can somewhat explain the shitfuckery.