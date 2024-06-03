This isn't a substack on Gavin Newsom or how he's turned California into a literal sh*t storm or how San Francisco has an app to help you dodge fresh poop mines on the sidewalk. Today, we get to talk about wastewater surveillance programs.

Wastewater virus testing, a relatively recent development in public health surveillance, has been lauded as a breakthrough in tracking viral outbreaks and monitoring community health. Beneath the surface, this practice raises numerous concerns about privacy, the validity of testing methods, and potential nefarious uses of the data collected.

In response to the COVID-19 situation, the CDC introduced the National Wastewater Surveillance System (NWSS) in September 2020. The NWSS was designed to bolster the nation's ability to monitor the presence of SARS-CoV-2, the virus linked to COVID-19, in wastewater samples collected nationwide.

The NWSS, lovingly referred to as the Poop Patrol or Stool Stasi, partners with health departments, the Plague Propaganda Patrol, to supposedly track SARS-CoV-2 levels in wastewater. Which really feels like it simply serves as another smoke-and-mirrors tactic to bolster the illusion of a pandemic. One could argue that the NWSS merely amplifies the charade, transforming local efforts into a grandiose national scheme of dubious diagnostic value.

While the method has roots in earlier disease surveillance efforts, its widespread adoption during the pandemic has drawn attention to its implications. Institutions such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) have promoted its use, leading to increased funding from government agencies, non-profits, and private foundations.

One prominent player in funding and promoting wastewater surveillance projects is the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Known for its “philanthropic” efforts in global health, the foundation has invested significantly in initiatives aimed at improving public health outcomes worldwide.

The foundation's involvement in wastewater virus testing raises questions about its motives and influence over public health narratives. Critics argue that the foundation's ties to pharmaceutical companies and biotech industries may shape the direction and priorities of wastewater surveillance projects.

Wastewater surveillance programs, like the Bill and Melinda Gates SPHERE funded initiative, also raises significant privacy concerns due to the wealth of sensitive health data they collect from communities. The analysis of wastewater samples can reveal intimate details about individuals' health status and behaviors, potentially leading to stigmatization and discrimination.

The potential for government surveillance and breaches of data security heightens the creepiness factor of these programs. While they offer valuable insights into public health trends, there is a pressing need for robust safeguards to protect individual privacy rights and ensure accountability in the handling of such sensitive data.

And then there's the whole Bill Gates advocating for recycled poop as drinking water situation. He really ought to mind his own business, especially when it comes to people's bathroom habits.

Legally, wastewater virus testing operates within the framework of environmental and public health laws. At the federal level, regulations such as the Clean Water Act (CWA) and the Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA) supposedly provide a basis for monitoring water quality and detecting contaminants. State legislation, such as the California Water Code and the Massachusetts Clean Water Act, further supports wastewater monitoring efforts. The legal framework for wastewater virus testing remains complex, with concerns about privacy rights and data protection. Our water is safe, right?

A significant point of contention in wastewater virus testing is the use of Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests. PCR tests, while widely used for detecting viral RNA, have been criticized for their potential to produce false positives, especially in complex samples like wastewater. Critics argue that the reliance on PCR tests undermines the credibility of wastewater surveillance data, raising doubts about the accuracy of public health decisions based on this information.

The detailed health information extracted from wastewater samples could be misused in various ways, extending beyond public health concerns. Insurance companies might exploit the data to adjust premiums or deny coverage based on perceived health risks associated with specific neighborhoods or communities identified through wastewater testing.

Employers could discriminate against job applicants or employees based on health-related factors inferred from wastewater testing results, potentially perpetuating socioeconomic inequalities.

Law enforcement agencies might use the data to target specific communities or individuals for surveillance or enforcement actions, leading to privacy violations and unjust targeting.

Private companies could exploit the data for profit-driven purposes, such as targeted marketing or product development, potentially leading to manipulation of consumer behavior and further erosion of privacy rights.

So many what ifs!

Nefarious actors could exploit the access to water sources granted by wastewater testing programs for undisclosed purposes, raising concerns about undisclosed agendas and potential harm to public health and safety.

They could exploit the data for more sinister purposes, such as conducting targeted attacks on populations, manipulating public opinion through misinformation campaigns, or conducting unethical medical experiments under the guise of public health research.

The potential for abuse is vast, highlighting the urgent need for robust safeguards to protect individual privacy and prevent misuse of this sensitive information. The unprecedented access to water sources by entities conducting wastewater testing raises questions about data ownership and accountability.

And who really knows what they are really doing to our water supply or what these people are really looking for. Was this pandemic just another excuse to also have access to the water supply somehow?

The widespread adoption of wastewater virus testing has raised valid concerns about the influence of unelected organizations and the unchecked power they wield. Entities like the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and international bodies such as the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations (UN) have become significant players in shaping public health policies and initiatives. Their actions often proceed without democratic oversight or accountability. And they seem to realllly want control… over your poop.

The involvement of influential figures like Bill Gates, who has expanded his influence beyond technology into areas like agriculture, raises questions about the concentration of power in the hands of a few wealthy individuals. Gates' investments in farmland and initiatives like the Codex Alimentarius, implemented by WHO and UN agencies, have drawn criticism for their potential to harm small farmers and limit food sovereignty.

These unelected organizations operate with significant financial resources and global reach, yet they do not answer to the public in the same way that elected governments do. Their agendas, driven by philanthropic aims or geopolitical considerations, may not always align with the interests of the communities they claim to serve.

Under the guise of public health surveillance and governance, it is crucial to question the unchecked authority granted to these organizations. When is enough enough? When do we demand greater transparency, accountability, and democratic oversight over decisions that impact public health, privacy, and civil liberties?

And what are they really doing to our water?