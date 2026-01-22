Character Building With Optional Character
Bill Clinton and the DeMolay Starter Pack
On July 24, 1963, sixteen-year-old Bill Clinton from Hot Springs, Arkansas, was one of the boys gathered in the Rose Garden at the White House to meet President John F. Kennedy as part of the American Legion’s Boys Nation visit to the nation’s capital. President Kennedy’s life and legacy inspired generations of young Americans, including President Clinton, to lives of public service in order to improve their communities, their nation and their world.
Kennedy was fresh off a successful European tour that included his famous “Ich bin ein Berliner” speech in front of a crowd of 450,000 in West Berlin. He addressed a much smaller crowd that sunny summer day, speaking of the importance of public service. He also praised the students for their civil rights resolution, noting that earlier that week the annual meeting of the National Governors Association had been unable to pass a similar resolution, and remained divided over the issue.
Kennedy then moved into the crowd to meet the students. Clinton later recalled the moment, saying, “I was about the third or fourth person in, and…I sort of muscled my way up (to the front).” Their interaction was brief, a firm handshake before Kennedy moved on to the next student.
The impact of that moment was obvious almost immediately. According to several of his fellow delegates, Clinton spent the bus ride back to the Boys Nation dorms talking about the event. As future Minnesota Congressman Jim Ramstad recalled, Clinton said to him, “Someday, I’m going to have that job.”
William Jefferson “Bill” Clinton - 42nd President of the United States
“For sixty-nine years, the Order of DeMolay has prepared young men to become better citizens and leaders for our country. My DeMolay experience gave me the confidence to develop my skills as a speaker, team member, and leader, and then to realize and accomplish my dreams. I will always be thankful for the guidance given to me by my friends in DeMolay.”
Why is his eye glowing?
The high school I spent my last two and a half years in had something the other schools I had attended did not. A number of boys wearing De Molay jackets and a number of girls wearing Job's Daughters jackets. I had no idea what that was about. Only later in life did I learn. Must have been a hot bed of Free Masonic families there. Eastern Star women too. Later I also learned about the club for young girls called Rainbow Girls.
The connection between formative youth experiences and leadership development is fascinating. Organizations like DeMolay operated as incubators for civic engagement during an era when community-based character building was more central to American life. It's worth considering how the absence of similar structured mentorship today might be impacting civic participation and public service among younger generations.