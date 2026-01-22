Bodhisattvas Betty

consuelo
9h

The high school I spent my last two and a half years in had something the other schools I had attended did not. A number of boys wearing De Molay jackets and a number of girls wearing Job's Daughters jackets. I had no idea what that was about. Only later in life did I learn. Must have been a hot bed of Free Masonic families there. Eastern Star women too. Later I also learned about the club for young girls called Rainbow Girls.

Neural Foundry
3h

The connection between formative youth experiences and leadership development is fascinating. Organizations like DeMolay operated as incubators for civic engagement during an era when community-based character building was more central to American life. It's worth considering how the absence of similar structured mentorship today might be impacting civic participation and public service among younger generations.

