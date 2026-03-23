Bodhisattvas Betty

Bodhisattvas Betty

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Daisy Moses Chief Crackpot's avatar
Daisy Moses Chief Crackpot
3dEdited

lotta dark ta eggspose here--never considered connectin' all them dots but clearly it's all of a "piece" (a piece of whut I'll spare y'all ;-)--VERY narsty stuff...

So first, gotta die-recht yer attentions ta a GREAT kiddie film (dark as all heck tho) called Bed Nobs & Broomsticks... So it's about orphan kids durin' the blitz sent ta live with a WITCH ("Miss Evangeline Price" magnificently/malificently portrayed by the great Angela Lansbury)--a character evangelical in her mission? but whuts her price? a single & singular laydee who duz Magik includin' errectin' an army of empty armor ta skeer away the Nazis. Orphans later adopted by a WITCH. How Walt-y. (it is a good moosical but again...darrrrrrk elements--an' a grimoire of SPELLS sold by the fabulous character actor Sam Jaffe on what appears ta be Diagon Alley ;-) Bed Nobs? (bed the black nobility eh? hmmmmmmm) of course broomsticks are obvious...

Anywhoo... yes, modern day CPS (ACS in NYShitty) is a kidnappin' society. INTERESTIN'LY--at least in NY--they target homeschoolers. They do their darndest an' ironically--some of the BEST parents I've found in all may daze are mah fellow homeskoolers. It's weaponized... We got it from a crazy neighbor that wanted quiet--she wuz a serial reporter (not jus' us--other famblies too). Caused the most traumatic years of our lives--mah girls never fergot an' used ta dive bomb the beds whenever the doorbell rang--fer years. Finally got our case expunged. I went on ta help out EIGHT fellow homeskool famblies...sumtimes just with empathy, oft with advice (what ta say, what ta show 'em, how ta write letters, etc).... EIGHT--an' that wuz just in mah own homeschool community--I IMAGINE many more were targeted...

Oh an' one family I know--this is insane--had ta go inta hidin' with their 17.5 year old--for six months 'til he wuz an adult. WHY? Long story short.... he went ta visit his daddy-o in the hoss-spit-all an' it wuz durin' "skool hours"--he's a smallish kid so they thought he wuz younger an' truant but when mom said he wuz homeschooled out came the social werkers. After seein' his dad they grilled the poor kid unexpectedly an' one of the questions (oddly but they screen fer psych disorders) wuz "Do you ever hear voices but cannot see the people they are coming from?" SO... this fam (the mom's a fellow act-truss) lives in a 350 sq foot apartment--the kid had the bedroom, the parents the sofa bed--an' the paper thin walls in the rental apts. mean you ALWAYS hear yer neighbors. So he jus' said YES... not understandin' that the shrinky-dink wuz tryin' ta git him ta say he heard voices. So long story short--they turned it inta the parents bein' neglectful of their "schizo psychologically impaired" child--an' would not submit ta meds or hoss-spit-i-ta-LIE-zayshun. The kid wuz totally well-adjusted, a piana prodigy who would get flown ta YourUp ta play in concerts--an' they attempted ta steal him/drug'im an' lordy knows WHUT... A few daze 'for the court hearin' (where they were supposed ta remove custody) the fam went dark... email no longer worked, etc.... dunno where they "hid" but they returned after the kid turned 18 all went ok.... they remained under the radar...likely still do... THIS is our country... the gubbamint doin' this.... so beyond insty-2shun-a'LIEs'd this legal child thievery...

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Te Reagan's avatar
Te Reagan
3d

I think I suffer generational trauma from my grandmother side. Her mom had 13 kids. She died while having my grandmother and her twin brother.

My grandmother told me later in life that her and all her siblings were sent off to live with foster families. Different families. The siblings were split up. My grandmother and her twin brother ended up on a potato farm. They worked from sun up to sundown. Grandma said she has to wrap herself up in bedsheets at night to keep the old man of the house off of her.

When I was growing up I was terrified of being sent to an orphanage. That I would be abandoned. Alone with no family. My family was not that great, but they were my family.

I’ve come to learn that most of us suffer generational trauma from situations we knew nothing about, but it stays with us. We inherit past traumas in our DNA Genes somehow..

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