What actually happened at the beginning of the 1900s? Not the polished version that gets handed down where everything unfolds gradually and logically, where society just “modernizes” and people adapt along the way. When you actually sit with that period, especially the transition from the late 1800s into the early 1900s, it doesn’t feel gradual at all. It feels abrupt, like pressure had been building underneath the surface for a long time and then suddenly started expressing itself in very real, very intrusive ways.

By the end of the 1800s, there were already signs that something wasn’t following the old patterns. Birth rates were dropping in ways that people in power paid close attention to. Families were getting smaller, urban life was changing how people lived and reproduced, and there was a growing sense among certain circles that population was no longer something you could just assume would take care of itself. That kind of concern does not stay theoretical for long. It turns into action.

That is the environment where Eugenics didn’t just appear, but embedded itself into institutions that carried real authority. It was discussed in universities, supported by policymakers, and woven into medical thinking in a way that gave it legitimacy. The language made it sound measured and rational, focused on improvement and better outcomes, but underneath it was a shift in how people were being viewed. Reproduction was no longer simply a private reality. It was something that could be evaluated, influenced, and, when deemed necessary, controlled.

At the same time, you already had a working model in the United States that most people barely connect to this conversation, even though it fits too neatly to ignore. The Orphan Train Movement had been moving children out of cities and redistributing them across the country for decades. It was framed as rescue and opportunity, but the mechanics of it tell a more complicated story. Children were gathered, transported in groups, displayed, selected, and placed into households with very little consistent oversight once the transfer was complete. Some ended up in stable homes, others were effectively absorbed into labor systems, and many disappeared into situations that were never fully documented in a way that could be revisited later.

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Layered right alongside that, and rarely talked about in the same breath, were the tuberculosis sanatorium systems tied to what was asserted to be Tuberculosis control. At the time, TB was feared at a level that is hard to fully grasp now, and public health responses were aggressive. Children, even those who were not visibly sick, were often removed from their homes if there was suspicion of exposure. The logic was prevention. The reality was separation.

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Entire groups of children were sent to sanatoriums, preventoria, or convalescent homes, sometimes for months, sometimes for years. In many cases, parents had little power to refuse because it was framed as a public health necessity. Once those children entered the system, the outcome was not always temporary care followed by reunion. Some were never returned in the way their families expected. Records were inconsistent, communication could be limited, and the line between medical care and long term institutionalization was not always clear.

There is no single clean number that accounts for how many children were removed under TB control policies and never fully returned to their original family structure, but the scale of sanatorium use in the early 20th century was massive. Thousands of facilities across North America and Europe, filled with not just the critically ill, but those considered at risk. What matters is not just the number, but the normalization of the act itself. Removing children from their homes “just in case” became something institutions could justify, enforce, and carry out with limited resistance. That alone shows that institutions had already learned that children could be moved, reassigned, and absorbed into new environments with minimal long term accountability. The infrastructure, both logistical and psychological, was already there.

The beginning of the 1900s was a time that accelerated so many things at once. Industrial growth, social disruption, and then war on a scale that forces governments to take control of civilian life in ways that would have been unthinkable before. During Operation Pied Piper, at least 800,000 children were evacuated from cities in the United Kingdom, with additional waves sending even more over time. That number alone is staggering, but the reality of how it unfolded makes it even harder to ignore.

“Children from London in 1940 being evacuated to the West Country via train.” Imge from https://www.historic-uk.com/HistoryUK/HistoryofBritain/Evacuees-Operation-Pied-Piper/

Children were sent away in massive groups, often carrying identification tags pinned to their clothing, placed on trains, and transported into rural areas where they would be assigned to families they had never met. Some were moved within the country, others were sent overseas through organized relocation programs that placed them in entirely different nations. The process had to be efficient to function at that scale, which meant decisions were standardized and emotional considerations were secondary to logistics. Siblings were separated, placements were sometimes temporary and sometimes long term, and movement could happen more than once depending on how the war shifted. There were cases where children were cared for and integrated into supportive households, but there were also documented situations where they were neglected, mistreated, or used in ways that were never part of the official narrative. Oversight, no matter how well intended, could not realistically keep up with that volume of placements. Once children were distributed, their individual experiences became difficult to track in any meaningful way.

Sadly, such a large-scale operation would inevitably encounter failures in organisation and implementation. Whilst the press reported a successful four days of mass evacuations, the reality proved to be much more chaotic and traumatic for the children. Firstly, without a specified foster family, many of the children were simply picked out of a crowd leading to the horrible experience of rejection for those children picked last. Moreover, travelling to the countryside was for some of the children their first experience of rural Britain, having grown up in the overcrowded poor conditions of cities up and down the country. As later recollections would reveal, the experiences of these evacuees varied enormously depending on their host. Whilst some had pleasant memories to take from countryside adventures, others had been subjected to abuse and unsurprisingly suffered greatly from bouts of homesickness. Moreover, some parents were keen to see their children return to their family home, leading to a propaganda campaign to discourage parents from making such a choice. Often the children were from working class disenfranchised communities, whilst their rural hosts were wealthy, with large homes and from middle and upper class backgrounds. Such a unique and unprecedented operation resulted in a culture clash for some. Evacuated children from London dance happily on the lawn at the country mansion After the initial evacuation, another wave followed in 1940 with the advent of the Blitz, followed by a third and final programme of evacuation. In September 1940, not only children were evacuated but also the most vulnerable in society including the elderly, ill, disabled and pregnant women. Efforts to evacuate before the worst effects of the Blitz were felt on the city of London resulted in the reduction of the city’s population by 25%. Whilst the main destination for most evacuees was the English countryside, others were funded to travel overseas, such as to the United States and even further afield to Australia and New Zealand. The scheme was for some voluntary and others enforced, which has since led to reports of cruelty and neglect. The enormity of the project and unprecedented nature of Operation Pied Piper was abused and misused by some with bad intentions who participated in the scheme. After the war came to its conclusion, experiences were shared detailing the trauma and ill-treatment. This was just one of the unintended consequences of mass evacuation carried out during WWII.

What matters is not just that it happened, but that it worked from an institutional perspective. Governments proved to themselves that they could relocate enormous numbers of children, maintain order, and justify it to the public as necessary. That kind of capability does not simply disappear when the immediate crisis ends. It becomes part of what institutions know they can do. So when the war ends, there is no clean reset back to some untouched baseline. Instead, that capacity for intervention remains, and it begins to express itself in different forms. Social expectations tighten, particularly around women and family structure, and the tolerance for deviation narrows in ways that feel deliberate rather than incidental.

One of the creative outlets for such experiences came in the form of literature as the mass evacuation programme inspired a wealth of stories for children and young adults. Childhood experiences became a favoured topic in literature with evacuees serving as the main protagonists in classic novels such as, “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” by C.S Lewis. Understanding and appreciation of childhood experience and mental health grew higher on the agenda and gained more traction at this time as the necessity for increased state involvement to ensure the wellbeing of children, with a particular focus on their mental health became paramount. Moreover, the exposure of certain medical and mental health issues suffered by evacuee children shed a light on the disparities inherent within the very rigid British class structure.

That is the environment where the Baby Scoop Era unfolds, and the scale of it cannot be explained by stigma alone. Millions of women across multiple countries were funneled into systems that led to the same outcome. They were separated from their children, often under pressure that left little room for real choice, and the process was carried out with a consistency that suggests structure rather than coincidence.

Women who became pregnant outside of marriage were frequently sent away, isolated in maternity homes or similar environments where the outcome was effectively predetermined. By the time they gave birth, the surrounding system had already aligned against the possibility of them keeping their child. Medical staff, social workers, and institutional policies all pointed in the same direction.

What complicates this further is what was happening to their bodies during this process. Accounts from that period describe women being given injections or medications immediately after childbirth, told that it was necessary to stop milk production. On the surface, that can be framed as a practical measure, but it directly interferes with the biological processes that reinforce bonding between mother and child. Lactation is not just a physical function. It is tied to hormonal pathways that strengthen attachment, and interrupting that process at the exact moment of separation has consequences that go beyond comfort or convenience.

One of the substances used during that time was Diethylstilbestrol, a synthetic estrogen prescribed widely for multiple purposes, including suppressing lactation. Women were rarely given a full explanation of what they were receiving or what the long term effects might be. Decades later, links began to emerge between DES exposure and a range of health issues, including reproductive abnormalities and increased cancer risk, and infertility issues affecting not only the women who were given the drug but in some cases their children as well.

Now the situation becomes harder to reduce to isolated explanations. It is no longer just about social pressure or adoption practices. It involves medical intervention occurring at a critical moment, often without meaningful consent, layered on top of a system that was already controlling the outcome of childbirth. The fact that many of these adoption records were sealed adds another layer that cannot be ignored. When records are inaccessible, it becomes extremely difficult to trace individual cases, identify patterns, or fully understand how widespread certain practices were. It limits the ability to reconstruct events in a way that meets modern expectations for evidence, even when consistent accounts continue to surface from those who experienced it. Adoption closed. Cased closed. Right?

Looking at all of this together, from late 1800s concerns about population and early attempts to intervene in reproduction, to the large scale relocation of children through the Orphan Train Movement, to wartime evacuations that demonstrated how effectively children could be moved and reassigned, to postwar systems that directed the outcomes of unmarried pregnancies, a pattern begins to emerge that is difficult to dismiss as coincidence. It suggests a period in which institutions became increasingly willing to step into areas of life that had previously been considered private, particularly when it came to reproduction and family structure. The actions taken were often justified within the context of the time, framed as necessary or beneficial, but the long term effects reveal a more complicated and deeply troubling reality.

The questions that remain are not simply about what is documented, but about what cannot be fully reconstructed because of how these systems were designed. When large scale interventions occur with limited transparency and records that are later restricted, there will always be gaps that cannot be cleanly filled in or questions that can be answered thoroughly. Today’s systems like CPS and the like seem to be a legalized extension of what was done in the past.

It is impossible to ignore the overlap between these institutionalized systems and the documented histories of government experimentation on vulnerable populations. Children and mothers funneled into maternity homes, sanatoriums, orphan trains, and evacuation programs were effectively in the hands of authorities with near-total control over their lives, bodies, and environments. Decades later, we know that programs like MK Ultra openly explored behavioral conditioning, hypnosis, and psychotropic drug use on unwitting subjects. Even before MK Ultra, there were experiments with radiation in cereals and oatmeal fed to children, fluoride studies, and other so-called “nutritional” trials that had long-term health consequences, often without consent or knowledge.

When you layer that knowledge over the Baby Scoop Era, Operation Pied Piper, and the use of DES on mothers, it paints a picture of a system where children were not just relocated. They were environments to be tested, manipulated, and shaped on a scale that was unprecedented, and in ways that were hidden behind medical authority, public health mandates, and the secrecy of sealed records. The very structures that allowed mass separation, relocation, and medical intervention provided the perfect conditions for experimentation under the guise of care, and there is no reason to believe that the hands of history did not take advantage of it. (And yes I know that there are cases of child abuse that need to be investigated and taken care of…but how many cases are not that?)