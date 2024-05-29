Do you ever get the sense that our entire government operates like a covert performance, pulling the strings behind the scenes while putting on an elaborate spectacle for the public on the political stage? It makes you wonder, do we truly understand who our government represents and whose interests they're actually serving?

Contemporary torture's deepest roots lie in the CIA's Project Artichoke, a program far more horrifying than the infamous MK/ULTRA. While MK/ULTRA has garnered significant media attention and public outrage, this focus was a deliberate CIA strategy.

In 1975, the Agency launched a covert operation named Operation Dormouse to divert scrutiny from Artichoke's atrocities.

Dormouse emerged in response to the Rockefeller Commission report and Congressional hearings on CIA illegal activities, which brought to light the suspicious death of Army biochemist Frank Olson. Olson fell from a New York hotel window in 1953 after being unwittingly dosed with LSD by CIA officials. Officially ruled a suicide, many suspected foul play due to Olson's involvement in CIA experiments. The Olson case was poised to expose the CIA's darkest secrets.

The CIA's covert operation to divert attention from Project Artichoke was aptly named Operation Dormouse, inspired by the sleepy, complacent character from "Alice in Wonderland." Just as the Dormouse remains largely unnoticed and undisturbed at the Mad Hatter's tea party, the operation aimed to ensure that the media and public would remain oblivious to the true horrors of Artichoke.

Project Artichoke, an early CIA program focused on interrogation and mind control techniques, involved multiple levels of government and military participation, including the CIA, U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, Department of Defense, FBI, and occasionally the State Department. The CIA spearheaded the project, with the Army and Navy providing personnel and resources, especially from their Medical and Chemical Corps. The Department of Defense facilitated coordination and funding, while the FBI assisted with domestic intelligence overlap. Private contractors and universities also played significant roles. For example, Eli Lilly and Company, Sandoz Pharmaceuticals, and the Burdick Corporation were thought to have been involved in developing and supplying drugs and equipment. Universities such as Harvard, Stanford, Columbia, Tulane, Yale, and Cornell were purported to have conducted various psychological, neurological, and drug-related experiments. These collaborations enabled a comprehensive approach to the research under Project Artichoke, though much of the documentation was destroyed or remains classified, complicating efforts to fully identify all participants.

By feeding the press a steady diet of sensational yet strategically selected details about MK/ULTRA, the CIA sought to lull investigative efforts into a state of passive acceptance, much like the Dormouse's drowsy demeanor. This clever naming reflected the operation’s goal: to keep the more disturbing and legally perilous elements of their activities hidden from scrutiny, allowing them to continue without facing the consequences.

CIA General Counsel Lawrence Houston, during secret meetings with President Ford’s chief of staff Donald Rumsfeld and assistant Richard Cheney, stressed that media attention on Project Artichoke could unleash severe legal, institutional, and public relations crises for the CIA. Houston proposed highlighting MK/ULTRA instead, a research program with ties to prestigious institutions like Harvard and Columbia, which could serve as buffers against criticism. By exposing MK/ULTRA, the CIA aimed to satisfy the media's curiosity about mind control projects, thereby deflecting attention from the more sinister Artichoke operations.

Houston assured Rumsfeld and Cheney that releasing MK/ULTRA details, along with names like Dr. Sidney Gottlieb, would placate the press. He revealed a secret agreement between the CIA and the Department of Justice, established in 1954 after Olson's death, which protected CIA personnel from prosecution if covert operations risked exposure. This agreement, brokered by Houston and Deputy Attorney General William P. Rogers, remained in place, ensuring CIA operatives' immunity from legal consequences, including for serious crimes.

Image from White House chief of staff Donald Rumsfeld, President Gerald R. Ford, deputy chief of staff Dick Cheney, April 28, 1975. (U.S. National Archives). Image from https://nsarchive.gwu.edu/briefing-book/foia/2019-02-22/vice-file-dick-cheney-declassified

During their discussions, Houston also touched on concerns about Project Paperclip, which had brought former Nazi scientists to the U.S. for classified research, some of which involved field operations in Europe. These German scientists conducted high-level research at facilities like Fort Detrick and Edgewood Arsenal, deepening the CIA's murky ethical waters.

Houston's Dormouse strategy proved effective. The media and public were captivated by MK/ULTRA, and overlooked the more severe implications of Artichoke. Even documents linking Olson to Artichoke went unnoticed. Consequently, Artichoke was perceived as a minor project overshadowed by MK/ULTRA, despite its independent operation for nearly 17 years.

This historical context of strategic diversion and secrecy may offer insights into contemporary issues, such as the COVID-19 Committee's investigations, and the ongoing struggle to uncover deeper truths behind official narratives. The parallels between these covert operations highlight the persistent challenge of holding powerful institutions accountable and the lengths they will go to protect their secrets. And quite frankly, both commissions seem a little off.

The Rockefeller Commission, officially known as the United States President's Commission on CIA Activities within the United States, was established in 1975 by President Gerald Ford to investigate allegations of CIA abuses and illegal activities. Chaired by Vice President Nelson Rockefeller, the commission included prominent figures such as former CIA Director William E. Colby and future Vice President Walter Mondale.

Nelson Rockefeller with President Gerald Ford in an undated photo. Image from https://nsarchive.gwu.edu/briefing-book/intelligence/2016-02-29/gerald-ford-white-house-altered-rockefeller-commission-report

According to documents released by the National Security Archive, the Gerald Ford White House made substantial alterations to the final report of the 1975 Rockefeller Commission, which was investigating CIA domestic activities. Despite objections from senior Commission staff, these changes included the removal of an entire 86-page section on CIA assassination plots, along with numerous edits by then-deputy White House Chief of Staff Richard Cheney.

The commission's report, released in June 1975, detailed various CIA activities, including domestic surveillance and covert operations, and recommended reforms to prevent future abuses. However, some critics argued that the commission's composition, with members closely tied to the government and intelligence community, raised questions about conflicts of interest and the impartiality of its findings. Despite its revelations, the Rockefeller Commission's report was perceived by some as a means to manage public perception rather than a genuine effort to hold the CIA accountable for its actions.

In light of the revelations brought forth by the Rockefeller Commission's report on CIA activities, accountability for those involved was notably lacking. While the report highlighted various abuses and recommended reforms, very few individuals faced accountability for their actions. Notably, many records from the secret CIA operations were destroyed, hindering efforts to hold responsible parties accountable. Furthermore, key figures such as former CIA Director Richard Helms were not held accountable for their roles in these activities. The lack of significant repercussions for high-ranking officials like Helms underscored criticisms of the commission's efficacy and raised concerns about the government's commitment to transparency and accountability.

Some low-level operatives were reprimanded or reassigned, but the higher-ranking officials largely escaped significant repercussions. This lack of accountability led to criticism from those who believed that the commission's findings were insufficient in holding the CIA responsible for its misconduct. Many viewed the commission's efforts as a mere attempt to placate public outrage rather than a genuine pursuit of justice.

The COVID-19 pandemic appears suspiciously like another CIA operation, especially when examining the real evidence beyond mainstream narratives of bats in wet markets and fear-inducing stories of gain-of-function research that mimic over the top blockbuster movies. The same government, military, pharmaceutical, and numerous other global public-private partners seem to have been caught orchestrating a fictional global pandemic narrative to push their agenda of totalitarian control and mass vaccination. It's as if these players were caught "masking" their true intentions, using the pandemic as a cover for their broader schemes.

But seriously, the entire Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic, which is a congressional panel established to investigate the origins, response, and overall handling of the COVID-19 crisis, feels like the Rockefeller Committee 2.0. It's as if those responsible are staging an elaborate performance to investigate their own actions, providing the public with a spectacle for entertainment and presenting a scenario similar to Operation Dormouse to keep everyone complacent.

Dr. Fauci and the whole gain-of-function narrative, along with everything and everyone connected to him (which is as dubious as the wet market explanation), serve as our MK Ultra cover story to soften the impact of the actual truth. Ultimately, no one truly involved in this totalitarian genocidal project, orchestrated by our own government agencies and their hidden partners, will face any consequences amidst this farce.

How many times do we have to hear the same tired and meticulously crafted tale of Anthony Fauci, his pesky secret emails, and the gain-of-function story, which people like Rand Paul keep harping on about without taking any real action? If this narrative were genuinely true, there would have been enough evidence to convict Anthony Fauci and his associates years ago. Yet here we are, still stuck in the same discussions that provoke orchestrated emotional responses from the masses who are none the wiser. The showdown at the Rand Paul corral is quite captivating and entertaining. It keeps the masses engaged and divided on both sides of the debate.

Why hasn't the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic explored alternative theories regarding the origin of this alleged illness, especially considering its existence is primarily based on computer models, such as in silico genomic sequencing? There are various other potential causes of illness to contemplate, from the deployment of 5G and other EMF sources to activities like chemtrail operations. Why hasn't the committee sought input from numerous lab scientists who possess scientific evidence indicating the absence of a virus? Why are we still doing the same gain-of-function and germ theory/PCR diagnostic testing narrative reminiscent of the traditional Mockingbird Project approach?

Why aren't they scrutinizing incidents like the Crimson Contagion or Event 201 simulated pandemics that occurred shortly before the actual event? Or addressing the evidence suggesting that vaccines and diagnostic PCRs were produced prior to the pandemic, among other concerning factors? One would assume it crucial to explore every conceivable aspect associated with this situation.

Because my dear Watson, the perpetrators are assuming the roles of judge, jury, and entertainers. It's all an elaborate theatrical performance aimed at diverting attention from the true events that transpired.

The United States House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic, previously named the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, was formed to scrutinize the Trump administration's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and manage the massive economic relief legislation that followed. Initially led by House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, the committee's mission extended to preventing misuse of funds and ensuring science-based responses to the crisis, drawing comparisons to the historic Truman Committee's efforts to root out corruption in defense spending.

Things took a curious turn when the Republicans seized control of the House in the 118th Congress. Suddenly, the committee's focus broadened to include probing COVID-19's origins, potentially contentious topics like gain-of-function research, and the government's pandemic-related expenditures, including controversial mandates for masks and vaccines.

What's even more eyebrow-raising is the appointment of Representative Brad Wenstrup, whose military background adds layers of intrigue to his role in this investigation.

Wenstrup's ties to the military raise questions about conflicts of interest, especially considering his central position in investigating what some perceive as the COVID-19 "fraudemic" perpetrating by the ol biomedical military-industrial complex (the CIA and their homies).

It's hard not to question whether there's a hidden agenda behind Wenstrup’s role in the committee. And with gossip circulating about his imminent retirement, one can't help but speculate about the rewards awaiting him for his service—maybe a sizeable offshore bank account? I am sure him and the committee will get to the bottom of things just like Rockefeller did.

Enjoy the clown Cabaret!