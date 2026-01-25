Complete Lunacy
The Deadly Lies of Anniston, Alabama and Fort McClellan
ISSUE BRIEF: TOXIC EXPOSURES AT FORT MCCLELLAN
The Situation
Fort McClellan, located in Anniston, Alabama, became an Army installation in 1917. After World War II, it was home to the Army’s Chemical Corps and Chemical Weapons School until the base closed in 1999. In 1953, Fort McClellan conducted “Operation Top Hat,” which used military personnel to test exposure and decontamination methods that included sulfur mustard and nerve agents. In 1962, Fort McClellan added the Biological Radiological Agency.
From 1929 to 1971, a Monsanto chemical plant operated south of Fort McClellan in Anniston. Airborne polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) from the plant entered into the environment, and the surrounding community was exposed. In 2003, Monsanto Chemical settled a class action lawsuit with more than 200,000 residents of Anniston for more than $700 million.
Although the base closed in 1999, the 2005 National Academy of Medicine report, Contaminants in the Subsurface: Source Zone Assessment and Remediation, recognized that both the groundwater and soil were contaminated. There were 67 different disposal sites on Fort McClellan containing volatile organic compounds (VOCs), trichloroethylene (TCEs), PCBs, semivolatile organic compound (SVOCs), pesticides, explosives, heavy metals (Pb), unexploded ordinance (UXO), radioactive sources and non-stockpile chemical materials.
The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Veterans Health Administration (VHA) has recognized the toxic chemicals used at Fort McClellan, noting that potential exposures could have included, but are not limited to, the following: o Radioactive compounds (cesium-137 and cobalt-60) used in decontamination training activities in isolated locations on base. o Chemical warfare agents (mustard gas and nerve agents) used in decontamination testing activities in isolated locations on base. o Airborne PCBs from the Monsanto plant in Anniston.
The Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act, signed into law in August 2022 (P.L.117-168), requires the VA to conduct an epidemiological study on the health trends of veterans who served at Fort McClellan at any time during the period beginning January 1, 1935, and ending May 20, 1999.
The Challenge
Although the 2005 National Academy of Medicine report identifies hazardous toxins in the soil and water and VA acknowledges specific toxic exposures at Fort McClellan, VA does not concede these toxic exposures for those who served there. This requires veterans seeking VA disability claims for illnesses or diseases related to those exposures to prove their individual toxic exposures at Fort McClellan.
This large-scale and long-term epidemiological study will potentially generate evidence on the positive association between Fort McClellan exposures and health conditions. However, it will be years before the study is completed, which means veterans suffering from negative health impacts will be waiting years for possible presumptive diseases to be recognized by VA.
The Solution
In accordance with DAV Resolution No. 235, we urge Congress to establish a concession of exposure for all veterans who served at Fort McClellan. This should include all of the toxins listed in the 2005 National Academy of Medicine report and those VA has acknowledged. This will remove the burden of veterans having to prove their exposures at Fort McClellan and ease their ability to establish direct service connection in lieu of waiting years for potential presumptive diseases.
The PACT Act requires the creation of the Toxic Exposures Research Work Group to research and study toxic exposures and associated negative health impacts. We urge the Secretary of Veterans’ Affairs and the work group to include Fort McClellan as one of the research activities to expedite actions in establishing presumptive diseases.
Honoring our PACT Act of 2022
The Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act of 2022, known as the Honoring our PACT Act of 2022, or even more colloquially as “the PACT Act,” is an Act of Congress that authorized $797 billion[1] in spending to significantly expand (the scope of benefits eligibility, for existing beneficiaries) and extend (benefits to newly eligible beneficiaries) entitlement to healthcare and disability compensation for veterans who were exposed to toxic substances during military service.
The act was first introduced on June 17, 2021, by Representative Mark Takano (D-CA). The House of Representatives passed the bill by 256–174 on March 3, 2022,[2][3] and it passed the Senate by 84–14 on June 16, 2022.[4][5][6] Due to a previously unnoticed technical constitutional issue with the bill, a revised version needed to pass the Senate again, but failed a cloture vote 55–42 on July 27, 2022, after 25 Republicans flipped their votes.[7][8] Republicans cited a preexisting provision that made previously approved veterans’ funding mandatory rather than discretionary as justification for their vote changes, while claiming the provision would increase spending authority unrelated to burn pits.[8][9][10]
The failed cloture vote occurred immediately after the bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act passed the Senate, after which Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin announced their agreement on the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. The failed cloture vote was widely seen from Democrats and veterans as retaliation for agreeing on the Inflation Reduction Act,[11] a reconciliation bill requiring a simple majority in Senate for passage (with a tie-breaking vote from Vice President Kamala Harris).
Dozens of veterans, many of whom were exposed to burn pits themselves, continuously camped outside the United States Capitol in protest for five days.[12] The bill passed the Senate by 86–11 on August 2, 2022, amid pressure from the veteran groups and other activists. There was no change in the funding mechanism or of the bill’s text between the first and the second Senate vote.[13][14][11] On August 10, 2022, it was signed into law by President Joe Biden.[15]
Background
Burn pits were used as a waste disposal method by the United States Armed Forces during the Gulf War, the Kosovo War, the War in Afghanistan, and the Iraq War, but have since been terminated due to the toxic fumes that posed health risks to nearby soldiers.[17]
From 2007 to 2020, the VA denied 78% of disability claims by veterans that were alleged to have been caused by burn pits. The Honoring our PACT Act removes the requirement that veterans prove that burn pits caused their illness and gives retroactive pay to veterans who did not receive care for their illnesses after claiming disability caused by burn pits. The Congressional Budget Office estimated the cost of the Act would be $300 billion from 2022 to 2032.[18]
President Joe Biden has said he believes the brain cancer experienced by his son, Beau Biden, was a result of his exposure to burn pits during the Kosovo and Iraq Wars (Beau Biden died of that cancer in 2015).[19]
Namesake
The bill is named after Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson, a decorated combat medic.[20] Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson deployed to Kosovo and Iraq with the Ohio National Guard. He died in 2020 from toxic exposure as a result of his military service.[21] His wife, Danielle Robinson and her mother, Susan Zeier, have advocated for burn pit victims who were denied Veterans Administration benefits because the agency didn’t believe their illnesses were service-related.[22]
Overview
The PACT Act is perhaps the largest health care and benefit expansion in VA history.[23] The PACT Act brings these changes:
Expands and extends eligibility for VA health care for Veterans with toxic exposures and Veterans of the Vietnam, Gulf War, and post-9/11 eras
Adds 20+ more presumptive conditions for burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic exposures
Adds more presumptive-exposure locations for Agent Orange and radiation
Requires VA to provide a toxic exposure screening to every Veteran enrolled in VA health care
Helps VA improve research, staff education, and treatment related to toxic exposures
Camp LeJeune Justice Act of 2022
Section 804 of the PACT Act contains a new federal cause of action for those exposed to and injured by the toxins in the water at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune.[24] Until this became law, only exposed veterans had the possibility of compensation (as a VA disability benefit) because the federal courts cut off the right to sue under the Federal Tort Claims Act in MDL-2218.[25][26][27][28]
Implementation
The United States Department of Veterans Affairs increased its staff hiring in 2023 and 2024 to address more than a million PACT Act-related claims.[29] More than 80,000 VA employees, including many of those hired under PACT Act funding, were targeted to be fired by President Donald Trump and the Department of Government Efficiency.[30]
I'm so sorry for all the suffering that you, your family and the ppl of Anniston have had to endure. It's really heartbreaking 💔 Thank you for sharing.
Praying for the complete healing of all that have been poisoned by corrupt thug, criminals.