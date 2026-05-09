Bodhisattvas Betty

Bodhisattvas Betty

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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
17h

It's been about 23 years since I dealt with the initiation into menopause. I was still breastfeeding at the time (I had My one child 12 days shy of My 46th B'day). Guess I was lucky that I have always breathed with My diaphragm. Haha!

The rest of the advice though will surely help, even now. Thank You for this!!!

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Daisy Moses Chief Crackpot's avatar
Daisy Moses Chief Crackpot
15h

1. the Wildin' Out laydee's a laff riot--I subbed! she also has hEDS so we fellow Gumby's gotta flop 2gether!

2. So i had no idear this wuz a "thang"--'specially since the entire "Cougar" mentality has me kinda flummoxed--I just thought'a Mrs Robinson in "The Graduate" an' went OH MY... but I guess sum've us do turn feral! I thankfully am no longer a flasher but I recall mah "Frozen Hot Chocolate" moments goin' from "witch burned at the stake" to "ancient siberian buried ice mammoth" in the span of 4 seconds (an' alwayz desirous of chocolate!)--an' YES I took Black Cohosh an' YES it helped an' I had no clue 'bout the Las Vagus Nerve ;-)

3. Felice Gersh is adorable--I'd want 'er for a Mother in Law ;-)--have ta wartch the longer one...

4. The fabu & funny Disney Laydee! Don't I know it--havin' been on stage with an Iron Chef Hormonal competition coursin' thru yer veins & yer supposed ta hit yer marks, remain in character, & hope ya won't make visible pit stains on yer costume--love her polished spoof onnit!

Humor's the BESTest gift!

Happy Mama's Day BB!

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