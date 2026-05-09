Nobody explains cougar puberty correctly because legally, most women in perimenopause are showing incredible restraint (although the article below is hilarious and worth reading). The majority of the population acts like menopause is just your ovaries quietly retiring with dignity like a middle manager getting a Costco sheet cake on their last day.

Meanwhile actual women are waking up at 3:11 a.m. with their heart pounding like they just fled a crime scene, drenched in sweat, silently stalking through the kitchen like a feral raccoon in Lululemon, absolutely ravaging the pantry for something weirdly specific. Not a cute little “I could go for chocolate” craving either. I mean standing barefoot in front of the freezer eating cookie dough ice cream straight out of the gallon container with the intensity of a cougar taking down prey on National Geographic while simultaneously craving salty fries, ranch dressing dipped gummy bears, cold grapes (OK wine), buttered toast with a bottle of garlic salt, and whatever unholy combination of sugar and sodium will temporarily convince the nervous system it is not dying. Then five minutes later you are standing in total silence irrationally furious because your beloved forever man friend rolled over too aggressively in bed and now his breathing sounds personally targeted. Even the family dog licking itself suddenly feels like psychological warfare.

Honestly, I think we have blamed JUST our hormones for way too long while completely ignoring the vagus nerve.

Because the older I get, the more cougar puberty seems less like “estrogen deficiency” and more like the moment the female body finally stops tolerating forty something years of stress, tension, overstimulation, emotional suppression, bad sleep, shallow breathing, over functioning, caffeine abuse, and pretending everything is fine when it absolutely is not. That does not mean hormones do not matter, because they absolutely do. Hormones are obviously part of cougar puberty, but they are not the entire story. Your vagus nerve and nervous system heavily influence hormone regulation through stress pathways, cortisol signaling, inflammation, sleep, and autonomic balance, which is why chronic nervous system dysregulation can make hormonal symptoms way more intense…including the deeply humbling experience of suddenly needing to monitor your upper lip in direct sunlight.

Your Vagus Nerve Has Been Through Some Shizz

The vagus nerve is basically the body’s regulation highway. It runs from the brainstem down through the throat, heart, lungs, diaphragm, digestive system, and reproductive organs, constantly sending information back and forth between the brain and body. It helps regulate stress responses, heart rate, digestion, inflammation, breathing patterns, emotional regulation, sleep, and whether your body feels calm or like it is being hunted for sport in a medieval forest. Which means when vagal tone is poor, the body gets weird. And by weird, I mean heart palpitations while unloading groceries, random anxiety for no reason, feeling overstimulated by overhead lighting, digestive issues after eating literally anything, hot flashes that feel like internal arson, insomnia, adrenaline surges, tight chest, dizziness, and the overwhelming sensation that you may physically assault somebody for chewing too loudly.

Meanwhile society is like, “Have you tried black cohosh?” No Cheryl. I need an exorcism for my autonomic nervous system.

Most women are not entering menopause from some beautifully regulated baseline. They are entering it already neurologically cooked. Women spend decades living in low grade survival mode while calling it productivity. Jaw clenched. Pelvic floor clenched. Diaphragm clenched. Answering emails while making dinner while emotionally supporting three other people while pretending they are not overstimulated out of their minds. Half the female population is going hard like a rabid woodland creature twenty four hours a day and wondering why they feel exhausted and unhinged.

Then cougar puberty arrives and suddenly the hormonal buffering that allowed the body to compensate starts fluctuating.

That is when the nervous system loses its remaining patience. Because estrogen is not just some reproductive hormone floating around making boobs happen. Estrogen affects serotonin, dopamine, cortisol sensitivity, inflammation, circulation, temperature regulation, sleep architecture, and nervous system responsiveness. Progesterone also has calming effects on the brain and nervous system. So when those hormones fluctuate wildly during perimenopause, the entire stress response system gets more reactive (warning video may drop some f bombs).

That is why women suddenly say things like, “I do not feel like myself anymore.” Of course you do not. Your nervous system has been white knuckling existence for decades and now the chemical support beams are wobbling.

The Body Keeps the Score and Apparently Stores It in the Neck

This is where fascia enters the conversation. And yes, wellness influencers have made fascia sound like enchanted patented magic woo, but fascia is real. It is connective tissue surrounding muscles, nerves, organs, blood vessels, all of it. Stress changes fascia. People physically become their tension patterns. You can see it everywhere in women during cougar puberty: the tight jaw, the stiff neck, the frozen shoulders, the shallow breathing, the ribs that barely move, the hips that sound like microwave popcorn when they stand up, the pelvic floor clenched tighter than airport security. The body literally organizes itself around chronic stress. That part matters because the vagus nerve interfaces heavily with the throat, diaphragm, chest, gut, and breathing mechanics.

If the body is physically braced all the time, the nervous system starts treating survival mode as normal. Then menopause shows up and suddenly all those underlying stress patterns get amplified. Unless you learn to calm the cougar in you, Karen.

Why Vagus Nerve Stimulating Stuff Actually Helps

This is the part that fascinates me most. Women hit cougar puberty and suddenly start doing things that would have sounded insane to them ten years earlier. Walking every morning. Deep breathing. Humming in the car. Neck massage. Yoga. Cold plunges. Stretching on the living room floor making sounds like an old pirate ship. Lymphatic drainage. Sitting alone in silence in a parked car because it is the only place nobody needs anything from them.

And the thing is, a lot of it actually works. Not because it’s some mystical woo. It’s science. The nervous system responds to physical regulation.

Long slow exhales stimulate parasympathetic activity through the vagus nerve. Humming and singing stimulate nerves in the throat connected to vagal pathways. Deep diaphragmatic breathing physically changes nervous system signaling. Walking helps regulate cortisol rhythms and lymphatic flow. Massage and fascia work reduce the physical bracing patterns the body has adapted to over years of chronic stress. Honestly, I think cougar puberty is partly the body forcing women to finally regulate what they spent decades overriding. Not just hormonally, but neurologically, physically, emotionally, mechanically. Because eventually the body stops agreeing to survive on stress/chaos chemistry alone.

I’ll just leave this right here.