Ah, autumn. The time when leaves turn golden, pumpkin spice lattes dominate your social media feed, and apparently, everyone suddenly has insert trendy illness here.

People are clutching tissues and popping supplements, swearing up and down that they’re fighting off some new plague. But let’s be real, folks—this isn’t about some rogue virus. Nope, welcome to Silver Iodide Season.

For those blissfully unaware, silver iodide cloud seeding is where airplanes and ground machines blast chemicals into the sky to “control the weather.” That’s right, weather manipulation isn’t some sci-fi fantasy—it’s happening across the nation.

Silver iodide is just one of the lovely ingredients sprinkled into our atmosphere to keep those rain clouds in check. What’s that, you say? You’re feeling a little under the weather? Yeah, maybe stop breathing in whatever concoction they’re using to play god with the sky.

But wait—there’s more! Just last week, the Earth got smacked by the biggest solar flare in seven years. Solar flares have long been linked to all sorts of human health issues—everything from nervous system disorders to mass pandemics, but naturally, Rockefeller Medicine would rather you believe that germs are solely responsible for all illness. How convenient.

So let’s recap: on the one hand, we’ve got planes spraying silver iodide and who-knows-what into the atmosphere. On the other hand, the sun just decided to unleash a radiation storm right in our direction. And people are still running around blaming “viruses” for their never-ending respiratory issues and fatigue? Please.

The real story here is what’s coming down from above: a toxic cocktail of chemicals and cosmic radiation that’s making people feel like they’ve been hit by a truck. You think it’s a virus keeping your throat scratchy and your chest heavy? Honey, you’re practically marinating in silver iodide, courtesy of your friendly neighborhood weather modification program.

And yet, the media’s silence on this is deafening. Instead, they’re peddling the same old "seasonal illness" narrative while ignoring the literal geoengineering and space weather that’s happening right over our heads. Why? Because it’s easier to keep people distracted and afraid of invisible non-existent germs than it is to talk about how silver iodide and solar flares are actually affecting our health.

So, the next time you hear someone sneeze, don’t jump to conclusions about germs (that have never been isolated or shown to cause illness). Instead, maybe ask them, “Have you considered that you’re breathing in chemical-laden clouds and solar radiation?” But sure, go ahead and keep blaming that “mystery virus” if it makes you feel better.

After all, nothing says fall quite like a pumpkin spice latte (not the ammonia ones from Starbucks) and a nice deep breath of silver iodide.