There’s something deeply broken in the family court system—and no place is that clearer than in the dangerous doctrine of Parental Alienation Syndrome (PAS). This so-called syndrome, pushed into the legal system by one Richard A. Gardner, has caused untold damage to protective parents and vulnerable children. And yet, somehow, it’s still taken seriously in courtrooms across the U.S.

The Birth of a "Syndrome"

Richard Gardner, a child psychiatrist, coined Parental Alienation Syndrome in the 1980s. According to him, PAS occurs when a child turns against one parent (usually the father) due to manipulation by the other (usually the mother). Gardner argued that when children report abuse—especially sexual abuse—it’s often fake. Not just mistaken, but deliberately fabricated by a vengeful parent using the child as a pawn.

His theory didn’t just question certain cases — it created a blanket scenario that cast doubt on nearly all abuse allegations during custody battles. Even when the abuse was real. Especially then.

Let’s be honest: yes, people going through contentious breakups do sometimes lie. Some do try to poison their kids against the other parent. It happens, and it’s not always mothers. But Gardner’s so-called syndrome didn’t bring balance to the courts. It brought bias—and it tipped the scales toward abusers.

Instead of giving judges tools to discern truth, PAS handed them a ready-made excuse to ignore it.

Gardner’s Troubling Record

This wasn’t some neutral academic trying to make sense of complex custody dynamics. Gardner had a very specific agenda, and his courtroom behavior shows it. He repeatedly testified in custody cases involving incest and child sexual abuse—and nearly always on the side of the accused.

He believed accusations of molestation were usually false. That protective parents were hysterical manipulators. That children were suggestible or even seductive.

In his book Sex Abuse Hysteria: Salem Witch Trials Revisited, Gardner argued that society “overreacts” to pedophilia and claimed that our response to it should be more “realistic,” calling harsh punishments for offenders excessively severe.

Let that sink in. This is the man whose theories still influence family court decisions today.

Not Science—Just Power

Parental Alienation Syndrome has never been accepted by the American Psychiatric Association. It’s never appeared in the DSM. No credible scientific body recognizes it as a legitimate diagnosis. It’s not psychology—it’s courtroom propaganda. And it gave abusive parents (especially those with money and lawyers) a way to flip the narrative.

Now, even when kids disclose abuse, judges are trained to ask: Is this real—or were they coached?

The benefit of the doubt goes to the accused. The suspicion lands on the protective parent. And the child, trapped in the middle, is told they’re lying—or worse, handed back to the person who hurt them.

Gardner’s Disturbing End

In 2003, Gardner died by suicide. The details are brutal: he reportedly stabbed himself in the neck multiple times with a knife. It was violent, bloody, and deeply symbolic. Here was a man whose ideas had torn families apart, justified unspeakable harm, and helped build a legal infrastructure that punishes people for trying to protect their children.

And instead of using that moment to reevaluate his influence, the legal system buried the body and kept the ideology.

PAS got rebranded. It’s still used. Still cited. Still baked into evaluations. The language may shift—“alienation,” “coaching,” “high-conflict”—but the playbook hasn’t changed.

The Weaponization of PAS

Today, the theory Gardner invented was used to destroy low-income mothers at a higher rate in custody courts. When they raise concerns about abuse, the accused can claim alienation—and the burden of proof flips. The parent trying to shield the child is now seen as the problem.

Wealthier exes can afford legal teams and expert witnesses. Protective parents often can’t. And when you can’t pay to fight, you don’t get justice. You lose your kid. You get court-ordered silence. You get slapped with mental health accusations or contempt charges. You get erased.

The children suffer. The abusers walk away with custody. And Gardner’s ghost smiles from the grave.

Time to Burn the Playbook

We’re long past the point of reform. This ideology needs to be ripped out by the roots. Courts must stop relying on discredited theories pushed by a man with dangerous sympathies for pedophiles and abusers. They need to take child safety seriously, not treat it as a game of psychological chess. They need to listen—actually listen—when a child says they’re afraid.

Yes, people lie in custody fights. But some people tell the truth.

And when the truth is that a child is being abused, the court should be the last place enabling it.