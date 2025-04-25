There’s something deeply broken in the family court system—and no place is that clearer than in the dangerous doctrine of Parental Alienation Syndrome (PAS). This so-called syndrome, pushed into the legal system by one Richard A. Gardner, has caused untold damage to protective parents and vulnerable children. And yet, somehow, it’s still taken seriously in courtrooms across the U.S.
The Birth of a "Syndrome"
Richard Gardner, a child psychiatrist, coined Parental Alienation Syndrome in the 1980s. According to him, PAS occurs when a child turns against one parent (usually the father) due to manipulation by the other (usually the mother). Gardner argued that when children report abuse—especially sexual abuse—it’s often fake. Not just mistaken, but deliberately fabricated by a vengeful parent using the child as a pawn.
When Gardner spoke about “The Parental Alienation Syndrome” on June 24, 1999 at his “One Day Symposium at the Open University in The Netherlands,” he told family court lawyers and vendors gathered there:
“So, I’m going to tell you what I’m going to say first. And that is, that the legislators have power to give judges power to cure the disease Parental Alienation Syndrome. I repeat, the legislators have the power to empower judges, to cure, to prevent the Parental Alienation Syndrome. If the legislators do not give the judges the power to cure this disease, it will continue to grow… and get worse and worse.”
Gardner recommended: Jail time for protective parents who try to protect children from sexual abuse.
He recommended “Threat Therapy” for children who resist spending time with parents who molest them.
Attorneys and guardians ad litem are to tell sexually abused children that the protective parent will be jailed unless the children “visit” with the identified perpetrator.
Protective parents are labeled mentally ill and are only allowed to “visit” the children they tried to protect under “therapeutic supervision.”
All discussion of disclosed abuse and future abuse is prohibited.
His theory didn’t just question certain cases — it created a blanket scenario that cast doubt on nearly all abuse allegations during custody battles. Even when the abuse was real. Especially then.
In a contentious child custody dispute in the suburbs of Pittsburgh a few years ago, three teenage boys begged a family court judge not to force them to continue visits to their father because, they said, he was physically abusive towards them. Rather than believe the boys, the judge relied on the testimony of an expert witness retained by the father, a Columbia University professor of clinical psychiatry, Richard A. Gardner.
Gardner insisted the boys were lying as a result of brainwashing by their mother and recommended something he called "threat therapy". Essentially, the Grieco boys were told they should be respectful and obedient on visits to their father and, if they were not, their mother would go to jail. Shortly afterwards, 16-year-old Nathan Grieco, the eldest of the brothers, hanged himself in his bedroom, leaving behind a diary in which he wrote that life had become an "endless torment". Both Gardner and the court were unrepentant even after the suicide, and it was only after an exposé in the local newspaper that custody arrangements for the two surviving boys were changed.
Let’s be honest: yes, people going through contentious breakups do sometimes lie. Some do try to poison their kids against the other parent. It happens, and it’s not always mothers. But Gardner’s so-called syndrome didn’t bring balance to the courts. It brought bias—and it tipped the scales toward abusers.
Instead of giving judges tools to discern truth, PAS handed them a ready-made excuse to ignore it.
…Gardner was an unpaid part-time clinical professor of child psychiatry at the College of Physicians and Surgeons at Columbia University . He made his money mainly as a forensic expert.
PAS was developed by Dr Richard Gardner in 1985 based on his personal observations and work as an expert witness, often on behalf of fathers accused of molesting their children. Gardner asserted that PAS is very common and he saw manifestations of this syndrome in over 90% of the custody conflicts he evaluated–even when abuse allegations are not raised (Gardner, 1987, p. 67).1 Gardner (September 6, 1993) claimed that PAS is “a disorder of children, arising almost exclusively in child-custody disputes, in which one parent (usually the mother) programs the child to hate the other parent (usually the father).”2
Gardner ‘s theory of PAS has had a profound effect on how the court systems in our country handle allegations of child sexual abuse, especially during divorce. Gardner has authored more than 250 books and articles with advice directed towards mental health professionals, the legal community, divorcing adults and their children. Gardner ‘s private publishing company, Creative Therapeutics, published his many books, cassettes, and videotapes.3 Information available on Gardner ‘s website indicates that he has been certified to testify as an expert in approximately 400 cases, both criminal and civil, in more than 25 states.4 Gardner ‘s work continues to serve as a basis for decisions affecting the welfare of children in courtrooms across the nation. He is considered a leading authority in family courts and has even been described as the “guru” of child custody evaluations.4
Because Gardner ‘s PAS theory is based on his clinical observations–not scientific data–it must be understood in the context of his extreme views concerning women, pedophilia and child sexual abuse.
Gardner’s Troubling Record
This wasn’t some neutral academic trying to make sense of complex custody dynamics. Gardner had a very specific agenda, and his courtroom behavior shows it. He repeatedly testified in custody cases involving incest and child sexual abuse—and nearly always on the side of the accused.
He believed accusations of molestation were usually false. That protective parents were hysterical manipulators. That children were suggestible or even seductive.
In his book Sex Abuse Hysteria: Salem Witch Trials Revisited, Gardner argued that society “overreacts” to pedophilia and claimed that our response to it should be more “realistic,” calling harsh punishments for offenders excessively severe.
Let that sink in. This is the man whose theories still influence family court decisions today.
Not Science—Just Power
Parental Alienation Syndrome has never been accepted by the American Psychiatric Association. It’s never appeared in the DSM. No credible scientific body recognizes it as a legitimate diagnosis. It’s not psychology—it’s courtroom propaganda. And it gave abusive parents (especially those with money and lawyers) a way to flip the narrative.
Now, even when kids disclose abuse, judges are trained to ask: Is this real—or were they coached?
The benefit of the doubt goes to the accused. The suspicion lands on the protective parent. And the child, trapped in the middle, is told they’re lying—or worse, handed back to the person who hurt them.
Gardner’s Disturbing End
In 2003, Gardner died by suicide. The details are brutal: he reportedly stabbed himself in the neck multiple times with a knife. It was violent, bloody, and deeply symbolic. Here was a man whose ideas had torn families apart, justified unspeakable harm, and helped build a legal infrastructure that punishes people for trying to protect their children.
And instead of using that moment to reevaluate his influence, the legal system buried the body and kept the ideology.
PAS got rebranded. It’s still used. Still cited. Still baked into evaluations. The language may shift—“alienation,” “coaching,” “high-conflict”—but the playbook hasn’t changed.
The Weaponization of PAS
Today, the theory Gardner invented was used to destroy low-income mothers at a higher rate in custody courts. When they raise concerns about abuse, the accused can claim alienation—and the burden of proof flips. The parent trying to shield the child is now seen as the problem.
Wealthier exes can afford legal teams and expert witnesses. Protective parents often can’t. And when you can’t pay to fight, you don’t get justice. You lose your kid. You get court-ordered silence. You get slapped with mental health accusations or contempt charges. You get erased.
The children suffer. The abusers walk away with custody. And Gardner’s ghost smiles from the grave.
Time to Burn the Playbook
We’re long past the point of reform. This ideology needs to be ripped out by the roots. Courts must stop relying on discredited theories pushed by a man with dangerous sympathies for pedophiles and abusers. They need to take child safety seriously, not treat it as a game of psychological chess. They need to listen—actually listen—when a child says they’re afraid.
Yes, people lie in custody fights. But some people tell the truth.
And when the truth is that a child is being abused, the court should be the last place enabling it.
Sounds like the philosophy of a pedo to me