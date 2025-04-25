Bodhisattvas Betty

Bodhisattvas Betty

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
NE Garden Guru's avatar
NE Garden Guru
4h

Sounds like the philosophy of a pedo to me

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Me Stuff
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Me & Stuff
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture