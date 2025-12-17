Long before “old money” became polite philanthropy and private school legacies, it was drug money. Real, brutal, addictive, empire backed drug money. What we call elite families today, the names that dominate banking, politics, academia, and culture, are in many cases the descendants of merchants who trafficked opium into societies that resisted it and sought to block it. This is not speculation; it is well documented.

In China and beyond, opium did not just make people sick. It disrupted civilizations, forced wars, and financed entire merchant houses. Those houses, in turn, turned addiction into capital, and capital into permanent power.

The Nineteenth Century Nexus: Opium and Empire

In the early 1800s, Western merchants faced a trade imbalance with China. Europeans and Americans coveted Chinese goods, tea, silk, porcelain, but China wanted nothing Western to pay with except specie (coined money).

Enter opium.

British firms (namely the Sassoons), protected by the British East India Company and backed by British military might, began funneling opium grown in British controlled India into China, illegally according to Qing law, starting around 1800. China resisted, creating a supply crisis. Britain responded with force in the Opium Wars, first from 1839 to 1842 and again from 1856 to 1860, enforcing the right to sell the drug and imposing unequal treaties. Millions of Chinese became addicted, entire social fabrics were weakened, and silver left the country to pay for the drug.

This trade was not just British. American merchants, seeing the British profits, joined the trade, linking their fortunes to the same imperial system. Russell and Company, founded in 1818, became the American leader, moving opium, tea, silk, and silver through covert ports and fast clippers like the Anglona, with bribery and secret contracts ensuring dominance.

Sassoons and Rothschilds: Global Trade Infrastructure

The Sassoons and Rothschilds in the 1800s were not merely wealthy Jewish families. They were the architects of a global trade networks. The Sassoons controlled the physical machinery of the opium trade ships, warehouses, shipping routes, and price manipulation across India and China.

At the same time, Europe’s major banking houses, including the Rothschild network, supplied the broader financial infrastructure that made nineteenth century global trade possible. Credit, insurance, currency exchange, and cross border settlement systems operated through elite banking networks that overlapped socially and commercially with opium merchants, allowing drug profits to be stabilized, moved, and converted into durable wealth.

Marriages, partnerships, and overlapping investments further entwined their interests, transforming what looked like discrete merchant houses into a tightly coordinated international system. In effect, they built the framework of modern global commerce, with opium profits at its foundation. Historical records from trade archives, the Sassoon family papers, and Niall Ferguson’s The House of Rothschild: Money’s Prophets 1798–1848 confirm this interplay between mercantile operations and finance.

But here’s the thing about all the names of the rich, powerful elite throughout history they could shuffle their names and identities, cousins, sisters, brothers, nephews, and mothers, fathers, aunts, and uncles like a deck of cards and no one would know if the guy in the silk suit was your uncle-father, your cousin-mother, your sister-niece, or just the guy who married your nephew and stole your inheritance while you blinked.

The wealthy elite could reinvent themselves almost as quickly as they intermarried with cousins, shifting names, titles, and alliances so seamlessly that no outsider could ever untangle who was related to whom or trace the webs of power connecting them. Can we really believe any of the recorded history or genealogy with any of these people?

Cross and Bones Elite Networks

In the United States, elite educational institutions like Yale became a crucible for reinforcing this mercantile and opium-based elite. Secret societies such as Skull and Bones, founded in 1832, often drew members from families that had profited directly from opium and China trade. Membership acted as a powerful social network, consolidating ties between families like the Delanos, Astors, Perkins, and Russells (or whatever their real names are because they have changed them several times). Through shared educational and social experiences, these societies ensured that wealth, influence, and access to political power remained concentrated. They institutionalized connections across generations, effectively creating a bridge between historical trade profits and modern elite networks.

Connecting the Families: A Global Network

The Sassoons, operating from Bombay and Shanghai in the early to mid 1800s, were central to this imperial opium network, providing capital, shipping infrastructure, and ties to British military protection. Their wealth allowed them to intermarry with European financiers, including Rothschild connections, consolidating trade profits with sovereign banking.

Astor, Delano, and the Original American Drug Cartel

Long before Wall Street and Manhattan real estate defined American wealth, John Jacob Astor was making a killing (literally) selling Ottoman opium into China between 1816 and 1820. Human addiction became his ATM, and his profits were later funneled into land, shipping, and the foundations of Manhattan high society. Astor later left the Chinese opium trade and sold opium solely in Britain.

Astor’s granddaughter, Laura, married into the Delano family, linking two dynasties that had built fortunes off global narcotics, real estate, and ruthless commerce. This was the same logic that allowed a handful of elite families to turn addiction into railroads, banks, towns, and multi-generational influence. One scion, John Jacob Astor IV, was said to have famously went down and perished with the Titanic, a fortune built on human addiction and elite mercantile power, leaving his reported death on the Titanic shrouded in mystery.

Warren Delano Jr., born in 1809, maternal grandfather of Franklin Delano Roosevelt, capitalized on the same China trade through Russell and Company in the 1820s and 1830s. He personally oversaw opium shipments and leveraged them into domestic power, linking Delano wealth directly to the same global opium system that the Sassoons dominated.

Warren Delano, Jr. Image from https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Warren_Delano_Jr.

Boston Brahmin (WASP) families such as the Delanos, Perkins, Sturgis, Forbes, Cabot, Peabody, and Russells were deeply involved as partners and investors in the 1820s through the 1850s. They shared shipping routes, insurers, and brokers, reinforcing each other financially.

Colonel Thomas Handasyd Perkins (1764–1854) smuggled opium from Turkey into Guangzhou. Families intermarried, creating overlapping interests and consolidated influence. Forbes families built fast clippers and reinvested profits into railroads and banking, always intertwined with the same circles.

Across the Atlantic, Rothschilds in Europe were entwined through finance and investment in trade infrastructure from the early 1800s. Together with the Sassoons, they created a network that allowed money to move invisibly between continents, where opium profits could be turned into legitimate institutions and political influence. This network was reinforced socially, politically, and financially. Families married within the network, reinforcing loyalty and consolidating wealth. Trusts, private banks, and joint ventures ensured that money circulated within the same circle. The result was a single interlinked system where opium profits, land, banking, and political power were mutually dependent. Each family’s wealth strengthened the others, creating a global dynasty operating as one entity.

Opium’s Legacy in the United States

In the nineteenth century, the United States was not merely collateral damage in the global opium trade. It was a target. The same drug cartels that had devastated China deliberately pivoted toward the American market, using war, medicine, and respectability as cover. These were not street level traffickers. They were elite merchant families, banking interests, shipping firms, and political insiders. British houses like Jardine Matheson, American firms such as Russell and Company, and Boston Brahmin families including the Delanos functioned as vertically integrated narcotics enterprises. They controlled supply, transport, financing, and distribution, then wrapped the product in legitimacy through state contracts and medical authority.

Warren Delano Jr. (July 13, 1809 – January 17, 1898) was an American merchant known for his involvement in the opium trade during the 19th century. He was born in New Bedford, Massachusetts, as the eldest son of Captain Warren Delano Sr. (1779–1866) and Deborah Perry (née Church) Delano. Following his mother’s death in 1827, his father remarried Elizabeth Adams, the widow of a U.S. Navy Captain. Warren Delano Jr. had siblings including Frederick Delano, Edward Delano, and Franklin Hughes Delano, who was married to Laura Astor, daughter of William Backhouse Astor Sr.

(Quite the web of elite really when you try to make sense of it all)

Warren Delano Jr. sits squarely inside this system. He made a large fortune smuggling opium into Canton, despite its illegality under Chinese law, helping reverse global trade imbalances by turning addiction into currency. Millions of Chinese were enslaved by narcotics. When China resisted, Western powers enforced the trade militarily. Delano witnessed this destruction firsthand and profited from it. He then brought the same machinery home.

The Civil War created the perfect domestic opportunity. Massive numbers of injured bodies. Centralized medical procurement. Government funding. Delano and others like him supplied opium directly to the U.S. War Department’s Medical Bureau. Opium, morphine, and laudanum (a tincture of opium containing approximately 10% powdered opium by weight) flooded military hospitals, then civilian life. Soldiers were dosed repeatedly.

The years after the Civil War saw some of the worst rates of opiate addiction in the nation, especially in the American South. Opiate dependency in certain southern communities was either as bad or worse than anywhere else in the world. According to a journal article by historian Dillon Carroll, “In Atlanta, for instance, 2 out of every 1,000 people were addicted to an opioid. The worst southern city, though, was Shreveport, Louisiana, where almost 10 out of every 1,000 were addicted to opium or morphine”[5]. The same article found that opiate consumption was much higher among white soldiers than black soldiers. The article does not explain why there was a significant difference in addiction rates between the races but does attempt to explain why the addiction rates were so high. In the South, millions of lives were adversely affected by the Civil War whether it be through property loss or through the loss of a loved one. Carroll offers the theory that some Southerners turned to opium and heroin to ease the pain of that familial loss.

Women were prescribed opiates for menstruation, pregnancy, childbirth, and nervous disorders. Laudanum was marketed as safe for mothers and infants. This was not incidental exposure. It was saturation.

Warren Delano and other wealthy families along the Hudson River, including the Roosevelts did not experience the losses of the war as others did, in part because the gentlemen did not fight. The wealthy living along the Hudson River remained untouched by the havoc experienced by of the rest of the country. Warren Delano contributed to the Union war effort by shipping opium to the Medical Bureau of the U.S. War Department. While this contribution has been hailed as a humanitarian effort to ease the pain of the wounded and dying, the fact remains that Warren Delano was able to recoup his wealth from the trade in opium. Sara Delano in China For the duration of the Civil War, Catherine and the first seven Delano children sailed to China to join Warren. Sara Delano, later to become the wife of James Roosevelt and mother of President Roosevelt, was seven at the time of the voyage. Unfazed by the irregularity of being at sea, Catherine made sure that her children continued their education. When not completing their school lessons, the Delano children enjoyed sliding across the pitching deck, learning to tie knots and the basics of ship navigation, swinging from ropes, and using signal flags to communicate across the length of the ship. Sailing on her father”s ship, The Surprise, was one of the most thrilling events of Sara Delano Roosevelt’s life and an experience she would surely have shared with her son who so admired his family’s maritime history. After a voyage that lasted a little over four months, the Delano family arrived in Hong Kong and traveled a short distance to the Rose Hill home located in a community comprised of American and European families. Aside from a very occasional trip to a neighboring estate, the Delano children were ensconced inside the walled yard of Rose Hill. Their experience of Chinese culture was minimal. Warren additionally prevented his children from learning the Chinese language is an attempt to shelter them from insults. After an exciting adventure on the sea, living in China had to be comparatively dull. In 1864 the eldest four Delano children returned to the United States in order to properly continue their education. In was not long after, however, that they had further sailing adventures on their way to Europe to study in prestigious schools. Sara attended school in Paris, but she would be reunited with the whole of her family during holidays when they toured Europe.

What followed was the first American opioid epidemic. Physicians knew that these opium-based substances were highly addictive, but they prescribed them like candy anyways. Hundreds of thousands became dependent.

Veterans returned unable to work. Families collapsed. Pensions were revoked. Property was lost. Vets were sent to insane asylums for their addictions. Entire communities were hollowed out. The social and economic damage was enormous, but it was framed as individual weakness rather than a profit driven system that knowingly commodified addiction at population scale.

Meanwhile, profits from the opium trade flowed into the same places elite capital reliably sought land, railroads, banks, insurance firms, shipping enterprises, and town building projects. Warren Delano Jr. himself converted wealth earned in the China trade into American land and infrastructure, working within the same development networks as figures like Asa Packer. When financial panics erased paper fortunes, the response among merchant elites was not reform but reinvestment, as capital shifted forms and locations while the underlying system remained intact.

This was not a failure of oversight. It was a coordinated extraction. The United States was flooded with addictive drugs through trusted institutions, its population weakened, and its wealth transferred upward into the same elite networks that had already perfected this model overseas. That is what the nineteenth century opium trade actually was. Not trade. Not medicine. But cartel behavior at state scale. And that architecture did not disappear. It evolved.

Empire, Addiction, and the Construction of Power

The Sassoons, Rothschilds, Delanos, Perkins, Astors, Russells, Forbes, Cabots, Peabodys and many other so called “elite” families did not act as isolated families. They were nodes in a single global network in the 19th century. They reinforced each other financially, socially, and politically. They married, partnered, and recycled wealth across borders and generations, ensuring that power and influence remained tightly concentrated. This is not a story of coincidental fortunes. Bloodlines, business partnerships, and social alliances combined to create a continuous system of wealth accumulation. Institutions replaced names, wrongdoings were largely kept out of the history books, trusts replaced inheritance, and the system persisted unnoticed by most of the public.

Opium slavery in India, narcotics devastation in China, and wartime opiate distribution in the United States were all phases of this single economic system. Addiction became capital, capital became permanence, and permanence became power. The question is not whether this web exists. The question is why we still pretend it does not.