In a world where scientific and medical authorities are typically seen as bastions of truth, the COVID-19 pandemic has presented itself as a profound puzzle. We have been led to believe that a novel virus is the sole culprit behind the global health crisis, but as we scrutinize this narrative, it becomes evident that our understanding is far from complete. This pandemic appears to have been orchestrated with a precision that raises significant questions about its true nature and the validity of the information we've been given.
The Illusion of Certainty
From the beginning, the COVID-19 narrative has been marked by an air of definitive knowledge. A novel virus was touted as the cause of a worldwide health emergency, yet the methods used to identify and characterize this virus—particularly the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) testing—have faced substantial criticism. PCR testing, while widely used, has been noted for its limitations and susceptibility to false positives, casting doubt on the accuracy and reliability of the pandemic data we’ve been presented with.
A Planned Event?
The hypothesis that COVID-19 was not merely an unexpected outbreak but a meticulously planned event is increasingly compelling. The fact that no virus has been definitively isolated or proven to cause the disease raises critical questions about the validity of the entire pandemic narrative. If the purported virus remains unproven, then the explanations and interventions built upon this premise must also be reexamined. This potential orchestration suggests a broader agenda behind the pandemic, challenging the simplistic virus-centric narrative.
The Overlooked Culprits: Nanoparticles and Aerosolized Agents
As we explore alternative explanations, the role of nanoparticles and aerosolized agents in respiratory ailments comes into focus. These substances, widely used in various industries, might contribute to symptoms similar to those attributed to COVID-19:
Metallic Nanoparticles: Elements such as silver, gold, and titanium dioxide, used in numerous applications, can cause oxidative stress and inflammation when inhaled. This can lead to symptoms like chronic coughing, shortness of breath, and severe respiratory distress, mirroring the symptoms of COVID-19. Additionally, these particles have been linked to endothelial damage and blood clot formation, similar to complications observed in severe COVID-19 cases.
Silica Nanoparticles: Common in construction and manufacturing, silica nanoparticles are known to cause pneumoconiosis, chronic inflammation, and lung fibrosis. Symptoms include persistent cough, shortness of breath, and chest pain—conditions that overlap significantly with those attributed to severe respiratory infections. Silica exposure has also been associated with an increased risk of developing cardiovascular problems, including blood clots.
Carbon Nanotubes: Employed in electronics and medicine, carbon nanotubes can cause respiratory issues, lung damage, and fibrosis. These effects often present as chronic cough, breathlessness, and pulmonary inflammation, paralleling symptoms of serious respiratory infections. Additionally, carbon nanotubes can induce systemic inflammation, potentially leading to complications such as blood clotting disorders.
Aerosolized Chemical Agents: Exposure to gases like phosgene and chlorine can result in severe respiratory symptoms, including cough, shortness of breath, and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). These symptoms are closely related to those attributed to COVID-19. Moreover, inhalation of these chemicals can cause inflammation and damage to blood vessels, leading to complications like blood clots.
Glass-Like Particles: Reports and imaging of COVID-19 pneumonia often feature opaque, glass-like opacities in lung scans, referred to as "ground-glass opacities." These abnormalities, which resemble forms of lung damage, could be caused by inhaled glass-like particles or similar substances. Such particles might be introduced into the environment through various means, including aerosolization or spraying.
Potential Sources: Glass-like particles could originate from industrial processes or deliberate dispersal. For instance, silica dust or fibers from construction materials, or even specific types of industrial waste, might be aerosolized and inhaled. Inhalation of these particles can lead to chronic respiratory issues, including cough, shortness of breath, and severe inflammation. The persistence of these symptoms and the presence of glass-like opacities in lung scans could be attributed to such exposures.
Symptoms Caused: Exposure to glass-like particles, such as those from silica or asbestos, can cause chronic cough, breathlessness, chest pain, and lung fibrosis. These symptoms align closely with those observed in severe respiratory conditions attributed to COVID-19. Additionally, such exposures can lead to systemic inflammation and complications like blood clots, further mimicking severe COVID-19 symptoms.
Deployment and Concealment: The Perfect Cover-Up?
Consider the possibility that nanoparticles or aerosolized agents could have been deliberately deployed, potentially without raising immediate alarms. Modern technology and industrial practices make it feasible to disperse such substances in ways that are difficult to detect and attribute. The aerosolization of fine particles or chemicals could occur through a variety of methods, including atmospheric release, industrial emissions, or covert spraying.
The sophisticated nature of these technologies means that detecting their presence and assessing their impact can be incredibly challenging. How can anyone with certainty assert that such deployment did not occur, especially when considering the historical precedent of covert operations and environmental manipulation? The deliberate dispersal of these particles could easily be masked by the more visible and publicized narrative of a viral pandemic, obscuring the true cause of the symptoms experienced by millions.
5G and COVID-19 Symptoms: A Suspicious Correlation
Recent observations have noted a troubling correlation between the deployment of 5G technology and higher incidences of symptoms commonly associated with COVID-19. This raises the question: could there be an interplay between environmental factors and the health issues we've seen? One hypothesis suggests that nanoparticles or other aerosolized substances, when combined with 5G technology, could exacerbate respiratory symptoms. The electromagnetic radiation from 5G may interact with these particles, potentially increasing their inflammatory effects and contributing to more severe health outcomes.
The history of covert CIA and military operations, notorious for their unethical experiments on humans, adds weight to concerns about possible malevolent uses of technology and environmental manipulation. Given this background, it is not implausible to consider that the pandemic's symptoms might be influenced by a combination of environmental factors, including new technologies and potentially harmful substances.
The Grand Finale: COVID-19—A Play in Three Acts?
The COVID-19 pandemic, as we currently understand it, seems to be driven by more than just a novel virus. The potential orchestration of the pandemic, coupled with the lack of definitive evidence for the virus, suggests that a more complex set of factors may be at play. The interplay between environmental pollutants, new technologies like 5G, and covert historical practices raises serious questions about what was truly done and why. As we navigate this complex landscape, it is essential to critically evaluate all evidence, question established narratives, and seek a comprehensive understanding of the true nature of what this illness really is.
.
… And were the PCR nasal insertions
themselves toxic accelerants ?
… If not
Why test the asymptomatic ?
.
There is no such thing as “Covid 19” except as a criminal conspiracy.
The facts on the ground show conclusively that vulnerable elderly, poor and disabled people were killed en masse in hospitals and nursing homes in Spring 2020 mainly via vents/propofol/fentanyl/midazolam applications. Neglect which resulted in starvation and dehydration also played a role in the slaughter as did mass cardiac arrest deaths which occurred at-home in urban centers- people stayed away from hospitals/ER's due to fear so early stage cardiac arrest symptoms were not treated.
Unilateral DNR's aided and abetted these crimes.
Following this individuals were killed en masse in hospitals using the same treatments as above as well as remdesivir, barcinitib and assorted toxic cocktails.
Following that we have the deadly addition of the toxic mRNA injections. Into that mix we must add deadly impacts of lockdowns and economic devastation. Any and all talk about a "virus" is superfluous- it was mass murder by policy from which large financial investors profited at a record setting pace- the largest upwards transfer of wealth in history- conveniently "Covid" provides cover for that.
Without the fear-mongering propaganda campaign no one would’ve noticed anything unusual about the last three flu seasons because there was nothing unusual, except for the criminal, murderous, and utterly unscientific lockdown policies and "health protocols" in response to the non- existent threat.
What happened in 2020 was simply that the flu was re-branded and repurposed- the term "Covid-19" was invented to turn the seasonal virus into the equivalent of the mythical “Al-Qaeda” meaning to terrorize the population with the false construct of a boogeyman.
The COVID phenomenon cannot be understood without understanding the un-televised 2019-2020 unprecedented financial collapse threatening the entire global financial system. What this manufactured crisis conveniently camouflages is that we are in the midst of a planned total economic collapse- a collapse which was inevitable.
The timing of the COVID fraud became necessary as world markets were faced with an emergency debt crisis in Fall of 2019 which popped up in formerly mostly liquid markets: Repo Markets, Money Markets and Foreign Exchange Markets. Western governments began a rush to salvage this decaying system, stem this cataclysmic landslide, bail out large scale investors and proactively install a security infrastructure to control the inevitable social disorder resulting from this collapse.
This to be followed by a global financial reset, after a period of hyperinflation, destroying both the value of debt and the corresponding paper claims. That’s the coup: global hyperinflation to vaporize the assets of the masses and the states in order to hand over public assets to private investors. This allows the ruling class to mop up properties (bankrupted small businesses, foreclosed homes etc.) in order to stake limitless claims on everything in the world. Without any external threat like a ‘Killer Virus’ this massive financial collapse would have immediately caused panic and threatened dollar credibility. Without the Covid-19 smokescreen this widespread Ponzi Scheme and the ongoing historical wealth transfer would be seen for what they are- ongoing theft by the financial aristocracy.
As the “War on Terror” illustrated, these deep events are constructed to exploit as many different lines of acquisition as possible. With the “Covid Pandemic” replacing the phony “War on Terror” yet another revamped “worldwide crisis” miraculously morphs into a ruling class multi-purpose golden opportunity. We are living through the biggest worldwide organized crime since WW2.
The scale of the deception is too large for even many who consider themselves “in the know” to accept or comprehend and remain trapped in some version of the “Covid” merry-go-round. Others are still asleep or traumatized as the social fabric is being smashed to pieces as the world around them is being completely transformed.
Put simply, Covid-19 was not a widespread medical emergency, it was a money laundering scheme, a massive psychological operation and a smoke screen for a complete overhaul and restructuring of the current social and economic world order.
Covid-19, the disease, is nothing more than a disease of ATTRIBUTION.
Covid-19, the media event, was the Trojan Horse constructed to usher in a complete transformation of our society.
Covid-19, the operation, was never an epidemiological event, it is a business model meant to increase the portfolios of the super-wealthy.