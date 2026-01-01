Bodhisattvas Betty

Bodhisattvas Betty

Allen
3h

The COVID-19 phenomenon cannot be fully understood without recognizing the unprecedented financial collapse threatening the entire global financial system in 2019-2020. The pandemic narrative served as a smokescreen for this economic crisis and the subsequent massive wealth transfer.

The timing of the COVID-19 operation became necessary as world markets faced an emergency debt crisis in the fall of 2019. This crisis began to unravel in earnest, particularly in the Repo Markets, Money Markets, and Foreign Exchange Markets. The manufactured perception of a global medical emergency provided the rationale and opportunity to freeze the US banking collapse with massive injections of cash.

Somewhere in the neighborhood of $8-10 trillion was paid to US banks up until March 2020 with an additional $5 trillion in economic stimulus promised by the Fed.

Without the COVID-19 smokescreen, this widespread racketeering operation and the ongoing historical wealth transfer would have been exposed for what they are – ongoing theft by the financial aristocracy. The pandemic provided the perfect cover for this massive economic restructuring, allowing for unprecedented bailouts and wealth consolidation under the guise of emergency measures.

This manufactured crisis allowed the financial elites to implement long-planned economic changes while suppressing potential public outcry through fear and restrictive measures. The COVID-19 operation thus served as both a distraction from and a facilitator of one of the largest upward transfers of wealth in human history.

It’s vital that people understand the connections here to the massive escalation in the cost of living across the Western World. This isn’t simply an academic exercise. The across the board increases in cost of living- housing, energy, food, transportation and virtually all goods and services- is a direct and intentional outcome of this operation.

2 replies by Me Stuff and others
TheyLied's avatar
TheyLied
4h

Excellent recap! and TheyLied about lockdowns, masks, PCR tests, "vaccines" etc. to achieve their wealth transfer and control of society.

1 reply by Me Stuff
5 more comments...

