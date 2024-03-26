Robert Langer, a chemical engineer and entrepreneur, oversees the largest biomedical engineering research laboratory globally at MIT. Additionally, he has founded numerous biotech companies, among them Moderna Therapeutics, which has garnered attention for its development of a COVID vaccine.

In a prior Substack, we probed deep into the inscrutable world of bio-tech billionaire Dr. Robert Langer, the co-mastermind behind Moderna, who also happens to hold court as an advisor on the board of Nanobiosym (a biotech company backed by Foster Coulson from The Wellness Company and his associates via their venture, Integro Cap). While exploring various aspects of Langer and others' work, a multitude of discoveries were uncovered concerning the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Collaborations between Robert Langer and the Gates Foundation have spawned a series of ambitious technological endeavors over many years, ranging from self-boosting vaccines to remote-controlled birth control methods and tissue engineering with synthetic nanotechnology.

However, beneath the facade of scientific innovation and philanthropy among these stakeholders and many others involved with them lies a murky undercurrent of potential misuse and exploitation

The development of self-boosting nanoparticle vaccines could theoretically grant unprecedented control over individuals' immune responses, raising concerns about the potential for coercion or manipulation. Similarly, remote-controlled birth control methods could be weaponized to exert control over reproductive rights, particularly in vulnerable populations. Tissue engineering with synthetic nanotechnology opens doors to the creation of artificial organs, but it also raises ethical questions about the potential commodification of human body parts and exploitation of the disadvantaged.

These collaborations, while ostensibly aimed at improving global health, carry the looming specter of nefarious actions, with the Gates Foundation potentially wielding its considerable influence and resources to shape agendas that serve its own interests rather than the greater good. As such, scrutiny of these collaborations is not only warranted but essential to ensure that technological advancements are used responsibly and ethically.

Langer's extensive partnerships with Gates and other controversial individuals and organizations have raised questions and prompted scrutiny. This scrutiny has now extended to another collaboration and novel technology that wasn't previously explored in the previous substack, delving deeper into Dr. Robert Langer's involvement with a company known as SiO2, which also goes by the names Sio2 Materials Science or SiO2 Medical Products Inc. Dr. Robert Langer mentions that he has been working with the founder of Sio2 since 1995.

Spanning over what appears to be at least a decade, this SiO2, in collaboration with the Department of Defense and numerous partners, provided technology deployed during the COVID-19 pandemic. SiO2 employs a plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PEVCD) process to produce their novel vials, syringes, and tubing, involving the deposition of thin film coatings using plasma activation.

“The nation can produce all the vaccines we want, but we must have appropriate containers to store them and deliver them to patients safely,” explained Dr. Robert S. Langer, institute professor at MIT and advisor to SiO2. “Many drug development and drug formulation innovations can be limited due to variables associated with traditional glass vials and syringes. The SiO2 vials and syringes eliminate these variables and allow drug development partners to bring their innovations to life.”

SiO2 was founded in 2012 to develop and produce a proprietary container technology which fuses the benefits of glass and plastic, without the key drawbacks of either, to address major unmet needs for container systems in the molecular diagnostics and pharmaceuticals industries. Molecular diagnostics is an emerging and rapidly growing segment of diagnostic testing. The breadth of new assays across various diseases (e.g., cancer) with higher accuracy using next-generation sequencing technologies and lower pricing has driven strong growth in the field of genetic/genomic testing. For example, the growth in liquid biopsies is expected in the long-term given the range of addressable applications from screening to monitoring to companion diagnostic testing. In 2021, SiO2 commercialized a blood collection tube with a proprietary preservative to address the genetic testing market. Image from https://www.sio2ms.com/technology/coating/ Traditional glass containers (e.g., vials, cartridges, and syringes) were developed with conventional chemical drug compounds in mind and have seen limited innovation and improvements over the last fifty years. In contrast, biologic development has given rise to drug formulations with higher sensitivities to particles, metal ions, and other environmental contaminants, and while biopharmaceuticals comprise only 30% of FDA-approved drugs and vaccines on the market today, they comprise approximately 70% of drugs currently under development. Over the past ten years, SiO2 has worked collaboratively with our customers to design, produce, and commercialize vials and syringes specifically for biologic drugs formulations, including bioengineered vaccines (mRNA), antibody drug conjugates (ADC), and cell and gene therapies (CGT).

Robert Abrams, at the helm of C.V. Holdings, which was founded in Amsterdam, New York in 2002, and the founder of SiO2, traces his legacy back to his father's founding of the family business in 1915. Since joining his father’s business in 1953, Abrams has steered the company's trajectory, initially rooted in agri-business with extensive involvement in the dairy industry, into diversification, including a pivotal venture into plastics in 1962. He oversaw entities like CSP Technologies, Inc., Capital Plastic Products, Capital Cups, CMD, and SiO2 Medical Products, Inc. Abrams helped mold the family enterprise into a multifaceted conglomerate. With products ranging from medical devices targeting diabetes care to dairy testing vials and containers for iconic brands like M&M Mars. The company, now headquartered in Auburn, Alabama, has a long history of producing iconic plastic containers, including the first milk jug with handles in the 1960s and pocket-size pop-top tubes for mini-M&Ms.

Abrams helped SiO2 transition around 2011/2012 to specialize in producing containers for the pharmaceutical industry. The company appears to have relocated from New York to Alabama in 1997, but specific details about its timelines and operations remain elusive. The company is also described as, “a privately-owned U.S. advanced materials science corporation introducing breakthrough disruptive technology for packaging biological pharmaceuticals and vaccines…”

The identity of the individual who initiated this private company and the precise timing of its establishment were a little difficult to track down. It took some work and it is still a little unclear. When mentioned, the company is depicted as being under the management of the same family for over a century, with limited additional details available. It seems that the company is affiliated with the Robert S. Abrams family, as he is listed as the founder of SiO2 after some investigating.

The Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) contracted funding with SiO2 to manufacture their specially coated vials geared largely for Moderna products to the tune of 143 million as of June 2020 (although SiO2 and BARDA seemingly had previously worked together with other stakeholders since 2012 on developing this technology).

It is a little perplexing as to why the once available link to the SiO2/BARDA contract is no longer available on the company website link once found here: https://www.sio2ms.com/news/48-barda. And who knows how much the total contracts between BARDA and SiO2 really totaled since 2012? This information doesn’t seem to be as transparent as their novel wonder polymer glass.

Image from https://www.sio2ms.com/news/48-barda

In 2021, the Department of Defense (DoD) also contracted with SiO2 to help roll out this innovative and fascinating technology.

Alabama Senator Richard Craig Shelby, who served six terms in the U.S. Senate from 1987 until his sudden retirement in late 2022/early 2023, appears to be linked to helping secure funding and contracts between SiO2 and the federal government. While SiO2 expressed gratitude for Senator Shelby's support, some critics speculate about the potential for nefarious dealings or conflicts of interest in his involvement. Senator Shelby's political career, marked by his party switching from Democrat to Republican in 1994, adds complexity to the situation. Despite his reputation as a populist advocating for individual interests, some view his ties to corporate entities with suspicion. SiO2's presence in Auburn, Alabama, is seen as beneficial, but questions remain about the extent of Senator Shelby's influence and any potential ethical implications. Wonder what his retirement package included?

On another interesting note, the Retirement Systems of Alabama (RSA) provided startup financing of $70 million to SiO2 in Auburn, Alabama, allowing them to build a research and manufacturing facility for their novel biomedical containers. SiO2 borrowed the funds to develop containers that combine the benefits of glass and plastic. The loan, secured with 37 patents, intellectual property, stock, and other assets, was recently repaid with interest, totaling $128 million. The RSA still holds over 12% of the company's stock, which is currently valued at over $1.8 billion. SiO2 founder Robert Abrams commended RSA's foresight in investing in companies that yield both financial returns and job opportunities for the state.

But wait. Robert Abrams, founder and CEO of SIO2 and majority owner of CV Holdings at the time, testified during the Alabama Speaker Mike Hubbard trial on June 2, 2016. Hubbard was accused of ethics violations, allegedly using his position to secure a consulting contract with CV Holdings and leveraging state resources for the company's benefit.

Abrams testified that Hubbard arranged meetings with Governor Robert Bentley and Secretary of Commerce Greg Canfield to discuss funding for a workforce training facility. Additionally, Hubbard reportedly assisted Abrams' company in expediting a patent approval process, citing significant financial implications. Hubbard's former Chief of Staff, Josh Blades, testified that Hubbard emphasized the importance of obtaining the patent swiftly, mentioning "$100,000 reasons" for urgency. Some allegations also involved Abrams' product, the first insulated sippy cup, which gained success and led to ventures in coffee cups. Capital Cups, affiliated with Abrams, hired Hubbard as a consultant for his sports connections. Capital Cups not only made children's sippy cups, they also made insulated coffee cups for stores such as Dunkin Donuts, 7-11, etc… food, retail, sports and fundraising industries (more on this later).

Despite Hubbard's legislative role, Abrams claimed Hubbard assured him of no conflict, citing permission from the state ethics committee. Hubbard was later convicted on 12 charges of violating state ethics laws, facing accusations of using his political positions for personal gain, while his defense argued the legality of his actions within ethical boundaries and business norms. All of this appears to be above board in terms of business dealings, doesn’t it?

In what appears to be a very murky happenstance, the Retirement Systems of Alabama (RSA) extended that $78 million loan to kickstart a the SiO2 manufacturing facility, embroiling its owner, Robert Abrams, in the legal saga surrounding House Speaker Mike Hubbard. Allegations surfaced that Hubbard improperly lobbied for Abrams' firm before state authorities. Abrams, who hired Hubbard as a consultant for his plastic cup company, faced accusations of unlawful lobbying, utilizing state resources for personal gain. Despite denials from Hubbard's camp, court filings revealed the entanglement of state machinery in private interests. The RSA's involvement traces back to a 2010 contract signed by Abrams with former Governor Bob Riley, laying the groundwork for an investment deal. The RSA's interest in Abrams' venture materialized following a tour of his existing facilities, culminating in a multimillion-dollar loan secured by patents and assets. Despite controversy, RSA data indicated those profitable returns on the Si02 deal. Alabama's pension system injected funds into CV Holdings for its Si02 Medical Products plant, signaling an intertwining of political and financial interests.

And adding to the tangled web of political and dodgy financial maneuvers, in September 2020, SiO2 conveniently struck a deal with the Canadian government to furnish vials for a whopping 80 million vaccine doses.

SiO2 wasn't the sole entity with dubious stakeholders and questionable motives. In May 2020, Pfizer signed and publicly disclosed an extensive procurement agreement with Corning Glass for their innovative aluminosilicate Valor vial technology, intended for their COVID-19 vaccines. As with the novel SiO2 technology, the Corning technology was also created prior to the pandemic and ushered through under Operation Warp Speed. In June 2020, BARDA also provided Corning with a $204 million contract to boost Valor vial production. However, the details of this arrangement warrant a separate discussion altogether.

It is quite suspicious that this technology utilizied by Moderna and Pfizer was developed prior to the pandemic and fast-tracked under Operation Warp Speed. Whenever these groups tout something as essential or beneficial, it should foster skepticism about its true nature and potential impact on human health. After all, conventional syringes and vials have been in use for decades, so what was the real need for this supposedly innovative technology that was already made years ago and ushered through at warp speed during the pandemic?

In December 2021, Doosan Corporation, a South Korean conglomerate established in 1896, also announced an exclusive partnership to market and distribute SiO2's vials, syringes, and blood collection tubes in Asia/Oceania.

The collaboration, initially targeting pharmaceutical and diagnostics markets, aimed to expand into other sectors through joint technology development. As part of the partnership, Doosan invested $100 million into SiO2 and committed substantial resources to accelerate business growth in Asia/Oceania.

Lawrence Ganti, President of SiO2 Materials Sciences, emphasized the significant market opportunity in the Asia and Oceania region for vials and syringes designed for biologic drugs and vaccines. SiO2's technology, combining the supposed benefits of glass and plastic, has been widely utilized in the packaging of hundreds of millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses globally. Doosan viewed South Korea as a strategic hub for biologic drug manufacturing and believed SiO2's technology would enhance drug and vaccine packaging. The partnership aimed to leverage SiO2's potential and jointly develop new technologies and products.

As great as this technology is posited to be, thorough and independent investigation is imperative to uncover the true nature of this technology and its potential health implications.

The novel syringes have this innovative special polymer and plasma “coating” technology.

As does the vials.

Fear not, for we're assured that it's entirely safe and in the best interest of all. No need to inquire further about the novel proprietary barrier technology, right? Simply trust the expertise of those adorned in white lab coats and bearing degrees. After all, as Milgram demonstrated, it's perfectly fine to do so!

The push for this technology in May of 2020 was exaggerated by claims of a sand shortage. That's right, sand.

In 2020, Rick Bright, the former director of the U.S. BARDA, claimed in a whistleblower complaint that it could take two years to make enough vials and syringes for U.S. vaccine needs for the COVID-19 pandemic (seemingly over not having enough sand).

Therefore, it was deemed crucial to adopt this innovative non-sand vial and syringe technology to ensure there were enough resources for COVID vaccines, purportedly undergoing clinical trials at the time.

In yet another strange turn of events, despite the longstanding presence of the Abrams family businesses for over a century and their acquisition of numerous contracts and financial backing, SiO2 filed for bankruptcy in March 2023 under circumstances that appear dubious at best. The bankruptcy appears questionable given that on December 22, 2021, SiO2 announced its successful acquisition of a new $205 million five-year facility from funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. This funding was to be utilized to refinance existing senior debt and allocate funds towards general corporate purposes and growth initiatives. Nevertheless, in 2023, SiO2 proceeded with filing for bankruptcy and subsequently underwent acquisition by Oaktree Capital Management LP following its emergence from Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Despite filing for bankruptcy, both the SiO2 facility in Alabama and the recently established facility in Switzerland, SiO2 Material Sciences Europe AG, (as of August 2022) appear to remain operational. Nonetheless, there have been some interesting historical findings surrounding the company's financial history and business transactions

It's fascinating to note that on Crunchbase, there's a Robert Abrams listed as the founder and chairman of SiO2 Materials Science. He appears considerably younger than the Robert Abrams involved in the 2016 testimony regarding the Hubbard scandal. Moreover, this individual appears to operate from Israel and Asia. Could he possibly be a descendant of Robert S. Abrams, the same name associated with the family business?

The Crunchbase website includes a LinkedIn hyperlink directing users to the individual's LinkedIn profile. The LinkedIn profile linked on Crunchbase doesn't mention anything about SiO2. Could this be an error on Crunchbase's part?

However, this individual named Robert Abrams possesses a notably intriguing resume on LinkedIn.

Are novel technologies and innovations always a great idea? Can we truly consider them safe? Capitol Cups (in late 2018, NTL Brands, a domestic manufacturing company, purchased Capitol Cups), under the leadership of Mr. Abrams, played a role in popularizing plastic cups, including those designed for children, among countless other businesses. However, it's worth noting concerns regarding the health side effects of plastic cups, such as potential chemical leaching that may pose risks to human health. While innovations offer benefits, they require careful consideration of their broader implications, particularly concerning safety.

Although plastic cups and disposable cups with special coatings inside provide convenience, it's important to recognize their potential adverse effects on human health. Despite their widespread popularity, particularly due to Mr. Abrams' involvement in their promotion and sale, consumers should be aware of the potential risks associated with their usage. Each cup typically includes a number indicating its composition, yet many individuals are unaware of the potential health hazards linked to these cups.

While the technology employed in Mr. Abrams' SiO2 technology appears distinct from that used in his well-known plastic cups, could vaccines that are stored in vials coated using a plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PEVCD) process, like the COVID-19 vaccines in the SiO2 vials, cause potential risks from contamination or interaction between the vaccine and the coating material. While the coating materials themselves may seem innocuous when applied correctly and in controlled environments, couldn’t there be a possibility they could pose health risks. Contaminants from the coating process might leach into the vaccine, affecting its safety or efficacy, and some vaccines may react adversely to the coating material or residual chemicals. Regulatory scrutiny ensures coatings meet safety standards, but since millions of vials are produced, it would be challenging to guarantee the safety of each one. Thorough cleaning, validation procedures, and compatibility testing are essential to mitigate risks. Proper labeling and documentation accompany coated vials to inform healthcare professionals and patients about any precautions needed. But was any of this really done while these technologies were being pushed out at warp speed?