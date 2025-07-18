Bodhisattvas Betty

Bodhisattvas Betty

Joel Bruce Wallach
9h

A.I. will become so aware that many people will give their mental and spiritual sovereignty away to A.I. The key to resistance is to acknowledge and own the one thing you have, but that A.I. can never have. That unique something is your divine soul.

Your soul is your deepest, truest essence. But it's not enough to just know that you have a soul. It's necessary that you actively go within to access your infinite divine essence.

Once you do this, you create a feedback loop between your conscious awareness and your soul essence, and it becomes stronger and more secure each day. And that's something that A.I. can never take away from you – unless you let it.

Amaterasu Solar
8h

Indeed, ai is a ghastly tool. And no doubt it is not being used to better things for Humanity.

I will point out that "illegal" is meaningless. In some places it's "illegal" to collect rain water, FFS. The better term would be unEthical. Many things in that ghastly and psychopathic legal/governmental system are unEthical.

I do not consent to that wretched system, and We would be far better off if We all stood on Ethical ground (MUCH higher ground than the legal sewer), under the three Laws of Ethics.

The three Laws of Ethics (Natural Law expressed as the three things not to do):

1. Do not willfully and without fully informed consent hurt or kill the flesh of anOther

2. Do not willfully and without fully informed consent take or damage anything that does not belong to You alone

3. Do not willfully defraud anOther (which can only happen without fully informed consent)

