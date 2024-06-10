The Public Health Emergency Medical Countermeasures Enterprise (PHEMCE) was established in July 2006 by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) under the leadership of then-Secretary Michael Leavitt.

This initiative aimed to coordinate federal efforts in preparing for and responding to public health emergencies, particularly those involving chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) threats. PHEMCE brought together various federal agencies, including:

Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR)

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

National Institutes of Health (NIH)

Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) Department of Defense (DoD) Chemical and Biological Defense Program (CBDP)

Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA)

Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA)

Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense (JPEO-CBRND) Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Office of Health Affairs (OHA)

Science and Technology Directorate (S&T)

Science and Technology Directorate (S&T)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Department of Justice (DOJ) Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Department of Energy (DOE) National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA)

Office of Intelligence and Counterintelligence (IN)

These agencies work together to coordinate and manage the federal government’s response to public health emergencies, particularly those involving chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) threats, pandemics, and emerging infectious diseases.

While local health departments are not formal members of PHEMCE, they play a crucial role in the public health emergency response and often collaborate with PHEMCE agencies.

This collaboration ensures that medical countermeasures and other resources developed at the federal level can be effectively distributed and utilized at the local level during public health emergencies. Local health departments often work in coordination with the CDC and other PHEMCE agencies to implement public health preparedness and response strategies.

The establishment of PHEMCE occurred during the presidency of George W. Bush, whose administration placed a strong emphasis on biodefense and public health preparedness in the aftermath of the September 11, 2001, “terrorist” attacks and the supposed subsequent anthrax attacks.

The establishment of PHEMCE post-9/11 was ostensibly aimed at bolstering the nation's defenses against public health threats, but it also enabled the government to significantly extend its reach, often in ways that some view as infringing on constitutional rights.

Laws such as the USA PATRIOT Act, the Public Health Security and Bioterrorism Preparedness and Response Act of 2002, and the Pandemic and All-Hazards Preparedness Act (PAHPA) of 2006 granted extensive powers to federal agencies, including the ability to enforce quarantines, conduct widespread surveillance, and deploy medical countermeasures with minimal oversight.

These measures, while justified under the guise of protecting national security and public health, have increasingly been criticized as overreaches that compromise personal freedoms.

Adding to the controversy is a growing movement that questions the scientific foundations of these responses, arguing that viruses have never been conclusively isolated or proven to cause illness. Critics claim that this casts doubt on the legitimacy of the public health measures implemented, suggesting a nefarious exploitation of public health authority to exercise control over the populace.

The critical question is whether any of the dystopian nightmares encountered during the COVID-19 pandemic over the past four years could have occurred without the establishment of this organization.

This organization has the authority to surpass constitutional limits, implementing measures that would have been considered illegal before the post-9/11 changes introduced by the Bush Administration.

PHEMCE was initiated by Mike Leavitt in 2006 under the Bush Administration. Mike Leavitt, founder of the healthcare intelligence firm Leavitt Partners, has a background marked by significant intersections between his political and business careers, raising potential conflicts of interest.

Starting as the chief executive of The Leavitt Group in 1984, he grew it into the second-largest privately held insurance brokerage in the U.S. Leavitt’s political career began with his election as governor of Utah in 1993, where he served three terms until 2003.

He then joined President George W. Bush’s cabinet, first as administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency and later as secretary of the Department of HHS, sworn in as the 20th Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on January 26, 2005.

Leavitt managed a $750 billion budget and 67,000 employees, and oversaw the implementation of the Medicare Part D prescription drug program.

During his tenure at HHS, Leavitt was tasked by President Bush in 2006 to redesign the nation's quality and safety standards for imported goods.

Leavitt’s leadership extended to international affairs, where he led U.S. delegations to over 50 countries, negotiating health, environmental, and trade agreements.

Is that Anthony Fauci seen at the 24 minute mark in the video above? Interesting. On October 10, 2005, the arrival of the US Secretary of Health and Human Services, alongside Fauci, in Thailand marked the commencement of a tour of Southeast Asian nations grappling with a dangerous strain of bird flu. Mike Leavitt's visit carries an air of intrigue, as it appears to be shrouded in ulterior motives, perhaps seeking to exploit the crisis for undisclosed agendas? He would never do that though, right?

During Mike Leavitt's tenure as Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) from 2005 to 2009, his connections under the PHEMCE umbrella with Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), reflect a concerning alliance between political power and scientific authority.

Could Fauci's scientific expertise be used to manipulate or serve Leavitt's political agendas, prioritizing strategies that benefited special interests over public health? Their joint efforts likely obscured crucial scientific insights and undermined evidence-based decision-making, contributing to ineffective responses to health crises and worsening public health outcomes. This collaboration emphasizes the dangers of politicizing public health and highlights the ethical compromises made by individuals like Leavitt and Fauci seemingly in pursuit of their own agendas.

Mike Leavitt’s international influence was recognized by the Chinese government with the China Public Health Award.

Mike Leavitt also played a key role in global health security. He was involved in the Global Health Security Initiative (GHSI), which began in 2001. This international partnership includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Mexico, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Commission, working together to strengthen global health security and responses to threats like pandemics and bioterrorism. The GHSI purportedly focuses on improving international collaboration and preparedness for public health emergencies, with an emphasis on the importance of coordinated global responses to health threats.

Spearheaded by the United States, the Global Health Security Initiative (GHSI) also emerged under dubious circumstances following the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks and the subsequent anthrax incidents. While purportedly formed to strengthen health security and preparedness for public health emergencies, its close ties with powerful public-private partnerships like the WHO and governmental health agencies hinted at hidden agendas.

The GHSI, operating independently yet collaborating with global organizations, seemed to wield influence beyond its stated objectives. Despite claims of transparency, its origins and activities remained murky, leaving room for speculation about ulterior motives driving its operations. So many GLOBAL public-private partnerships.

So many global interests and connections.

Mike Leavitt, who once held the reins as Secretary of HHS, now lurks behind the scenes in public health policy through his consulting outfit, Leavitt Partners.

Meanwhile, the operatives at PHEMCE, under the auspices of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR), wield their influence over pandemic response with an iron grip.

They covertly orchestrate the development and procurement of “medical countermeasures”, manage the enigmatic Strategic National Stockpile, and appear to manipulate interagency collaboration to their advantage.

Despite their ostensible mission, the public is left in the dark about what PHEMCE is really up to, raising unsettling questions about whether they are merely responding to health crises or actually staging or creating these supposed outbreaks of illness. Their clandestine activities include responding to COVID-19, enhancing supposed influenza preparedness, bolstering Project BioShield, engineering next-generation diagnostics, and addressing antimicrobial resistance.

The Leavitt Group, under Mike Leavitt’s early leadership, provides various types of insurance, including health, property, casualty, and employee benefits. In 2009, leveraging his extensive political experience (and one might argue connections), Leavitt founded Leavitt Partners to provide healthcare intelligence for strategic decision-making in federal policy and market contexts. The firm expanded significantly, acquiring Collaborative Advocates in 2014, establishing Leavitt Equity Partners in 2015, and developing the healthcare analytics tool Torch Insight in 2016. Despite the firm's success, the intertwining of Leavitt's political influence and business interests has continually sparked debate about the ethical implications of his dual roles.

Leavitt Partners' COVID-19 Patient Recovery Alliance, launched in June 2020 at the height of the pandemic, was ostensibly designed to address the long-term impacts of COVID-19 on patients. This initiative has sparked controversy due to potential conflicts of interest, particularly involving its founder, Mike Leavitt.

As a former Secretary of Health and Human Services and Governor of Utah, Leavitt's simultaneous roles in public health policy and private healthcare consulting have raised eyebrows.

During the pandemic, Leavitt Partners secured lucrative contracts advising state governments, healthcare systems, and private companies on COVID-19 strategies. Their partners include major players like Intermountain Healthcare, Blue Shield of California, and pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, which has fueled concerns that the alliance might prioritize financial gains over patient care and transparency.

The 2021 merger of Leavitt Partners with Health Management Associates (HMA), a firm specializing in publicly funded healthcare programs, has only intensified these concerns. Critics argue that Leavitt's ongoing involvement in HMA and the alliance's activities highlight the blurred lines between public service and private profit during a global health crisis.

Who exactly is Mike Leavitt? Mike Leavitt emerges from a lineage deeply intertwined with both Mormon pioneer heritage and Massachusetts Puritan ancestry. Their father, Dixie L. Leavitt, was a multifaceted individual, known as a successful businessman, a seasoned politician, and a generous philanthropist. He notably founded The Leavitt Group, a prominent insurance and risk management company, while also serving as a state senator and a regent of the Utah System of Higher Education.

Dixie's philanthropic endeavors extended to various causes, particularly in education, where he donated millions of dollars to support advancement and opportunity. Their mother, Phyllis Anne (Okerlund), played a pivotal role as a homemaker and community leader, actively participating in civic and religious organizations such as the Daughters of Utah Pioneers and the Relief Society.

The Leavitt family's dynamic included five additional siblings: David, Mark, Anne, Matthew, and Laura, all of whom shared their parents' dedication to their faith as active members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (Mormonism).

What a caring, prosperous, charitable, and affluent Christian family. Just witness David and Mike Leavitt tenderly expressing their Father's Day wishes to their dad. How heartwarming.

David Leavitt, brother of Mike Leavitt, served as the 23rd Utah County Attorney after his election in November 2018, holding the position until he lost the vote in 2022. With a career spanning over 27 years in law, Leavitt has advised governments at various levels and played a pivotal role in legal reform and integrity initiatives in countries like Ukraine and Moldova through the Leavitt Institute for International Development.

David has served as a board member for the Utah Prosecution Council and the Statewide Association of Prosecutors, contributing to legislative changes and supporting prosecutors' training in Utah. Leavitt's legal experience includes roles as the Juab County Attorney and as a City Attorney in Nephi and Fillmore. He holds degrees in English and law from Brigham Young University, graduating in 1988 and 1991, respectively. David is married to Chelom Eastwood Leavitt and they have nine children.

David and Chelom Leavitt. Image from https://universe.byu.edu/2019/02/15/byu-professor-first-to-study-sexuality-and-mindfulness-leads-family-and-students-1/

In a startling and unexpected turn of events while investigating this family, it was found that David Leavitt and his wife Chelom have been accused of participating in a satanic ritual abuse network in Utah, allegedly involving acts of sexual abuse, cannibalism, and the murder of children dating back to the 1990s. Leavitt vehemently denies these accusations. However, the situation raises serious concerns, particularly since Leavitt, as a Utah County Attorney, was tasked with helping to prosecute crimes. Conflict much?

In April 2022, the Special Victims Unit announced that they were actively investigating this alleged ritualistic child sexual abuse ring that seemed to implicate Leavitt, his wife, and multiple other people in these as crimes.

Ritual abuse allegations in Utah have sparked significant debate in recent years. Brett Bluth, a survivor, recounted his experiences of abuse allegedly by therapist David Hamblin, including hypnosis and torture. Hamblin and his ex-wife face sexual assault charges based on numerous victims' reports. Utah County Sheriff's Office expressed confidence in the evidence but couldn't discuss details due to an ongoing investigation. Sheriff Mike Smith faced backlash for supporting victims. Former Utah County Attorney David Leavitt denied involvement in organized abuse but acknowledged his past connection to Hamblin. David Leavitt publicly called for the Sherriff investigating these allegations to step down and be investigated.

Criminal prosecutors who worked with David Leavitt publicly made a declaration of no confidence against him.

The lack of arrest or conviction for David Leavitt or the 14ish other people accused of being accomplices in SRA isn't surprising. Given David’s status as a Utah County attorney and his family's wealth and connections to agencies like PHEMCE through his brother Mike. This raises serious doubts about whether true justice would really ever be served for the crimes that have been reported against David or anyone he is connected to? The significant conflicts of interest and apparent influence of this family feel deeply suspicious. This saga is not just a rabbit hole—it feels more like an abyss of sociopathy with no end in sight…but with Tabernacle Choir music…