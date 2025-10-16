"DEW Dousing- | Quenching The Unseen"
What if the fountains at Ground Zero aren't just memorials...? What if they actually quench the insatiable thirst of lingering energy residue, neutralising exotic remnants left over from the use of a directed energy weapon. The 9/11 Fountains of Containment The water from a fountain is often seen as purifying, representing the cleansing from sin and spiritual rebirth.
RE " quench the insatiable thirst of lingering energy residue, neutralising exotic remnants left over from the use of a directed energy weapon."
The WATER is worth noticin'....fer sure.
I'm not buyin' the above....why WOULD (Wood?) "zey" care 'bout removin' energy "remains" (the only remains they got rid of were the dusty-fide bodies an' bld. contents)... If some detectable radiation (?) or toxic magnetism or whutevah remains.... I think they'd WANT ta keep poisonin' NewYawkShitty ongoin'....
BUT...massive amounts of water are needed fer NFT's & Chips an' given the vast size of the "fountains" an' the vast size of the footprint of the towers/void left by 'em an' the SET of MANY SUB-BASEMENTS that go down down down inta the ground on the site.... who knows what kinda TECH is there that needs ta be "Cooled" OR perhaps some kinda NFT production site?
Also....each bld of WTC had a warter basin around it underground--like a MOAT An' 'twas also said a crap-ton've GOLD was stored there....in the wartery moat-surrounded basement....
WHAT it all means iz beyond me but I don't think that the warters are protectin' anybuddy or anythang--it's a signal ta see what is either bein' "cooled" or produced (imho)
afterthought...
I hope it's bein' recycled... that's a LOTTA warter an' NYC's sewer system an' water treat-mint system are both over-taxed (as were we NewYawkers lol)
Like Daisy Moses, I wonder what the water is likely cooling. It might be considered wasteful not to have something down there that functions in some way.
Place is a gigantic sink of trauma energy and life-to-death energy, and the pools are endlessly draining black cubes with open tops.
But I'm sure that doesn't mean a thing.
I too hope that water is pumped somewhere useful after, though if it's cooling tech, it's probably not great for animal or plant life.
Re Erin... weird. But I've learned that low pressure systems like storms are repelled by high pressure systems. It's observable on radar; Ariana Masters has a Stack on it. Could it be the "event" produced a high pressure system that bounced Erin offshore?