Bodhisattvas Betty
Didn't Take the Jabbies? Don't Trust Big Pharma...Merck has Your Answer...IVERMECTIN!
Me Stuff
Apr 20, 2025
Not a chance I will be "protecting" Myself from unicorns with that nasty stuff!
possible .. too many people seem to think you can live on air tho .. There are times when even toxic pills can help a bit. Not for a 'covid that probably wasnt' .. but for other things. Sometimes detox and good diet is enough, sometimes not tho ..