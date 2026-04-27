Bodhisattvas Betty

Bodhisattvas Betty

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Carole's avatar
Carole
3d

Natural causes/autism. Or #autism/natural causes/suddenly. Welcome to the Twilight Zone 2020 and counting.

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Trace L Hentz's avatar
Trace L Hentz
3d

We're in a mass casualty event but no one wants to admit it.

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